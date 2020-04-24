You Know What Rhymes with Zoom? Room. Facebook to Launch Video Chat Competitor

He talks a good bit about security and Facebook employs some of the best engineers in the world, but the irony is that Facebook was one of the primary beneficiaries of Zoom's lax security policies. And now they are going after Zoom's marketshare. LOL this is so Facebook.

But it does come with some 'fun functionality' like adding 3D backgrounds (Zoom only allows 2D backgrounds) and a possible game changer in payment processing for entrepreneurs (thinking remote monetization for jobs like fitness instructors and musical artists). Facebook is the 8 bazillion pound internet gorilla, and they are going to heavily integrate this into their existing user base: scheduling via the Messenger app, integration with Facebook events, prompt within Facebook dating, accessible via Instagrm, Facebook and Whatspp, and users can even join a Room with just a shadow account.

