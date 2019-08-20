Search icon
Hackernoon logoTop Dev Teacher - Hacker Noon Noonies Awards 2019 by@Storm

Top Dev Teacher - Hacker Noon Noonies Awards 2019

@StormStorm Farrell

UPDATE
WINNER - 🥇Wes Bos
2ND PLACE - 🥈Scott Tolinski
3RD PLACE-🥉Will Sentance



Hacker Noon has partnered with Stream to present the first inaugural Noonies 2019: The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. You can help Hacker Noon declare the best and worst of this year's tech scene by voting every day from today until August 16th!
Our picks for the teacher who has created the most digestible and engaging course content for students of development.
With public nominations closed, we're excited to announce the final Top 25 #Noonies Top Dev Teachers, 2019:
And the nominees are...
Wes Bos
Scott Tolinski
Will Sentance
Sarah Drasner
Ahmad Awais
Brian Holt
Kyle Simpson (YDKJS)
Maximilian Schwarzmüller
Jeffrey Way
Andrei Neagoie
Kent Dodds
Brad Traversy
Dan Shiffman
Tyler McGinnis
Dan Abramov
Andrew Mead
Shirley Wu
Colt Steele
Gregg Pollack
Bianca Gandolfo
Ben Awad
Nick Pettit
Todd Motto
Jeff Delaney
Zac Gordon
