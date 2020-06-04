10 Chatbot Builders for Your Business in 2020
Chatbots are on a rise and are rapidly becoming one of the most important assets for businesses these days. From SMBs to Fortune 500 companies, almost every business is investing in chatbots to establish stronger communication and offer the best customer support service.
As per a recent analysis by Business Insider Intelligence
, the chatbot market is projected to rise from $2.6 billion in 2019 to $9.4 billion by the year 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.7%. This massive projection rate justifies the hype built around chatbots and gives a clear idea of their future importance.
To begin with, creating a chatbot for your business may seem daunting. Coding, or hiring a professional chatbot developer for this job may be your first thought. However, thanks to technological advancements, there are many chatbot builder tools and software out there in the market that can help you build and integrate chatbots into your website and mobile apps easily and efficiently.
You may find minor differences in the features and capabilities of these different platforms, but their end objective is the same. By leveraging these platforms, you can easily create chatbots for a variety of business purposes without writing even a single line of code.
Before we go ahead and discuss the top 10 chatbot builders of 2020, let’s shed some light on what chatbot builders are, and how they can benefit a business.
What is a Chatbot Builder?
A chatbot builder is a platform or a tool that allows businesses to create chatbots for websites and mobile apps in a matter of minutes that too with absolutely no coding skills. Whether you are a beginner, a professional or just a startup, chatbot builder is the perfect solution for making advanced chatbots without any prior technical knowledge.
Benefits of Chatbots for Businesses
Listed hereunder are some lucrative benefits of chatbots for businesses –
- Improved sales and customer service
- Better customer engagement
- Round the clock business presence
- Increased lead generation, qualification and nurturing
- Time and cost saving
- Enhanced team productivity; and much more.
Now that you know the benefits of chatbots for businesses and have a basic understanding of chatbot builders, it’s time to reveal the 10 best chatbot builders that can help you improve your customer service and satisfaction.
Here is the list of top 10 chatbot builders for businesses:
1. Appy Pie Chatbot
The no-code app development leader, Appy Pie is at the top of this list of best chatbot builders because of its easy to use interface, multitude of next generation features and affordability. You can easily build great chatbots using Appy Pie Chatbot platform and take your business to new levels of excellence. Listed below are some of the pros and cons of the chatbot builder Appy Pie:
Pros
- No coding required to build and integrate chatbots to websites and mobile apps
- Multilingual support
- Live chat takeover
- Hassle free contacts and leads management
- Bot analytics
- Integration with Google Sheets and multiple other 3rd party apps
- Great customer support
Cons
- Limited design customization options
- Limited app integrations
- Freemium platform
2. Quriobot
The second on the list is Quriobot. An easy to use chatbot builder, Quirobot lets businesses create chatbots for Facebook Messenger and websites. You can even integrate the chatbots created with Quirobot on your preferred landing page. Listed hereunder are some of the pros and cons of this popular chatbot maker:
Pros
- Drag and drop interface
- Flexible design for companies of any size
- User-friendly chatbot builder
- Pre-built templates
- Easy API integrations
- 60-day money back guarantee
Cons
- Limited integrations at this time
- Complex interface for beginners
- Poor customer support
3. Spectrm
Spectrm is the third most popular chatbot builder on the list. Using Spectrm, businesses can build world-class chatbots and turn conversations into insights and revenue. Chatbots built using this chatbot creator software can perform multiple tasks such as appointment scheduling, feedback collection, lead qualification and distribution, and much more. Listed below are the pros and cons of Spectrm:
Pros
- Intuitive and easy to use conversation builder
- Powerful tools to create chat flow with customization possibilities
- Helpful customer support team
- Great onboarding
- Easy integration with Facebook and websites
