10 Essential Essays on Bitcoin

My understanding and appreciation of Bitcoin has been shaped by a handful of essays that brilliantly capture its unique properties and potential.



What sets these authors apart is that they do not dictate WHAT to think, but rather HOW to think BETTER about Bitcoin.



Happy reading.

#1

“History shows us that the corruption of monetary systems leads to moral decay, social collapse, and slavery.” @Breedlove22

Original essay

#2

"The 21st century emergence of Bitcoin, encryption, the internet, and millennials are more than just trends; they herald a wave of change that exhibits similar dynamics as the 16-17th century revolution that took place in Europe." @TuurDemeester

Original essay

#3

"There are many men out there who will parrot the "debt is money WE owe OURSELVES" without acknowledging that "WE" isn't a static entity, but a collection of individuals at different points in their lives." @MartyBent

Original essay

#4

“If Bitcoin exists for 20 years, there will be near-universal confidence that it will be available forever, much as people believe the Internet is a permanent feature of the modern world.” @real_vijay



Original essay

#5

"This realignment would not be traditional right vs left, but rather land vs cloud, state vs network, centralized vs decentralized, new money vs old money, internationalist/capitalist vs nationalist/socialist, MMT vs BTC,...Hamilton vs Satoshi." @balajis



Original essay

#6

“I became convinced that, whether bitcoin survives or not, the existing financial system is working on borrowed time.” @parkeralewis



Original essay

#7

"Bitcoin is a beautifully-constructed protocol. Genius is apparent in its design to most people who study it in depth, in terms of the way it blends math, computer science, cyber security, monetary economics, and game theory." @LynAldenContact



Original essay

#8

“Bitcoin offers a sweeping vista of opportunity to re-imagine how the financial system can and should work in the Internet era..” @pmarca



Original essay

#9

"Using Bitcoin for consumer purchases is akin to driving a Concorde jet down the street to pick up groceries: a ridiculously expensive waste of an astonishing tool." @saifedean



Original essay

#10

"The Internet is a dumb network, which is its defining and most valuable feature. The Internet’s protocol (..) doesn’t offer “services.” It doesn’t make decisions about content. It doesn’t distinguish between photos and text, video and audio." @aantonop



Original essay

Twitter: @anilsaidso

