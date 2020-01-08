Creating Extension Methods Using Typescript

Discover, triage, and prioritize JS errors in real-time
export function extension(ctr: any ) {
let originalFunction: Function;
return function (target, propertyKey: string, descriptor: PropertyDescriptor) {
originalFunction = descriptor.value;
ctr.prototype[propertyKey] = function(...args){
return originalFunction(this, ...args);
}
}
}
. This takes the class that we want to add the method. Essentially what we want is to run this method on any object that is instance of "
extension
".
ctr
export class User {
constructor(
public name: string = 'joe',
public lastname: string = 'doe'
){}
}
export class Extensions {
@extension(User)
static test(user: User){
console.log(user.name , 'this works');
}
@extension(User)
static gaveMoney(thisArg: User, amount: number, to: User){
console.log(`${thisArg.name} gave ${to.name} \$${amount}`);
}
}
const user = new User();
const user2 = new User('mehmet', '');
user.gaveMoney(10, user2);
user2.gaveMoney(20, user);
user.test();
are added to the prototype of
extension
class.
User
you can do one of the following two things:
Property 'gaveMoney' does not exist on type 'User'
(user as any).gaveMoney(10, user2);
export interface User{
test; // adding the name only will fix the error
gaveMoney(n: number, u:User) // this will give intellisense
}
or
frozen
objects. Let's see the following as an example. We froze the
sealed
class and its prototype and got an error because our method wasn't able to modify the class.
User2
export class Extensions2 {
@extension(User2)
static test(user: User2){
console.log(user.name , 'this works');
}
}
export class User2 {
name = 'john'
}
Object.freeze(User2);
Object.freeze(User2.prototype);
const sealedUser = new User2();
sealedUser.test();