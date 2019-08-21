Search icon
Personal Developer Blog of the Year - Hacker Noon Noonies Awards 2019

@StormStorm Farrell

Developer into React/GraphQL and UX. Fullstack Developer @ Hackernoon

UPDATE
WINNER - 🥇Overreacted
2ND PLACE - 🥈Ahmad Awais
3RD PLACE-🥉Tania Rascia

🏆50 #Noonies Awards Up for Grabs. 
🤖Over 300 #Noonies Nominees (so far).
🕛Divided across our 3 Editorial Streams—Software Development, Crypto and Blockchain, and General Technology—Hacker Noon’s Inaugural #Noonies, presented in partnership with Stream, aim to be tech’s defining moment of 2019; are now LIVE, and YOUR VOTES ARE THE ONLY THINGS MATTER—
🏆🏆🏆 noonies.hackernoon.com 🏆🏆🏆
Back in the day, people loved creating their own speaker's corner. Their little space on the internet to write and post short and long-form articles. It didn't matter how many people were reading, or how many shares it got.
Well, some people still enjoy that (bloggers and readers alike), and in 2019, we thinking personal blogs are back.
These are our picks (with some of your suggestions thrown in) for the best personal blogs to read in 2019.
And the nominees are...
Cast your vote for the Personal Developer Blog of the Year!
The Noonies is made possible by Stream.
Award winners will be announced on August 21st, 2019.

