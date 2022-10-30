11 Enterprise Metaverse Platforms Changing Commerce

Too Long; Didn't Read

Companies Mentioned Coins Mentioned

The Metaverse received extreme hype in 2021 due to Facebook changing its name to Meta and the sudden explosion of NFTs. We are seeing a shift in how people will shop similar to when Shopify made it easy for anyone to open an e-commerce store. We made a list of 10 platforms that will lead these changes and allow us to shop in a more immersive environment. LORR is a 3D hyper-realistic world with the most coveted fashion districts, where social and shopping collide. Mozverse seeks to be the AWS for the Metaverse.