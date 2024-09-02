Search icon
    10 Days of .Net Aspire: Day 4 — Using Oracle Component in Visual Studio by@ssukhpinder
    104 reads

    10 Days of .Net Aspire: Day 4 — Using Oracle Component in Visual Studio

    by Sukhpinder SinghSeptember 2nd, 2024
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The.Net Aspire framework is used to develop cloud and production-ready distributed applications. It consists of components to handle cloud-native concerns such as Redis, Postgres etc. The solution structure is divided into the following projects: DotnetAspireChallenge.AppHost, Dotnet aspire.Web, and Dotnet Aspire Oracle.
    featured image - 10 Days of .Net Aspire: Day 4 — Using Oracle Component in Visual Studio
    Sukhpinder Singh HackerNoon profile picture

    A Step-by-step guide on how to use the .Net Aspire Oracle component in Visual Studio.

    .Net Aspire framework is used to develop cloud and production-ready distributed applications. It consists of components to handle cloud-native concerns such as Redis, Postgres, etc.

    Prerequisites

    10 Day .Net Aspire Challenge

    Objectives

    Learn how to create a starter project using .Net Aspire with the Oracle EF Core component.

    Github Sample: The solution structure is divided into the following projects:-

    • DotnetAspireChallenge.ApiService
    • DotnetAspireChallenge.AppHost
    • DotnetAspireChallenge.ServiceDefaults
    • DotnetAspireChallenge.Web

    Getting Started

    Step 1: Install the following NuGet package

    Install the following Nuget package into the subsequent project “DotnetAspireChallenge.AppHost

    dotnet add package Aspire.Hosting.Oracle


    In the above project, register a server database and consume the Oracle connection using the following code.

        var oracle = builder.AddOracle("oracle")
                        .AddDatabase("oracledb");
    
    var apiService = builder.AddProject<Projects.DotnetAspireChallenge_ApiService>("apiservice")
        .WithReference(oracle);


    Step 2: Install another NuGet package

    Install the following Nuget package into the subsequent project “DotnetAspireChallenge.ApiService

    dotnet add package Aspire.Oracle.EntityFrameworkCore


    then register the context into the Program.cs file as follows

        
    builder.AddOracleDatabaseDbContext<OracleDbContext>("oracledb");


    Step 3: Create a “Customer” class

        public class Customer
    {
        public int Id { get; set; }
        
        [Required]
        public string Title { get; set; } = string.Empty;
        
        [Required]
        public string Description { get; set; } = string.Empty;
    }


    Step 4: Create an extension class

    Create an extension class and register a minimal API get method to demonstrate the Oracle EF context usage in the API Service

        public static class AspireOracleExtension
    {
        public static void MapOracleAspireEndpoint(this WebApplication app)
        {
            app.MapGet("/oracle", async (OracleDbContext oracleDbContext) =>
            {
                  await oracleDbContext.Customer.AddAsync(new Customer()
                  {
                      Title = "[email protected]",
                      Description = "sukh"
                  });
                  int rows = await oracleDbContext.SaveChangesAsync();
                  if (rows > 0)
                  {
                      return await oracleDbContext.Customer.FirstOrDefaultAsync();
                  }
                  else
                  {
                      return null;
                  }
            });
    
        }
    }
    
    
    internal class OracleDbContext(DbContextOptions options) : DbContext(options)
    {
        public DbSet<Customer> CustomersPgsql => Set<Customer>();
    }


    and finally, register in the Program.cs file

        app.MapOracleAspireEndpoint();


    Step 5: Hit the GET endpoint

    Finally, navigate to the GET URL shown below in your browser. It will insert the specified customer into the Oracle database, retrieve the most recently inserted row, and display it as a response.

    Add additional connection string properties using the JSON syntax

        {
      "Aspire": {
        "Oracle": {
          "EntityFrameworkCore": {
            "DisableHealthChecks": true,
            "DisableTracing": true,
            "DisableMetrics": false,
            "DisableRetry": false,
            "Timeout": 30
          }
        }
      }
    }

    Congratulations..!! You’ve successfully integrated the Oracle component into the .Net Aspire project.


    Github Project: GitHub - ssukhpinder/DotnetAspireChallenge: 10 Day .Net Aspire Challenge

    Cheatsheet: Cheat Sheets — .Net



    About Author

    Sukhpinder Singh HackerNoon profile picture
    Sukhpinder Singh@ssukhpinder
    Programmer by heart | C# | Python | .Net Core | Xamarin | Angular | AWS
    Read my storiesLinktree

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgprogramming #dotnet #dotnet-aspire #csharp #aspnetcore #oracle #dotnet-aspire-challenge #oracle-ef-core-integration #oracle-database-integration

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

