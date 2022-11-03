Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    12 Methods of Improving Your Monolith Before Making the Jump to Microservicesby@tomfern
    535 reads

    12 Methods of Improving Your Monolith Before Making the Jump to Microservices

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Preparation is the first step towards transitioning to microservices. Don't write off the monolith just yet, with some preparation, it can serve you well all the way through the transition. By moving from a monolith to a microservices, you are changing more than the way you code. It's important to research as much as possible about the tradeoffs involved in adopting microservices before even getting started. The migration steps can be tracked with tickets and worked towards in each sprint like any other task.

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - 12 Methods of Improving Your Monolith Before Making the Jump to Microservices
    cloud#microservices#monolith
    Tomas Fernandez HackerNoon profile picture

    @tomfern

    Tomas Fernandez

    Receive Stories from @tomfern

    react to story with heart
    BP-Cloud

    Register for AWS Security LIVE! September 19th @ 1PM PDT

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    17 Metrics for Measuring DevOps Success
    Published at Nov 01, 2022 by tomfern #devops
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Extract the Maximum Value From Logs
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by alvinslee #devops
    Article Thumbnail
    12 Project Ideas for Aspiring Web and Mobile Developers
    Published at Aug 24, 2023 by ashutoshmishra #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    A Guide to Angular Signals With Practical Use Cases (Part 1)
    Published at Aug 24, 2023 by kzarman #angular
    Article Thumbnail
    97 Stories To Learn About Quality Assurance
    Published at Aug 24, 2023 by learn #quality-assurance
    Article Thumbnail
    93 Stories To Learn About Qa
    Published at Aug 24, 2023 by learn #qa
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa