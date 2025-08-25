XRP Holds After Heavy Whale Distribution, But Is The Next Big Winner Found Somewhere Else?

What’s really happening with XRP as we head into September 2025? After failing to stay above $3.50 on the monthly chart, Ripple’s token has slipped back under pressure. The good news is that even with heavy whale selling, the charts still show XRP has a solid foundation, with support holding strong and buying activity balancing the flows, especially after the recent market correction. That signals stability, but to see how much growth might come in Q4 2025, let’s dive into the technical analysis. XRP-USD Under Whale Pressure and Distribution Flows Ripple’s XRP has come under pressure after failing to hold above $3.50, sliding back to around $2.91 and now testing the key demand zone between $2.80 and $2.85. The decline was made worse by big holders: wallets with 10–100 million XRP sold nearly 460 million tokens in just one week, adding more volatility and dragging the price down by over 13% in six trading days. Source: TradingView According to analysis on TradingView, XRP’s pullback has actually settled on strong ground. The $2.80 level matches two key signals, the 50-day moving average and the value area high — together creating a solid layer of support that has held so far. Trading volume also supports this, with above-average buying showing that demand is still strong. From a broader view, XRP’s bullish structure remains in place: the pattern of higher highs and higher lows is not broken. This move looks less like a breakdown and more like a healthy retest of support, clearing out weaker sellers and building a stronger base for the next stage. Looking ahead, the key is clear: if XRP keeps closing above $2.80 with steady buying, the bullish outlook remains intact. Holders shouldn’t expect huge gains immediately, but this kind of consolidation shows stability and often sets the stage for bigger moves later. With this setup in place, the next step is to review XRP’s price prediction and see what realistic targets could be from here. XRP Price Predictions Q4 2025: Experts expect XRP to trade between $2.05 (bearish) and $5.81 (bullish), with an average target of $3.10. The outcome will depend on how strongly banks adopt Ripple’s system and overall market conditions. 2026: Forecasts are wider, with prices ranging from $2.71 (bearish) to $8.60 (bullish), and an average near $3.90. A bigger rise could happen if RippleNet grows further and connects with central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). 2030: Long-term predictions show a broad range: $4.67 (bearish) up to $26.97 (bullish), with an average near $5.00. XRP’s future will rely on whether it becomes a core tool for global banking or loses ground to stablecoins and digital fiat. Looking at these forecasts, XRP still remains a steady coin to hold. But even in the best case, a 10× return spread over five years is not the kind of fast profit many investors are looking for. This is why more people are starting to balance their XRP holdings with quicker opportunities, and right now the spotlight is firmly on the best crypto to buy today. These tokens can offer much bigger returns within XRP’s time horizon, combining both story and value, and one project in particular has recently caught strong attention. Pepeto is an Ethereum memecoin that brings both story and real utility. Pepeto’s name spells out a plan: P for Power, E for Energy, P for Precision, E for Efficiency, T for Technology, and O for Optimization. The last two are already live in its tools, shared across all Pepeto socials: PepetoSwap offers zero-fee trading, and a native bridge connects chains. Staking targets around 240% APY. Contracts have been audited by SolidProof and Coinsult. The supply is 420 trillion, the same as Pepe, giving it brand reach but with clearer mechanics. Built directly on Ethereum mainnet, Pepeto aims to be the exchange hub for real meme coins and frog-themed tokens in the 2025 run. The presale is priced at $0.000000148, increasing with every stage (next stage in 2 days), and has already raised more than $6 million, showing strong demand and early liquidity. Culture is the face, but infrastructure runs underneath, which is rare in this sector. Now we turn to the price prediction of Pepeto. Price models show that Pepeto’s potential is very broad. In 2025, projections range from a modest 5× to as high as 50×. By 2026, growth could reach anywhere between 11× and more than 200×. Looking further to 2030, forecasts expand even more, with possible gains of 480×–800× compared to today’s presale price. Pepeto Price Prediction In addition, rumors point to a strong indirect link between Pepeto and Pepe. Both share the same max supply of 420T, but Pepeto adds the missing pieces with its T: Technology and O: Optimization. These elements give it what Pepe lacks, making a bullish scenario where Pepeto reaches Pepe’s price very likely. This positions Pepeto as the next x100 memecoin to watch and invest in for 2025. Here’s a clear table showing Pepeto price prediction scenarios, comparing its current presale price ($0.000000148) to PEPE’s price ($0.00001003), and what happens if Pepeto matches or exceeds it. Scenario (with PEPE price) Target Price ($) Gain Multiple (×) Value of $10,000 Investment ($) Reaches PEPE price ($0.00001003) $0.00001003 67.77× $677,703 2× PEPE price ($0.00002006) $0.00002006 135.54× $1,355,405 3× PEPE price ($0.00003009) $0.00003009 203.31× $2,033,108 5× PEPE price ($0.00005015) $0.00005015 338.85× $3,388,514 If Pepeto only matches PEPE’s current price, and many believe it will, a $10,000 investment could turn into more than $677K. If it goes beyond PEPE, which many see as very likely because of Pepeto’s stronger fundamentals, the returns could multiply even further, reaching into the millions. Final Takeaway: diversification is key, the opportunity is PEPETO The main point is balance. XRP has proven it can handle pressure and stay solid, which is good for investors who want stability over the next five years. But its growth looks steady, not explosive—safe, but not life-changing. Pepeto is different. Still early, it has the tools and hype that can turn small investments, thanks to its very low price, into fortunes like Shiba, Dogecoin, and PEPE once did. XRP offers stability, but Pepeto is the one that could truly change investors’ lives. Disclaimer: To buy PEPETO, use only the official website: https://pepeto.io. As the listing date approaches, be aware of scams using the project’s name to mislead investors. Always verify sources before committing funds. https://pepeto.io For more information about PEPETO: Website: https://pepeto.io Whitepaper: https://pepeto.io/assets/documents/whitepaper.pdf?v2=true Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pepetocoin/ Twitter/X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin https://pepeto.io https://pepeto.io/assets/documents/whitepaper.pdf?v2=true https://t.me/pepeto_channel https://www.instagram.com/pepetocoin/ https://x.com/Pepetocoin This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Program Program