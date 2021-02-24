11 Of The Best Artificial Intelligence Enterprise Chatbots in 2021

Writing about Mobile Application, Website & PWA, Development and SEO, Marketing, Analytics etc.
Chatbots for businesses help them engage their website visitors and convert them into potential customers. The implementation of chatbots transforms the way businesses interact with their users. They can use a chatbot AI for sales, marketing, customer support, and automate many other business tasks.
The AI chatbots have revolutionized the customer service experience and enabled businesses to serve their customers in a better way. Chatbots, if created and used right, can help you take your business to all-new levels of success.
To make the best AI chatbot for your business, you need an efficient chatbot builder with various advanced features. In this post, we have listed different chatbot builders with their features, pros, and cons. Just go through the post and find the one that best fits your business needs.
List of the Best Chatbot Builders
Here is the list of best chatbot builders that you can use to make your own AI chatbot for your business.
The software is a self-serve chatbot-making platform that allows you to make chatbots that help you reduce costs, increase sales, and automate support on Facebook.
Features
Chatbot templates
Keyword auto-responses
Multilingual bots
Store user data
Facebook Messenger platform
Integration with other business systems
Pros
No coding experience required
Provides flexibility for custom coding
Cons
No machine learning
Limited integrations and channels
Limited to Facebook Messenger
Lack of marketing tools
2. Gupshup
The software offers an advanced messaging API. These APIs are suitable for different industries including finance, health, travel, automotive, and much more.
Features
Natural language processing (NLP)
Advanced Chatbot templates
Workflows
Advanced developer tools and cloud-based IDE
Chatbot widget
Broadcast messaging
Drip sequences
Bot platform and engagement tools
Transactional alerts
Audience segmentation and targeted promotions
Re-engagement campaigns
Works with WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger
Messaging API platform
Pros
Provides suitable API for different industries including finance, eCommerce, health, travel, and automotive.
API integrated with over 30 channels including voice assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa, and most social media channels
Cons
No helpline or support provided
Lack of guidance on customer insight
3. Appy Pie Chatbot
Appy Pie Chatbot is an excellent no-code chatbot development software that allows you to make your own AI chatbot in just a few clicks. It comes with various advanced features to help you make your chatbots more powerful and effective.
Features
Automated Business Processes
Marketing and Analysis Tools Integration with Chatbots
Multilingual Chatbots
Bot Analytics
Contacts and Leads Management
Email Tracking
Pros
Codeless Development
Advanced chatbot templates
Custom Chatbots
Multiple Chatbots for Multiple Functions
App Integrations
Fulltime Customer Support
Better Customer Insights
Reduced Operational Costs
Cons
No Common Widget Code
4. ChatterOn
ChatterOn helps you combine user conversation flow with artificial intelligence and rich content elements. The software is great for users who want to use a cheap and easy-to-use tool.
Features
Uses machine learning
Visual chatbot builder
Facebook Messenger and website chat
Advertising integration
Predefined bots with advanced conversation flow
Pros
Codeless Development platform
Free account provides access to all features
Intuitive user interface
20 pre-built bots available
Easy-to-create modules and connections
Unlimited chatbots and up to 15K messages per month
Cons
No ability to test your bot unless you subscribe after connecting it to Facebook, and then test inside Messenger
No helpline or support unless you subscribe for the enterprise plan or you go for custom development
5. MobileMonkey
This is one of the best chatbot builders that helps you make multi-channel chatbots that support both web and mobile platforms. It is an all-in-one chatbot-making platform that supports live chat, webchat, omnichannel and SMS marketing, Facebook Messenger bots, etc.
Features
Advanced live chat features
Custom live chat handoff triggers
Always mobile-friendly
Multilingual platform
Unique Chatbot templates
Zapier and other integrations
AI bots route requests and automate repetitive FAQs
Analytics and reporting
Pros
A wide range of chatbot tools and automation
Easy to use user interface
Advanced chatbot workflows
Supports different channels including web chat, SMS, Messenger, etc. and combines all conversations in one inbox
Mobile chat app with advanced support features
Unlimited leads and contacts on all plans
Huge user community
Mobile chat app with advanced support features.
