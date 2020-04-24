"Be so wrong that they have to verify you."

This tweeted published on twitter.com by a bluecheckmark-less @Naval has since been deleted.

His other recent meta tweet about Twitter was as glowing as an Godaddy celebrity testimonial in a 1999 Super Bowl commercial.

I mean I dig Twitter as much as the next cat, but it's not exactly like everyone is getting 9k RTs, including by the platform's CEO.

Every single tweet costs something. Your time. And Twitter has created quite the place, millions spend time to reach people there. Other places on the internet can also do that. A decentralized publishing API may be a good place to start, so that users (aka publishers) can publish their thoughts (aka tweets) on many sites, apps, and whatever people read on next.

And how does the Twitter verification system work? The company's official position is that it is not adding any more blue checkmarks, and by not verifying Naval they are adhering to that, but in the meantime the tweet's been deleted, and friends of the company can always add a bluecheck whenever they like. If you have to ask, you don't have the right friend.

"Outside looking in" has always been essential to the rise of digital communities. By "outside looking in," I mean social networks, especially young social networks, can grow by marketing manufactured exclusivity. And at the sametime, they can market the ability to reach anyone in the world. Oh the internet!

"Be so wrong that they have to verify you."

I'm not wrong. I'm not right. I'm not Twitter famous. But can you just, tell a friend, to please verify Naval?

Tags