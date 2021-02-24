Search icon
11 Of The Best Artificial Intelligence Enterprise Chatbots in 2021

11 Of The Best Artificial Intelligence Enterprise Chatbots in 2021

February 24th 2021 458 reads
Aasif Khan Hacker Noon profile picture

@aasif-khanAasif Khan

Writing about Mobile Application, Website & PWA, Development and SEO, Marketing, Analytics etc.

Chatbots for businesses help them engage their website visitors and convert them into potential customers. The implementation of chatbots transforms the way businesses interact with their users. They can use a chatbot AI for sales, marketing, customer support, and automate many other business tasks.

The AI chatbots have revolutionized the customer service experience and enabled businesses to serve their customers in a better way. Chatbots, if created and used right, can help you take your business to all-new levels of success.

To make the best AI chatbot for your business, you need an efficient chatbot builder with various advanced features. In this post, we have listed different chatbot builders with their features, pros, and cons. Just go through the post and find the one that best fits your business needs.

List of the Best Chatbot Builders

Here is the list of best chatbot builders that you can use to make your own AI chatbot for your business.

  1. Chatfuel
  2. Gupshup
  3. Appy Pie Chatbot
  4. ChatterOn
  5. MobileMonkey
  6. ActiveChat.ai
  7. Imperson
  8. SnatchBot
  9. Botsify
  10. BotCore
  11. Pandorabots

1. Chatfuel

The software is a self-serve chatbot-making platform that allows you to make chatbots that help you reduce costs, increase sales, and automate support on Facebook.

Features

  • Chatbot templates
  • Keyword auto-responses
  • Multilingual bots
  • Store user data
  • Facebook Messenger platform
  • Integration with other business systems

Pros

  • No coding experience required
  • Provides flexibility for custom coding

Cons

  • No machine learning
  • Limited integrations and channels
  • Limited to Facebook Messenger
  • Lack of marketing tools

2. Gupshup

The software offers an advanced messaging API. These APIs are suitable for different industries including finance, health, travel, automotive, and much more.

Features

  • Natural language processing (NLP)
  • Advanced Chatbot templates
  • Workflows
  • Advanced developer tools and cloud-based IDE
  • Chatbot widget
  • Broadcast messaging
  • Drip sequences
  • Bot platform and engagement tools
  • Transactional alerts
  • Audience segmentation and targeted promotions
  • Re-engagement campaigns
  • Works with WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger
  • Messaging API platform

Pros

  • Provides suitable API for different industries including finance, eCommerce, health, travel, and automotive.
  • API integrated with over 30 channels including voice assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa, and most social media channels

Cons

  • No helpline or support provided
  • Lack of guidance on customer insight

3. Appy Pie Chatbot

Appy Pie Chatbot is an excellent no-code chatbot development software that allows you to make your own AI chatbot in just a few clicks. It comes with various advanced features to help you make your chatbots more powerful and effective.

Features

  • Automated Business Processes
  • Marketing and Analysis Tools Integration with Chatbots
  • Multilingual Chatbots
  • Bot Analytics
  • Contacts and Leads Management
  • Email Tracking

Pros

  • Codeless Development
  • Advanced chatbot templates
  • Custom Chatbots
  • Multiple Chatbots for Multiple Functions
  • App Integrations
  • Fulltime Customer Support
  • Better Customer Insights
  • Reduced Operational Costs

Cons

  • No Common Widget Code

4. ChatterOn

ChatterOn helps you combine user conversation flow with artificial intelligence and rich content elements. The software is great for users who want to use a cheap and easy-to-use tool.

Features

  • Uses machine learning
  • Visual chatbot builder
  • Facebook Messenger and website chat
  • Advertising integration
  • Predefined bots with advanced conversation flow

Pros

  • Codeless Development platform
  • Free account provides access to all features
  • Intuitive user interface
  • 20 pre-built bots available
  • Easy-to-create modules and connections
  • Unlimited chatbots and up to 15K messages per month

Cons

  • No ability to test your bot unless you subscribe after connecting it to Facebook, and then test inside Messenger
  • No helpline or support unless you subscribe for the enterprise plan or you go for custom development

5. MobileMonkey

This is one of the best chatbot builders that helps you make multi-channel chatbots that support both web and mobile platforms. It is an all-in-one chatbot-making platform that supports live chat, webchat, omnichannel and SMS marketing, Facebook Messenger bots, etc.

