The Noonification: How Encryption Can Secure Online Voting (10/17/2023)

By @salkimmich [ 3 Min read ] HashiCorps controversial switch from open source to source-available licensing has reignited debates on open-source sustainability and business models. Read More.

By @nerv [ 9 Min read ] The biggest challenge of remote e-voting is to achieve high level of security under an uncontrolled environment and insecure platform. Read More.

By @Tim [ 5 Min read ] This article explains the power of product coaching for tailored growth, enhanced skills, and objective insights. Read More.

By @pjboyle [ 13 Min read ] I let AI take over my social media accounts for a month. Heres how I did it and the results it generated. Read More.

By @abrahamdahunsi [ 8 Min read ] Learn how Netflixs adoption of DevOps supercharges the streaming service and ensures high-quality service all year round. Read More.