4 Technology Developments for the End of 2022 and Christmas

Let's take a look at some new developments as we come close to ending 2022.

Privacy

There is a growing potential for businesses to better connect with their customer's thanks to the data collected by the widespread use of digital technologies and a corresponding obligation to protect that data. For example, Internet activity, app use, geolocation, and other such data are very important to businesses since they can identify individual customers.

In order to effectively sell their goods and services, several companies analyze customer data. In addition, new goods and services are also developed with the use of data.

People are becoming more selective about the personal information they disclose and to whom. Because of this, they are far more inclined to provide a corporation with just the strictly essential information. Many GDPR cookie pop-ups, for instance, allow users to accept either "essential" or "all" cookies, which may be used to monitor users for advertising reasons.

Some users may have lost faith in the services they formerly relied on due to recent media coverage of huge tech companies exploiting client data.

This mistrust is natural because of the recent history of significant data breaches on those same networks. Therefore, organizations must take proactive measures to ensure user data is kept secure and confidential.

Unplugged is one platform focused on bringing privacy and security to everyday consumer communications. The platform is also launching the first phase of its mobile application suite.

From technology companies to government bodies, the reports involving millions of people having their private data misused for monetization or surveillance unveil the bleak undercurrent of tech-engrossed society.

Though 2022 may be the year that such bodies face the consequences for invasive actions– regulations and justice are not keeping up. As consumer worries regarding privacy and security continue to climb, ordinary people are left with minimal options to communicate digitally outside the Big Tech monopoly.

Unplugged has designed a tiered approach that protects hardware, software, and network layers in mobile technology. The first phase of the App Suite offers certain software and network-level protections, including the following:

UP Messenger

A secure instant messaging network that encrypts all messages. UP Messenger's end-to-end protection promotes connection via high-fidelity security, ensuring privacy at all communication points. In addition, messenger provides video, audio, and screen-sharing multi-participant communication.

UP VPN

A protected network allows users to fortify their internet browsing worldwide through a private, encrypted connection. The VPN disguises mobile internet traffic, preventing third parties from tracking and analyzing user data.

UP Antivirus

A mobile software designed to detect and remove viruses and malware that users may encounter while browsing or downloading online content. The mobile antivirus blocks malicious files from hijacking, controlling, and exploiting user data through refined security technology.

UP Store

A mobile app platform that lets users download third-party applications, including those inaccessible elsewhere. The UP Store's grading system informs users about data misuse and privacy hazards before downloading. All services are offered through a software bundle subscription for Android smartphones. Unplugged's App Suite launches future software and hardware, including a smartphone.

Slated for release early next year, the UP Phone is a smartphone powered by Unplugged's proprietary LibertOS operating system. The UP Phone is being built to embody the values of privacy, freedom, and security.

LibertOS helps the UP Phone avoid internet giants' oversight, mobile advertising IDs, and other intrusive operating systems.

As part of the launch, Unplugged is offering a $25k reward for "stealing" a crypto wallet key shared on UP Messenger. In addition, contestants may register for hacking challenge updates once the program opens.

NFT Gaming

Despite recent market conditions, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are here to stay. Recently, Reddit avatar NFTs peaked in popularity across the site and Twitter. However, avatar NFTs aren't the only section of the market that is still going strong.

Gaming NFTs also show potential and could become one of the narratives leading into the next bull market as long as developers continue to build during this bear season. Previously, gaming NFTs were mainly centered around simple games that didn't feature engaging gameplay or graphics. However, other titles like Sandbox and Illuvium are building Triple-A style game worlds with high-end graphics and console-style gameplay.

NFT Gaming is unique because it gives players true ownership over the assets they purchase or earn in-game. These NFT-based assets can be swapped, sold, and traded easily with other players, and some can even be ported into other games. So now is the time for NFT game developers to buckle up and continue to work on their games, and over the next few years, we should hopefully see massive leaps in the crypto gaming space.

Spider Tanks is a free-to-play NFT eSport brawler game that also incorporates a variety of play-to-earn mechanics that center around skill-based competitions, resource collection, and a player-driven upgrade cycle to earn real rewards. Award-winning Netherlands-based GAMEDIA developed the game. Players can use an upgraded limited edition

Yield Farming

Yield farming is gradually becoming a popular practice among cryptocurrency investors. The reason for this is that, when compared to more traditional sources of financing, the interest rates given by DeFi platforms are significantly more appealing.

Yield farming is the practice of providing liquidity to decentralized exchanges (DEXs) in return for fees. Higher fees are usually for new DEXs or tokens in order to attract liquidity providers (LPs). The practice through which liquidity providers bounce from one protocol to another to take advantage of these high returns is called "yield farming."

LPs may invest their tokens in the liquidity pool during the farming phase. They may maximize their profits by depositing tokens on a second site that accepts the liquidity pool token. Consequently, the user may maximize income by compounding different interest rates through yield farming.

Assume an LP invests $1000 in a USDC/ETH liquidity pool on a DEX, expecting to earn 150% APY. Once obtained, the DEX's LP tokens (let's call them DEX Tokens - DEXT - this is an example token, it's not real) may be staked at other protocols to get further advantages. Let's say the reward token at this new protocol is "Another Protocol Token" (ANP), a fictional cryptocurrency with a 100% APY return on the platform.

The LP may make a lot of money by staking their LP tokens (earned from providing liquidity on the USDC/ETH pool on the DEX and earning DEXT). These tactics may provide APYs over 250%. However, remember that these tokens' value might change dramatically. Thus investing could result in a loss.

The DAO Spool builds seamless DeFi products for institutions and investors of all backgrounds. Spool Smart Vaults enable individuals and institutions to create customizable and diversified yield portfolios. Through a 5-step Smart Vault, "Spool," creation process, users can tailor all aspects of their portfolio, including assets, risk models, strategies, and allocations, to their goals.

Carbon Credits

In response to concerns around climate change, many companies have started making steps towards reducing their carbon emissions. However, reducing greenhouse gas emissions may be difficult for large corporations whose foundations are built on the use of fossil fuels. Therefore, carbon credits are an alternative strategy to offset the number of greenhouse gases a company produces.

Carbon credits are tradeable certificates or permits that allow an organization to emit a certain amount of greenhouse gases. The amount of carbon credits allocated to an organization declines over time and can also be sold to other companies. This incentivizes companies to reduce their emissions since unused carbon credits can be sold. In addition, since they decline over time, corporations should have enough time to transition towards more renewable energy sources.

Individuals can also trade carbon credits due to their value. However, specific platforms are needed for users to do so. As consumers become more aware of the need for renewable energy, carbon credits could become more popular.

CC Technology is a blockchain-based climate tech company, and the first to be collateralized by the European Union Allowance (EUA) - the world's most traded carbon credit futures. The company empowers consumers and businesses outside the EU's jurisdiction who couldn't otherwise access the regulated carbon credit market to contribute to a greener future by purchasing carbon credit futures. When you buy a CCT you basically buy a carbon credit.