BingX Welcomes 100+ Affiliates To BingXperience Bali 2025, Strengthening Community Ties and Openness

PANAMA CITY, August 22, 2025 – BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, successfully hosted BingXperience Bali 2025, an exclusive partner experience designed to highlight BingX’s brand presence, creativity, and commitment. The event welcomed nearly 100 key affiliates from across the APAC region, bringing together influential voices and partners for an immersive experience blending thought leadership with community connection. BingXperience Bali 2025 is part of BingX’s global event series, curated to provide partners with deeper insights into the company’s strategy while offering unique cultural experiences in unforgettable settings. The Bali edition showcased BingX’s evolving role as a user-first, AI-powered exchange, featuring presentations, and affiliates' sharing. By combining strategic dialogue with creative experiences, the event reinforced BingX’s commitment to building a stronger platform, with community involvement, discourse, and trust at its core. During her keynote, Chief Product Officer Vivien Lin emphasized the importance of AI and transparency to the company’s future. By sharing BingX’s strengths, the latest product developments, and the unique advantages of BingX AI, Lin underscored the company’s commitment to keeping affiliates, partners, and users at the core of its evolution. This dedication to openness and dialogue reflects BingX’s broader mission: to build lasting trust and empower stakeholders with both cutting-edge tools and clarity in a fast-changing industry. Vivien Lin Vivien Lin “BingXperience Bali reflects more than just an event—it’s a living example of how we bring our values of creativity, community, and user-first innovation to life,” said Lin. “By connecting with over 100 influential partners across APAC in such a unique setting, we’re showing that building a stronger platform goes hand in hand with building stronger relationships. Trust and collaboration are what allow us to keep redefining what trading can be.” “BingXperience Bali reflects more than just an event—it’s a living example of how we bring our values of creativity, community, and user-first innovation to life,” said Lin. “By connecting with over 100 influential partners across APAC in such a unique setting, we’re showing that building a stronger platform goes hand in hand with building stronger relationships. Trust and collaboration are what allow us to keep redefining what trading can be.” “BingXperience Bali reflects more than just an event—it’s a living example of how we bring our values of creativity, community, and user-first innovation to life,” “By connecting with over 100 influential partners across APAC in such a unique setting, we’re showing that building a stronger platform goes hand in hand with building stronger relationships. Trust and collaboration are what allow us to keep redefining what trading can be.” As BingX continues to expand its AI-driven product suite and global footprint, events like these reflect the company’s vision of innovation, trust, and community into one unified trading ecosystem. With strong momentum across APAC and beyond, BingX remains committed to setting new standards for reliability, creativity, and intelligent trading worldwide. About BingX Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship. For media inquiries, please contact: media@bingx.com media@bingx.com For more information, please visit: <https://bingx.com/](https://bingx.com/) <https://bingx.com/](https://bingx.com/) This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Program Program