11 Of The Best Artificial Intelligence Enterprise Chatbots in 2021

Chatbots for businesses help them engage their website visitors and convert them into potential customers. The implementation of chatbots transforms the way businesses interact with their users. They can use a chatbot AI for sales, marketing, customer support, and automate many other business tasks.

The AI chatbots have revolutionized the customer service experience and enabled businesses to serve their customers in a better way. Chatbots, if created and used right, can help you take your business to all-new levels of success.

To make the best AI chatbot for your business, you need an efficient chatbot builder with various advanced features. In this post, we have listed different chatbot builders with their features, pros, and cons. Just go through the post and find the one that best fits your business needs.

List of the Best Chatbot Builders

Here is the list of best chatbot builders that you can use to make your own AI chatbot for your business.

1. Chatfuel

The software is a self-serve chatbot-making platform that allows you to make chatbots that help you reduce costs, increase sales, and automate support on Facebook.

Features

Chatbot templates

Keyword auto-responses

Multilingual bots

Store user data

Facebook Messenger platform

Integration with other business systems

Pros

No coding experience required

Provides flexibility for custom coding

Cons

No machine learning

Limited integrations and channels

Limited to Facebook Messenger

Lack of marketing tools

2. Gupshup

The software offers an advanced messaging API. These APIs are suitable for different industries including finance, health, travel, automotive, and much more.

Features

Natural language processing (NLP)

Advanced Chatbot templates

Workflows

Advanced developer tools and cloud-based IDE

Chatbot widget

Broadcast messaging

Drip sequences

Bot platform and engagement tools

Transactional alerts

Audience segmentation and targeted promotions

Re-engagement campaigns

Works with WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger

Messaging API platform

Pros

Provides suitable API for different industries including finance, eCommerce, health, travel, and automotive.

API integrated with over 30 channels including voice assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa, and most social media channels

Cons

No helpline or support provided

Lack of guidance on customer insight

3. Appy Pie Chatbot

Appy Pie Chatbot is an excellent no-code chatbot development software that allows you to make your own AI chatbot in just a few clicks. It comes with various advanced features to help you make your chatbots more powerful and effective.

Features

Automated Business Processes

Marketing and Analysis Tools Integration with Chatbots

Multilingual Chatbots

Bot Analytics

Contacts and Leads Management

Email Tracking

Pros

Codeless Development

Advanced chatbot templates

Custom Chatbots

Multiple Chatbots for Multiple Functions

App Integrations

Fulltime Customer Support

Better Customer Insights

Reduced Operational Costs

Cons

No Common Widget Code

4. ChatterOn

ChatterOn helps you combine user conversation flow with artificial intelligence and rich content elements. The software is great for users who want to use a cheap and easy-to-use tool.

Features

Uses machine learning

Visual chatbot builder

Facebook Messenger and website chat

Advertising integration

Predefined bots with advanced conversation flow

Pros

Codeless Development platform

Free account provides access to all features

Intuitive user interface

20 pre-built bots available

Easy-to-create modules and connections

Unlimited chatbots and up to 15K messages per month

Cons

No ability to test your bot unless you subscribe after connecting it to Facebook, and then test inside Messenger

No helpline or support unless you subscribe for the enterprise plan or you go for custom development

5. MobileMonkey

This is one of the best chatbot builders that helps you make multi-channel chatbots that support both web and mobile platforms. It is an all-in-one chatbot-making platform that supports live chat, webchat, omnichannel and SMS marketing, Facebook Messenger bots, etc.

Features

Advanced live chat features

Custom live chat handoff triggers

Always mobile-friendly

Multilingual platform

Unique Chatbot templates

Zapier and other integrations

AI bots route requests and automate repetitive FAQs

Analytics and reporting

Pros

A wide range of chatbot tools and automation

Easy to use user interface

Advanced chatbot workflows

Supports different channels including web chat, SMS, Messenger, etc. and combines all conversations in one inbox

Mobile chat app with advanced support features

Unlimited leads and contacts on all plans

Huge user community

Mobile chat app with advanced support features.

