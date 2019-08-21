Personal Developer Blog of the Year - Hacker Noon Noonies Awards 2019

4,823 reads

@ Storm Storm Farrell Developer into React/GraphQL and UX. Fullstack Developer @ Hackernoon

UPDATE

3RD PLACE-🥉Tania Rascia



🏆50 #Noonies Awards Up for Grabs. 🏆50 #Noonies Awards Up for Grabs.

🤖Over 300 #Noonies Nominees (so far).

Back in the day, people loved creating their own speaker's corner. Their little space on the internet to write and post short and long-form articles. It didn't matter how many people were reading, or how many shares it got.

Well, some people still enjoy that (bloggers and readers alike), and in 2019, we thinking personal blogs are back.

These are our picks (with some of your suggestions thrown in) for the best personal blogs to read in 2019.

And the nominees are...

The Noonies is made possible by Stream . Stream’s simple, powerful APIs for scalable feeds and chat are used by some of the largest and most popular apps.

Award winners will be announced on August 21st, 2019.

Tags