Cons
Lack of native integrations
Limited to Facebook Messenger
6. ActiveChat.ai
ActiveChat is a great chatbot building platform that creates the best AI chatbots specifically for eCommerce and customer support. The software works across Twilio SMS, Facebook Messenger, and offers integrations for WooCommerce and Shopify.
Features
Supports channels: Twilio SMS, Facebook Messenger
Ecommerce platform integrations with WooCommerce and Shopify
Visual chatbot builder
CRM integrations
Pros
Ability to add timers
Advanced eCommerce tools for cart abandonment
Cons
Pricing is high compared to competitors that offer more robust feature sets
7. Imperson
Imperson helps businesses make the best AI chatbot solutions that help businesses make chatbots that deliver better customer service experience. It is an AI chatbot platform that develops enterprise bots for its customers.
Supports audio, video, text, and soon come to AR and VR
Chatbot performance monitoring
Customization from Imperson team
Pros
Conversation navigator that uses AI and NLP
Lead conversations based on dialogue context
End-to-end deployment for bots and integrations
Cons
Human-like conversations need more time and development
8. SnatchBot
SnatchBot is an excellent chatbot builder that helps businesses remove the complexity of adding machine learning/AI to their messaging applications.
Features
Advanced security features
Codeless chatbot development platform
Bot templates based on events
Robust administrative controls
APIs, Webhooks, and plugins
Works across messaging channels – Skype, FB Messenger, Viber, Slack, Twilio, Email, Line, Twilio, and others.
Sentiment analysis
Broadcasting
Pros
Import to enterprise clients
Robust administrative features
Enterprise-grade security
Custom solutions
Cons
Complicated and confusing tools to use
9. Botsify
Botsify is a chatbot-building platform that helps businesses create AI chatbots without having to code for Slack, Messenger, or a website. The software also offers fully managed plans that are diverse enough to support enterprise-level clients.
Features
Chatbot templates
Visual flow bot builder and editor
Multilingual chatbots
Store user data
Alexa voice bot
Keyword auto-responses
AI/machine learning
Integrate with other business systems
Enable bot to send email notifications
Pros
Basic analytics
Basic machine learning features
Quick and easy to set up a bot
Integrations assist in using data from website to chatbot
Cons
A limited number of contacts in the pricing model
Hardcoded dynamic API-based responses
Pricing based on the number of subscribers
No multi-channel marketing features.
10. BotCore
BotCore is a popular no-code chatbot building platform that helps you deploy and manage AI chatbots for your business. The chatbots created using this platform helps businesses meet the needs of their customers, employees, and vendors.
Features
Guided conversations
IT helpdesk
Knowledgebase for Q&A
Integration with enterprise apps
Alerts and triggers
Supply chain and fulfillment bots
Sales and marketing bots
Security
Pros
Different technologies integration
Focused significant attention on vendors and fulfillment
Virtual assistant network
Cons
Multi-channel chatbot support works within the Microsoft Bot Framework only.
11. Pandorabots
The software is an open-source chatbot building platform that allows businesses to build and publish chatbots on the web.
Features
Voice-enabled for text-to-speech and speech-to-text
Mobile support
AIML is the main differentiator
Context-aware
Free documentation and training
Multilingual
Web hosting and publishing
Web-based development tools
Integrate with external knowledge sources
Conversational logs
Pros
Deploy to voice channels or messaging
Open-source platform to help you download your code
Lots of flexibility
High-performance bots
Cons
Pandorabots hosts chatbot creation on some different platforms.
Conclusion
We hope this article has helped you find the best chatbot builder that fits your business needs. Use your chosen chatbot builder today and create a free AI chatbot for your business. Good Luck!