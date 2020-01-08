Building Your Own Toolbox with Extension Methods in C#

Discover, triage, and prioritize C# errors in real-time
public sealed class User {
public int Id {set;get;}
public string Name {set;get;}
public int Age {set;get;}
public StatusCode Status {set;get;}
}
public static class UserExtensions{
public static bool IsActive(this User user){
return user.Status == User.StatusCode.Active;
}
}
...
userObj.IsActive();
...
class itself. However, we may not always have control over a class. It may be coming from a third party library and we may not be able to extend the class to add this method (because
User
). That's where extension methods shine! It's only a static method and it can only access the public interface of the object. However, it makes it look like the object has the method and it allows us to write code in a declarative fashion.
sealed
keyword. You can also call it like a regular static method and it will work the same way:
this
UserExtensions.IsActive(userObj)
library is nothing but a collection of extension methods. Probably most of us have done the following a lot.
Linq
var list = userList
.Where(i=>i.Status == User.StatusCode.Active);
var list = userList
.Where(i=>i.IsActive());
public static IEnumerable<User> OnlyActive(this IEnumerable<User> list) {
return list.Where(i=> i.IsActive());
}
userList
.OnlyActive();
public static IEnumerable<User> OlderThan(this IEnumerable<User> list, int age) {
return list.Where(i=> i.Age > age);
}
public static IEnumerable<User> YoungerThan(this IEnumerable<User> list, int age) {
return list.Where(i=> i.Age < age);
}
public static User GetById(this IEnumerable<User> list, int Id) {
return list.SingleOrDefault(i=> i.Id == Id);
}
userList
.OnlyActive()
.YoungerThan(20);
public static class OtherExtensions{
public static bool IsNull(this object obj){
return obj == null;
}
public static bool IsNotNull(this object obj){
return !obj.IsNull();
}
public static void IfNotNull<T>(this T obj, Action<T> action){
if(obj.IsNotNull()){
action(obj);
}
}
}
. It expects an object of type
IfNotNull
, and if it is not
T
, it calls the delegate function that's passed in.
null
var exists = userList
.GetById(30)
.IsNotNull();
userList
.GetById(3)
.IfNotNull(user=> Console.WriteLine( user.Name + " found!"));