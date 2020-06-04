10 Chatbot Builders for Your Business in 2020

Chatbots are on a rise and are rapidly becoming one of the most important assets for businesses these days. From SMBs to Fortune 500 companies, almost every business is investing in chatbots to establish stronger communication and offer the best customer support service.

As per a recent analysis by Business Insider Intelligence , the chatbot market is projected to rise from $2.6 billion in 2019 to $9.4 billion by the year 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.7%. This massive projection rate justifies the hype built around chatbots and gives a clear idea of their future importance.

To begin with, creating a chatbot for your business may seem daunting. Coding, or hiring a professional chatbot developer for this job may be your first thought. However, thanks to technological advancements, there are many chatbot builder tools and software out there in the market that can help you build and integrate chatbots into your website and mobile apps easily and efficiently.

You may find minor differences in the features and capabilities of these different platforms, but their end objective is the same. By leveraging these platforms, you can easily create chatbots for a variety of business purposes without writing even a single line of code.

Before we go ahead and discuss the top 10 chatbot builders of 2020, let’s shed some light on what chatbot builders are, and how they can benefit a business.

What is a Chatbot Builder?

A chatbot builder is a platform or a tool that allows businesses to create chatbots for websites and mobile apps in a matter of minutes that too with absolutely no coding skills. Whether you are a beginner, a professional or just a startup, chatbot builder is the perfect solution for making advanced chatbots without any prior technical knowledge.

Benefits of Chatbots for Businesses

Listed hereunder are some lucrative benefits of chatbots for businesses –

Improved sales and customer service

Better customer engagement

Round the clock business presence

Increased lead generation, qualification and nurturing

Time and cost saving

Enhanced team productivity; and much more.

Now that you know the benefits of chatbots for businesses and have a basic understanding of chatbot builders, it’s time to reveal the 10 best chatbot builders that can help you improve your customer service and satisfaction.

Here is the list of top 10 chatbot builders for businesses:

1. Appy Pie Chatbot

The no-code app development leader, Appy Pie is at the top of this list of best chatbot builders because of its easy to use interface, multitude of next generation features and affordability. You can easily build great chatbots using Appy Pie Chatbot platform and take your business to new levels of excellence. Listed below are some of the pros and cons of the chatbot builder Appy Pie:

Pros

No coding required to build and integrate chatbots to websites and mobile apps

Multilingual support

Live chat takeover

Hassle free contacts and leads management

Bot analytics

Integration with Google Sheets and multiple other 3rd party apps

Great customer support

Cons

Limited design customization options

Limited app integrations

Freemium platform

2. Quriobot

The second on the list is Quriobot. An easy to use chatbot builder, Quirobot lets businesses create chatbots for Facebook Messenger and websites. You can even integrate the chatbots created with Quirobot on your preferred landing page. Listed hereunder are some of the pros and cons of this popular chatbot maker:

Pros

Drag and drop interface

Flexible design for companies of any size

User-friendly chatbot builder

Pre-built templates

Easy API integrations

60-day money back guarantee

Cons

Limited integrations at this time

Complex interface for beginners

Poor customer support

3. Spectrm

Spectrm is the third most popular chatbot builder on the list. Using Spectrm, businesses can build world-class chatbots and turn conversations into insights and revenue. Chatbots built using this chatbot creator software can perform multiple tasks such as appointment scheduling, feedback collection, lead qualification and distribution, and much more. Listed below are the pros and cons of Spectrm:

Pros

Intuitive and easy to use conversation builder

Powerful tools to create chat flow with customization possibilities

Helpful customer support team

Great onboarding

Easy integration with Facebook and websites

Cons

Limited customization options

Complex bot analytics

Tool tends to be bit slow sometimes

4. Bot Libre

The open source chatbot and artificial intelligence platform, Bot Libre comes fourth on this list of chatbot builders. Bot Libre features a simple interface, which makes it easy for businesses and individuals to create their own automated chatbots in a few minutes. Listed here are a few of the pros and cons of Bot Libre:

Pros

Create multiple chatbots for the web, and social media without any programming

Dedicated customer support

Easy to use and nice interface

Cost-effective

Lots of handy features

Cons

Takes time for new users to understand the platform

Small user base

Freemium plans

5. Kore.ai

Kore.ai is the fifth chatbot builder on this list. An all-in-one chatbot platform, Kore.ai allows users to design, create, train, test, and analyze AI and NLP-powered chatbots in minutes. Listed here are some of the pros and cons of this enterprise-grade, end-to-end conversational AI-powered chatbot platform:

Pros

Build simple chatbots quickly without any coding

Proprietary NLP engine

Multiple deployment models

Helpful customer support

Various domain support

Cons

Less business channels

Slow updates to the platform

No live agent transfer

6. Flow XO

The sixth on this list of chatbot builders is Flow XO. A powerful automation product, Flow XO allows businesses to make incredible chatbots for websites, applications and social media platforms. Some of the pros and cons of this smart chatbot builder are listed hereunder:

Pros

Zero coding skills required to build amazing chatbots

Pre-built chatbot templates

Drag and drop editor

Easy integration with third party apps

Cons

Complicated building process

Lacks proprietary technology

No live chat transfer option

7. Wit.ai

Another free chatbot builder, Wit.ai comes seventh on this list. Using Wit.ai, you can easily develop text or voice based bots for your desired messaging platform, without any hassle. Listed below are some of the pros and cons of this chatbot builder software:

Pros

Open-source platform

Easy to deploy chatbots on Facebook Messenger

SDKs for iOS, Node.js, Python, Ruby

Multi language support

Third party app integrations

Cons

Lacks required slot or parameter feature

Unclear webhook integration

Limited predefined reusable domains

8. BotKit

The eighth on this list of chatbot builder is BotKit. A leading developer tool, BotKit allows you to create chatbots, apps and custom integrations for many renowned messaging platforms. Part of the Microsoft Bot Framework, BotKit works efficiently with Microsoft LUIS AI and any other NLP engine of your choice. Listed hereunder are the pros and cons of BotKit:

Pros

Multiple plugins for different chat platforms like Slack, Facebook Messenger

Easy to use chatbot interface

Quick deployment of bots

Open source product

Cons

Limited options for developers working in Node.js

Freemium plans

Poor customer support

9. Morph.ai

Morph.ai secures the ninth position on this list of chatbot builders. A chat-based marketing automation tool, Morph.ai allows businesses to build chatbots for WhatsApp, Facebook, website and more. Using it, you can develop rich chat experiences, run multiple lead generation campaigns, automate follow-ups and much more. Listed below are some pros and cons of this chatbot maker:

Pros

Create chat flows without any coding

Easy to use interface

Economical chatbot maker

Good customer support

Easy deployment

Cons

Glitches in trial account

Difficulties in creating multiple conversations

Limited features

10. ChatterOn

Last, but not the least, is ChatterOn. A no-code chatbot builder, ChatterOn allows anyone with no technical skills to build a great chatbot for their business or personal use in less than 5 minutes. Some of the pros and cons of this chatbot builder include the following:

Pros

Pre-built chatbots

Visual flow editor

Easy deployment of chatbots

No coding needed to build chatbots

Cons

Difficult bot testing

Limited features

Poor customer support

Chatbots are great for automating basic communications, but their effectiveness completely depends on the platforms on which they are built. You can find hundreds of chatbot builders in the market but this list of top 10 chatbot builders can help you save your time in finalizing the best one for your needs.

So don’t wait, leverage this list of top 10 chatbot builders, find the one that works best for you, and build your own chatbot in no time.

