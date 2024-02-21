Apple Customers Return Vision Pro By The Droves

The first reviews of Apple Vision Pro seem disappointing. Without a doubt, we’re talking about groundbreaking technology that melds real-world experiences with virtual reality.





But Apple’s initial success has been clouded by a higher-than-average return rate as customers return the expensive product, which retails for about $3,500. While returns are normal, it is less normal to see high levels of returns by dedicated customers.





Some of the main complaints have been that the headset is too heavy and cumbersome. The front display is heavy, and the headband adds weight to the back of the head.





People have complained of eye strain after using the product and some customers have been disappointed with the limited and skewed visibility.





Others have pointed to the limited number of apps as well as limited functionality. While users tend to be more forgiving with the first version of a product, the Apple Vision Pro’s price perhaps diminishes some of that forgiving attitude. For that money, people expect to be more pleased than disappointed.





Wearing the Apple Vision Pro means users are essentially cutting themselves off from their surroundings. Until you have multiple users around you, it almost makes no sense to wear it unless you intend to isolate yourself from others. It’s a bit of an anti-social device basically.





Using the headset for movies is tiring as it is heavy and strains the eyes. Using it for work is also less useful as it is easier to just work with a regular keyboard, mouse and screen.





So, what needs to change?





First, Apple must find a way to make the headset lighter, perhaps by using lighter materials. Second, Apple will need to add better apps and more functionality. Users complain of latency and this needs to be fixed. Third, the line and scope of vision needs to be improved, offering users a wider area to work with when viewing the virtual reality experience. Fourth, a lower price point might encourage users to be more forgiving and reduce the rate of returns the company is currently experiencing. A lower price point might also mean more people can afford it. This, in turn, could mean more users, reducing the isolation and anti-social factor. The more users, the better. Sixth, Apple needs to fix the visuals so that people don’t experience eye strain. Perhaps it’s the angle at which apps and windows appear or perhaps it’s due to the colors and brightness. Some more experimentation and testing in this area could resolve these issues.





Overall, Apple has a winning product. Customers have largely been enthralled and pleased with it and have given it great reviews. But, like any new and groundbreaking technology, it takes a few extra tries to get the quirks out and make it even more functional and useful.

There is no doubt that the technology is almost there and as more capabilities are added, it is likely that Apple Vision Pro may yet see its heyday as a top product opening up new worlds for people seeking an experience beyond reality.