Cons
- Limited customization options
- Complex bot analytics
- Tool tends to be bit slow sometimes
4. Bot Libre
The open source chatbot and artificial intelligence platform, Bot Libre comes fourth on this list of chatbot builders. Bot Libre features a simple interface, which makes it easy for businesses and individuals to create their own automated chatbots in a few minutes. Listed here are a few of the pros and cons of Bot Libre:
Pros
- Create multiple chatbots for the web, and social media without any programming
- Dedicated customer support
- Easy to use and nice interface
- Cost-effective
- Lots of handy features
Cons
- Takes time for new users to understand the platform
- Small user base
- Freemium plans
5. Kore.ai
Kore.ai is the fifth chatbot builder on this list. An all-in-one chatbot platform, Kore.ai allows users to design, create, train, test, and analyze AI and NLP-powered chatbots in minutes. Listed here are some of the pros and cons of this enterprise-grade, end-to-end conversational AI-powered chatbot platform:
Pros
- Build simple chatbots quickly without any coding
- Proprietary NLP engine
- Multiple deployment models
- Helpful customer support
- Various domain support
Cons
- Less business channels
- Slow updates to the platform
- No live agent transfer
6. Flow XO
The sixth on this list of chatbot builders is Flow XO. A powerful automation product, Flow XO allows businesses to make incredible chatbots for websites, applications and social media platforms. Some of the pros and cons of this smart chatbot builder are listed hereunder:
Pros
- Zero coding skills required to build amazing chatbots
- Pre-built chatbot templates
- Drag and drop editor
- Easy integration with third party apps
Cons
- Complicated building process
- Lacks proprietary technology
- No live chat transfer option
7. Wit.ai
Another free chatbot builder, Wit.ai comes seventh on this list. Using Wit.ai, you can easily develop text or voice based bots for your desired messaging platform, without any hassle. Listed below are some of the pros and cons of this chatbot builder software:
Pros
- Open-source platform
- Easy to deploy chatbots on Facebook Messenger
- SDKs for iOS, Node.js, Python, Ruby
- Multi language support
- Third party app integrations
Cons
- Lacks required slot or parameter feature
- Unclear webhook integration
- Limited predefined reusable domains
8. BotKit
The eighth on this list of chatbot builder is BotKit. A leading developer tool, BotKit allows you to create chatbots, apps and custom integrations for many renowned messaging platforms. Part of the Microsoft Bot Framework, BotKit works efficiently with Microsoft LUIS AI and any other NLP engine of your choice. Listed hereunder are the pros and cons of BotKit:
Pros
- Multiple plugins for different chat platforms like Slack, Facebook Messenger
- Easy to use chatbot interface
- Quick deployment of bots
- Open source product
Cons
- Limited options for developers working in Node.js
- Freemium plans
- Poor customer support
9. Morph.ai
Morph.ai secures the ninth position on this list of chatbot builders. A chat-based marketing automation tool, Morph.ai allows businesses to build chatbots for WhatsApp, Facebook, website and more. Using it, you can develop rich chat experiences, run multiple lead generation campaigns, automate follow-ups and much more. Listed below are some pros and cons of this chatbot maker:
Pros
- Create chat flows without any coding
- Easy to use interface
- Economical chatbot maker
- Good customer support
- Easy deployment
Cons
- Glitches in trial account
- Difficulties in creating multiple conversations
- Limited features
10. ChatterOn
Last, but not the least, is ChatterOn. A no-code chatbot builder, ChatterOn allows anyone with no technical skills to build a great chatbot for their business or personal use in less than 5 minutes. Some of the pros and cons of this chatbot builder include the following:
Pros
- Pre-built chatbots
- Visual flow editor
- Easy deployment of chatbots
- No coding needed to build chatbots
Cons
- Difficult bot testing
- Limited features
- Poor customer support
Chatbots are great for automating basic communications, but their effectiveness completely depends on the platforms on which they are built. You can find hundreds of chatbot builders in the market but this list of top 10 chatbot builders can help you save your time in finalizing the best one for your needs.
So don’t wait, leverage this list of top 10 chatbot builders, find the one that works best for you, and build your own chatbot in no time.
