Bitcoin Endgame Is Here: From Satoshi to Mainstream Adoption

No one can deny it anymore; we are finally on the verge of Bitcoin Endgame, and no one is ready for what is coming.





The mainstream..?





Find out here.





For years, Bitcoiners have been trying to tell as many people as they possibly could about Bitcoin. How it is not only a great way to preserve your wealth but also to preserve your freedom as well. These same Bitcoiners have long predicted that someday Bitcoin would cause the largest transfer of wealth that the world has ever seen.





The people who have been heavily investing in BTC would reap the rewards and see their wealth grow beyond what they ever imagined possible. And that those who had been sitting on the sideline not investing in Bitcoin would feel extreme pain.





The question has always been

When would Bitcoin go mainstream?



Would there ever be hyper-bitcoinization?

A moment when everyone wakes up to how scarce Bitcoin is, the benefits it offers over fiat, and that they need to own as much as they possibly can. Causing a stampede rush toward Bitcoin that would cause it to go parabolic.





The theory has always been that each day Bitcoin survives, remains decentralized, and produces blocks. That result becomes more and more likely.

3 Bitcoin News/Events That Storm the World

Over the last 3 years, there have been 4 significant events that have taken the world by storm and also dramatically sped up Bitcoin's path to dominance.

Bitcoin Mission to El Salvador

The first was in June 2021, at the Bitcoin Conference in Miami. The price of BTC was fluctuating around the $35k range at that time.

It was at this conference that the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, announced that El Salvador would officially be making Bitcoin legal tender in the country. Up until this point, this was something that not even the most optimistic Bitcoiners had on their chessboard. A handful of months before Michael Saylor had announced that Microstrategy had put Bitcoin on their balance sheet, and most of us were only thinking about company adoption. But now the possibilities had become limitless and it was truly the shot heard around the world.





However, that was only the beginning...

BlackRock & Bitcoin ETF

The next giant move happened in 2023 when BlackRock announced that they were filing for a spot in Bitcoin ETF. BlackRock is the largest financial fund manager in the world and arguably has more power than governments. When BlackRock speaks, everyone listens. Up until that point, most agreed that a spot ETF approval in the US would be nearly impossible with the current government. But BlackRock always gets what they want.





The bullishness from the Bitcoin spot ETFs going live in January of 2024 was enough of a catalyst to make Bitcoin do things that it had never done before. In March, Bitcoin soared to $73k, and for the first time in its history, it made a new all-time high price before the Bitcoin halving. This led many to speculate just how high the price could go during this cycle.





Now, finally fast-forwarding to today, there has been a 3rd Bitcoin announcement that has sent shockwaves across the world.

Donald Trump Presidency: The Bitcoin President

In recent months (earlier this year) Donald Trump has done a complete reversal of his opinions about Bitcoin and crypto. Even going so far as to be a speaker at the Bitcoin Conference 2024 in Nashville.

During this speech, he announced that if elected President he would be making a national Bitcoin reserve using the Bitcoin the US already owned and adding to it. There were also proposals by other government leaders to accumulate as much as one million Bitcoins.





What this all means is that the Bitcoin End Game is officially here.





Nation-state adoption is here. It was incredible news in 2021 when El Salvador announced their Bitcoin adoption as legal tender. The US possibly making these moves is something on a much larger scale. Like it or not, all countries watch what the US does, and often follow suit. It is a safe bet that after Trump made this announcement of his plans to make a US Bitcoin reserve, you can bet that nearly every other country was having meetings on what their Bitcoin strategy would be.

Trump Presidential Victory: The All-Time Highs (ATHs)

Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election has proved to be a good omen for Bitcoin (including the crypto market generally), with BTC price rising above $75,000 for the first time, breaking all-time high (ATH) multiple times.





During his election campaign, Donald Trump promised to make the US the world's crypto capital. So, with his victory, the prices of the most popular and important digital currency have skyrocketed, and one bitcoin is worth over $90,000.





Bitcoin surpassed Meta (Facebook) and Silver in the global market capitalization and now ranked 8th, with the rise triggered by the optimism created by Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential elections.





To round up here...





It is important to understand that since the last bull cycle, the long-prophesied Bitcoin Endgame to mainstream adoption has finally arrived, with BTC to $100k anytime soon. In this new phase, the promise of hyper-bitcoinization has been fulfilled.





Bitcoin has successfully become the reserve asset of choice, for stability and collaboration among nations. For individuals, it represents hope; a decentralized future where wealth, freedom, and opportunity are within reach for all.





This is not an end but a beginning.