Cons

Lack of native integrations

Limited to Facebook Messenger

6. ActiveChat.ai

ActiveChat is a great chatbot building platform that creates the best AI chatbots specifically for eCommerce and customer support. The software works across Twilio SMS, Facebook Messenger, and offers integrations for WooCommerce and Shopify.

Features

Supports channels: Twilio SMS, Facebook Messenger

Ecommerce platform integrations with WooCommerce and Shopify

Visual chatbot builder

CRM integrations

Pros

Ability to add timers

Advanced eCommerce tools for cart abandonment

Cons

Pricing is high compared to competitors that offer more robust feature sets

7. Imperson

Imperson helps businesses make the best AI chatbot solutions that help businesses make chatbots that deliver better customer service experience. It is an AI chatbot platform that develops enterprise bots for its customers.

Features

Fully managed bot services

AI/machine learning, NLP

Full-service creative and implementation

SMS, Twitter, Messenger, Slack, Skype integrations

Supports audio, video, text, and soon come to AR and VR

Chatbot performance monitoring

Customization from Imperson team

Pros

Conversation navigator that uses AI and NLP

Lead conversations based on dialogue context

End-to-end deployment for bots and integrations

Cons

Human-like conversations need more time and development

8. SnatchBot

SnatchBot is an excellent chatbot builder that helps businesses remove the complexity of adding machine learning/AI to their messaging applications.

Features

Advanced security features

Codeless chatbot development platform

Bot templates based on events

Robust administrative controls

APIs, Webhooks, and plugins

Works across messaging channels – Skype, FB Messenger, Viber, Slack, Twilio, Email, Line, Twilio, and others.

Sentiment analysis

Broadcasting

Pros

Import to enterprise clients

Robust administrative features

Enterprise-grade security

Custom solutions

Cons

Complicated and confusing tools to use

9. Botsify

Botsify is a chatbot-building platform that helps businesses create AI chatbots without having to code for Slack, Messenger, or a website. The software also offers fully managed plans that are diverse enough to support enterprise-level clients.

Features

Chatbot templates

Visual flow bot builder and editor

Multilingual chatbots

Store user data

Alexa voice bot

Keyword auto-responses

AI/machine learning

Integrate with other business systems

Enable bot to send email notifications

Pros

Basic analytics

Basic machine learning features

Quick and easy to set up a bot

Integrations assist in using data from website to chatbot

Cons

A limited number of contacts in the pricing model

Hardcoded dynamic API-based responses

Pricing based on the number of subscribers

No multi-channel marketing features.

10. BotCore

BotCore is a popular no-code chatbot building platform that helps you deploy and manage AI chatbots for your business. The chatbots created using this platform helps businesses meet the needs of their customers, employees, and vendors.

Features

Guided conversations

IT helpdesk

Knowledgebase for Q&A

Integration with enterprise apps

Alerts and triggers

Supply chain and fulfillment bots

Sales and marketing bots

Security

Pros

Different technologies integration

Focused significant attention on vendors and fulfillment

Virtual assistant network

Cons

Multi-channel chatbot support works within the Microsoft Bot Framework only.

11. Pandorabots

The software is an open-source chatbot building platform that allows businesses to build and publish chatbots on the web.

Features

Voice-enabled for text-to-speech and speech-to-text

Mobile support

AIML is the main differentiator

Context-aware

Free documentation and training

Multilingual

Web hosting and publishing

Web-based development tools

Integrate with external knowledge sources

Conversational logs

Pros

Deploy to voice channels or messaging

Open-source platform to help you download your code

Lots of flexibility

High-performance bots

Cons

Pandorabots hosts chatbot creation on some different platforms.

Conclusion

We hope this article has helped you find the best chatbot builder that fits your business needs. Use your chosen chatbot builder today and create a free AI chatbot for your business. Good Luck!

