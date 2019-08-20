Search icon
Hackernoon logoBest Dev Podcast - Hacker Noon Noonies Awards 2019 by@Storm

Best Dev Podcast - Hacker Noon Noonies Awards 2019

Author profile picture

@StormStorm Farrell

Developer into React/GraphQL and UX. Fullstack Developer @ Hackernoon

WINNER - 🥇The Bike Shed
2ND PLACE -🥈Syntax.fm
3RD PLACE -🥉Soft Skills Engineering

Hacker Noon has partnered with Stream to present the first inaugural Noonies 2019: The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. You can help Hacker Noon declare the best and worst of this year's tech scene by voting every day from today until August 16th!
In pursuit of a more open internet, we congratulate startups that share their failures and successes with the world by embracing transparency, publicising everything from analytics to revenue.
With public nominations closed, we're excited to announce the final Top 11 #Noonies Best Dev Podcast, 2019:
Syntax.fm
The Bike Shed
Softskills Engineering
Front End Happy Hour
JavaScript Jabber
The Changelog
Developer Tea
Full Stack Radio
Shop Talk Show
The Laracasts Snippets
The Undefined Podcast
YOUR VOTE MATTERS.
The Noonies is made possible by Stream. Stream’s simple, powerful APIs for scalable feeds and chat are used by some of the largest and most popular apps.
Award winners will be announced on August 21st, 2019.

