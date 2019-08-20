Best Dev Podcast - Hacker Noon Noonies Awards 2019

417 reads

@ Storm Storm Farrell Developer into React/GraphQL and UX. Fullstack Developer @ Hackernoon

UPDATE

In pursuit of a more open internet, we congratulate startups that share their failures and successes with the world by embracing transparency, publicising everything from analytics to revenue.

the final Top 11 #Noonies Best Dev Podcast, 2019: With public nominations closed, we're excited to announce

The Noonies is made possible by Stream . Stream’s simple, powerful APIs for scalable feeds and chat are used by some of the largest and most popular apps.

Award winners will be announced on August 21st, 2019.

Tags