The Noonification: Simple Database Migration Scripts On Your CI/CD step (10/16/2023)

    263 reads

    by HackerNoon NewsletterOctober 16th, 2023
    10/16/2023: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage!

    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

    Simple Database Migration Scripts On Your CI/CD step

    By @mindsky [ 6 Min read ] Few individuals consider how to keep the database up to date on common standbys (dev, stage, prod, etc.) while working every day. Read More.

    alpaca-lora: Experimenting With a Home-Cooked Large Language Model

    By @ishootlaser [ 18 Min read ] How to fine-tune LlaMA on a low-end GPU and still produce great results. Read More.

    Crypto Taxes Around the World: A Global Overview of Tax Regulations

    By @ulriklykke [ 8 Min read ] Crypto Taxes Around the World: A Global Overview of Tax Regulations Read More.

    Facebooks Inexcusable Tolerance for Fake Profiles and Fraudulent Operations

    By @technologynews [ 4 Min read ] Facebook, the Goliath of social networks, seems content with giving only lip service to address these problems. Read More.

    Top 15 Trends of the Upcoming Cryptocurrency Bull Run in 2024-2025

    By @serkhitrov [ 15 Min read ] In this article, I want to give my overview of the nascent crypto industry trends, which I believe is coming soon. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The Hacker Noon Team ✌️

    Hacker Noon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    Read my storiesWhat's New in the HackerNoon Newsletter?