Features

  • Advanced live chat features
  • Custom live chat handoff triggers
  • Always mobile-friendly
  • Multilingual platform
  • Unique Chatbot templates
  • Zapier and other integrations
  • AI bots route requests and automate repetitive FAQs
  • Analytics and reporting

Pros

  • A wide range of chatbot tools and automation
  • Easy to use user interface
  • Advanced chatbot workflows
  • Supports different channels including web chat, SMS, Messenger, etc. and combines all conversations in one inbox
  • Mobile chat app with advanced support features
  • Unlimited leads and contacts on all plans
  • Huge user community
  • Mobile chat app with advanced support features.

Cons

  • Lack of native integrations
  • Limited to Facebook Messenger

6. ActiveChat.ai

ActiveChat is a great chatbot building platform that creates the best AI chatbots specifically for eCommerce and customer support. The software works across Twilio SMS, Facebook Messenger, and offers integrations for WooCommerce and Shopify.

Features

  • Supports channels: Twilio SMS, Facebook Messenger
  • Ecommerce platform integrations with WooCommerce and Shopify
  • Visual chatbot builder
  • CRM integrations

Pros

  • Ability to add timers
  • Advanced eCommerce tools for cart abandonment

Cons

  • Pricing is high compared to competitors that offer more robust feature sets

7. Imperson

Imperson helps businesses make the best AI chatbot solutions that help businesses make chatbots that deliver better customer service experience. It is an AI chatbot platform that develops enterprise bots for its customers.

Features

  • Fully managed bot services
  • AI/machine learning, NLP
  • Full-service creative and implementation
  • SMS, Twitter, Messenger, Slack, Skype integrations
  • Supports audio, video, text, and soon come to AR and VR
  • Chatbot performance monitoring
  • Customization from Imperson team

Pros

  • Conversation navigator that uses AI and NLP
  • Lead conversations based on dialogue context
  • End-to-end deployment for bots and integrations

Cons

  • Human-like conversations need more time and development

8. SnatchBot

SnatchBot is an excellent chatbot builder that helps businesses remove the complexity of adding machine learning/AI to their messaging applications.

Features

  • Advanced security features
  • Codeless chatbot development platform
  • Bot templates based on events
  • Robust administrative controls
  • APIs, Webhooks, and plugins
  • Works across messaging channels – Skype, FB Messenger, Viber, Slack, Twilio, Email, Line, Twilio, and others.
  • Sentiment analysis
  • Broadcasting

Pros

  • Import to enterprise clients
  • Robust administrative features
  • Enterprise-grade security
  • Custom solutions

Cons

  • Complicated and confusing tools to use

9. Botsify

Botsify is a chatbot-building platform that helps businesses create AI chatbots without having to code for Slack, Messenger, or a website. The software also offers fully managed plans that are diverse enough to support enterprise-level clients.

Features

  • Chatbot templates
  • Visual flow bot builder and editor
  • Multilingual chatbots
  • Store user data
  • Alexa voice bot
  • Keyword auto-responses
  • AI/machine learning
  • Integrate with other business systems
  • Enable bot to send email notifications

Pros

  • Basic analytics
  • Basic machine learning features
  • Quick and easy to set up a bot
  • Integrations assist in using data from website to chatbot

Cons

  • A limited number of contacts in the pricing model
  • Hardcoded dynamic API-based responses
  • Pricing based on the number of subscribers
  • No multi-channel marketing features.

10. BotCore

BotCore is a popular no-code chatbot building platform that helps you deploy and manage AI chatbots for your business. The chatbots created using this platform helps businesses meet the needs of their customers, employees, and vendors.

Features

  • Guided conversations
  • IT helpdesk
  • Knowledgebase for Q&A
  • Integration with enterprise apps
  • Alerts and triggers
  • Supply chain and fulfillment bots
  • Sales and marketing bots
  • Security

Pros

  • Different technologies integration
  • Focused significant attention on vendors and fulfillment
  • Virtual assistant network

Cons

  • Multi-channel chatbot support works within the Microsoft Bot Framework only.

11. Pandorabots

The software is an open-source chatbot building platform that allows businesses to build and publish chatbots on the web.

Features

  • Voice-enabled for text-to-speech and speech-to-text
  • Mobile support
  • AIML is the main differentiator
  • Context-aware
  • Free documentation and training
  • Multilingual
  • Web hosting and publishing
  • Web-based development tools
  • Integrate with external knowledge sources
  • Conversational logs

Pros

  • Deploy to voice channels or messaging
  • Open-source platform to help you download your code
  • Lots of flexibility
  • High-performance bots

Cons

  • Pandorabots hosts chatbot creation on some different platforms.

Conclusion

We hope this article has helped you find the best chatbot builder that fits your business needs. Use your chosen chatbot builder today and create a free AI chatbot for your business. Good Luck!

