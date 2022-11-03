12 Methods of Improving Your Monolith Before Making the Jump to Microservices

Too Long; Didn't Read

Companies Mentioned

Preparation is the first step towards transitioning to microservices. Don't write off the monolith just yet, with some preparation, it can serve you well all the way through the transition. By moving from a monolith to a microservices, you are changing more than the way you code. It's important to research as much as possible about the tradeoffs involved in adopting microservices before even getting started. The migration steps can be tracked with tickets and worked towards in each sprint like any other task.