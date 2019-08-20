Developer Buzz Tool of the Year - Hacker Noon Noonies Awards 2019

UPDATE

WINNER - 🥇GraphQL

2ND PLACE- 🥈React Hooks

Software development tools are fluid. One moment you're waxing lyrical about MVC structure, and the next, you're scoffing at any app still using Angular 1.x.

This industry is challenging to satiate for long, but now and then a tool or paradigm comes along with the potential for an extended shelflife; at least relative to tech.

This is our pick (with some of your suggestions thrown in) for "that thing" everyone's been talking about this year.

And the nominees are...

Award winners will be announced on August 21st, 2019.

