Developer Buzz Tool of the Year - Hacker Noon Noonies Awards 2019
@StormStorm Farrell
Developer into React/GraphQL and UX. Fullstack Developer @ Hackernoon
UPDATE
3RD PLACE -🥉GatsbyJSHacker Noon—where hackers start their afternoons, has partnered with Stream to present the first inaugural Noonies 2019: The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. You can help Hacker Noon declare the best and worst of this year's tech scene by voting every day from today until August 16th!
Software development tools are fluid. One moment you're waxing lyrical about MVC structure, and the next, you're scoffing at any app still using Angular 1.x.
This industry is challenging to satiate for long, but now and then a tool or paradigm comes along with the potential for an extended shelflife; at least relative to tech.
This is our pick (with some of your suggestions thrown in) for "that thing" everyone's been talking about this year.
And the nominees are...
The Noonies is made possible by Stream. Stream’s simple, powerful APIs for scalable feeds and chat are used by some of the largest and most popular apps.
Award winners will be announced on August 21st, 2019.
Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!