5 Common Use Cases of a WhatsApp Chatbot

WhatsApp chatbots are quickly gaining popularity for connecting with the consumers for a better user experience using a WhatsApp Business API.

Currently, more than 50 million businesses are using the WhatsApp business account. You may think that chatbots are already everywhere; what makes them so special to be integrated with WhatsApp. The answer lies in the core values of the WhatsApp application. Unlike other platforms like websites or Facebook, WhatsApp was created for the sole need of free instant messaging that doesn’t involve any advertisements or gimmicks.

This allows WhatsApp Bots to provide a unique experience to its users compared to other platforms.

Five Use Cases of WhatsApp Chatbot:

Lead Generation

WhatsApp is a major marketing platform in many countries like India, Brazil, and Indonesia. The best part about WhatsApp as a platform is its number of users- WhatsApp has more than 1.5 billion users globally.

It is a messaging platform used by a wide range of demographics and makes it easy for a business to reach its target market. Using a WhatsApp Business API, you can create a verified profile for your business and directly talk to your prospects and determine what they want.

With WhatsApp chatbot, you can completely automate the process of reaching out to a large number of prospects, regardless of the time/day, and generate leads through messaging and conversations.

Bookings and Notifications

Many industries have enabled appointment scheduling through WhatsApp. eCommerce industries are suggesting product recommendations, and hospitals are diagnosing symptoms and scheduling doctor appointments using a WhatsApp bot.

A very prominent example of a successful WhatsApp use-case is the Indian online booking service Bookmyshow. It made WhatsApp its default ticket confirmation channel using WhatsApp business API.

Users immediately received a message on WhatsApp of a Mobile Ticket (M-ticket), along with an email. Similarly, companies like Goibibo use the WhatsApp bot for hotel and flight bookings, and eCommerce companies like Nykaa are providing post-purchase customer support through a WhatsApp bot.

Customer Support

WhatsApp bot addresses the need of being where your customer is. What can be a better way to reach out to customers than WhatsApp, where there is already an organic flow of conversation, and your customers don’t require to come on your website or download your application.

WhatsApp chatbots can act as your 24/7 virtual customer care agents that solve customer queries relating to purchase, delivery, and return policies in real-time. This can save you ample time and allow your customer service teams to focus on more pressing matters. WhatsApp bot also allows you to follow up with customers based on your previous conversations. Check out this healthcare bot:

Events registration

Events need a quick RSVP, and WhatsApp bots are the best way to send automated invites and reminders due to their high open-rate. You can design a conversational flow that asks users their name, email and then send the event details. You can also send reminders and notifications relating to the event or the webinar, and integrate spreadsheets or Airtable, making it easier to follow-up with the participants. You can also train the bot to answer some questions regarding the event, like the address, the itinerary, cancellation process, etc.

Enhancing Sales

Using WhatsApp, you don’t just generate leads; you nurture them and close sales as well. The open rate of WhatsApp messages precedes those of any other medium, making it a preferred channel to provide valuable information and product recommendations to the users. With conversational commerce becoming a preferred way of shopping, WhatsApp makes it very convenient for your customers to buy from you. You can simply display your catalog and integrate a payment gateway. This is effective also because you can add a personal touch to every sale.

WhatsApp chatbots are easy to build and deploy. You just need to purchase a WhatsApp Business API and develop your bot on a no-code chatbot builder. A WhatsApp bot can benefit every industry as it is a platform where users can get detailed information as per their requirements. It overall enhances consumer engagement and your brand value.

