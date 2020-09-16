Zuckerberg Announces Oculus Quest 2 Release Date and Price

On September 16th, 2020, via Facebook Connect, CEO Mark Zuckerberg made a long-awaited announcement regarding the Oculus Quest 2. That's right, we finally have a release date and price and trust me, you won't be disappointed.

Oculus Quest 2 Release Date

Via the live stream, Zuckerberg announced the official release date of the Oculus Quest 2 for October 13th of this year. Many Questers via Reddit and Facebook groups have long been trying to predict this release date. Most people assumed it would come in 2021, and some said as early as December 2020, in time for the holidays. I am beyond excited that we only have to wait a few weeks for this much-anticipated headset.

Preorders

Furthermore, preorders for the Oculus Quest 2 open immediately following the live stream. By the time you read this article, preorders for the headset should be live.

Oculus Quest 2 Starting Price

Throughout Facebook Connect, it seemed like Zuckerberg and the team at Facebook just kept on giving and the price is no exception. Many people think of VR as an expensive gaming niche that involves external cameras, wires, and budgets of $600 - $2000 USD.

With Oculus Quest 2 that is no longer the case. The official starting price (cheapest model) of the Oculus Quest 2 is $299 USD. That is $100 USD cheaper than the original Oculus Quest.

Triple-A Titles

As if that weren't enough, VR fans will be pleased to hear that we may be seeing the end of glorified tech demos on the Oculus Quest. Zuckerberg said that they were working with numerous Triple-A developers, including the critically-acclaimed Respawn Entertainment (Apex Legends, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order) to develop exclusive content.

Final Thoughts

I just purchased my Oculus Quest in January of 2020. Therefore, I was hesitant to say that I would immediately jump into the Oculus Quest 2. However, after seeing all the amazing things Facebook is working on and the $100 drop in price, there is no way I can resist preordering this immediately.

