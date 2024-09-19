Xandeum To Unveil Solana Scaling Solution, XAND Token Launch And Liquid Staking At Breakpoint 2024

LAS VEGAS, United States, September 19th, 2024/Chainwire/--Blockchain storage layer Xandeum has announced that it will reveal its blueprint for scaling Solana storage at Breakpoint 2024 on September 20, 2024. At the flagship Solana conference in Singapore, Xandeum will also share details of its new storage-enabled liquid staking program and officially announce the launch of the XAND token. Designed to overcome the limitations of Solana’s current storage model, Xandeum’s technology will allow dapps to scale by accessing virtually unlimited storage. Solana can be looked at as a “world computer”, and Solana accounts are its “RAM”. At Breakpoint 2024, Xandeum will share its vision for adding the “hard drive” via their scalable storage layer, the missing piece to a full-fledged world computer. This innovation enables a Cambrian Explosion of storage-enabled dapps. The smart contract native storage layer introduces “Xandeum buckets,” an exabytes+ scalable file system integrated directly into Solana RPC nodes. Storage will be offloaded to a decentralized network of hundreds of thousands of storage provider nodes (pNodes), supervised by Xandeum-enabled Solana validators. pNodes, validators, and liquid stakers will earn additional rewards in SOL, thanks to highly dynamic fee markets designed to optimize storage efficiency and profitability. “A low-cost, decentralized storage solution will drastically expand the application landscape.” says Tommy Johnson, early Solana builder, co-founder, and lead engineer at Armada. “It can unlock a new revenue stream for SOL validators and stakers. The Xandeum solution will have an enormous impact on the growth of the Solana ecosystem.” More details of Xandeum’s Solana scaling solution will be shared at Breakpoint 2024. In addition, Xandeum will use the event to announce its storage-enabled liquid staking platform. Scheduled to go live on October 29, the platform will capture future Xandeum storage fees for xandSOL stakers. Early adopters who stake with Xandeum will be eligible for boosted rewards of up to 10x with more details at https://xandeum.network As an event sponsor, the Xandeum team will have its own booth at Solana Breakpoint 2024 in Singapore, with community members able to learn more about key initiatives including the liquid staking pool, XAND token, and forthcoming airdrops. The first airdrop snapshot will take place on October 8, with the XAND token launch scheduled for October 29. Xandeum’s development of new storage primitives to enhance Solana’s programming model will solve the issues with the current storage system, known as “accounts,” which has proven insufficient to hold even a few gigabytes per dapp. These limitations threaten to stifle the growth of web3 applications on Solana. Xandeum lead developer Xandeum Labs has raised $2.8M to build out its scaling solution and has seen significant interest from Solana’s builder community, with over 4B transactions completed on its community-run devnet. Xandeum will support a new wave of scalable web3 dapps while maintaining Solana’s security and decentralization. About Xandeum Labs Xandeum Labs is a web3 startup dedicated to building the scalable storage layer for Solana. As a major contributor to the world’s first storage-enabled liquid staking platform, operated by the XAND DAO, Xandeum has already raised $2.8 million from its community and is on track to launch its pNode network in early 2025. Users can learn more: https://xandeum.com Contact Bernie Blume Xandeum Labs hello@xandeum.com This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here LAS VEGAS, United States, September 19th, 2024/Chainwire/--Blockchain storage layer Xandeum has announced that it will reveal its blueprint for scaling Solana storage at Breakpoint 2024 on September 20, 2024. At the flagship Solana conference in Singapore, Xandeum will also share details of its new storage-enabled liquid staking program and officially announce the launch of the XAND token. Designed to overcome the limitations of Solana’s current storage model, Xandeum’s technology will allow dapps to scale by accessing virtually unlimited storage. Solana can be looked at as a “world computer”, and Solana accounts are its “RAM”. At Breakpoint 2024, Xandeum will share its vision for adding the “hard drive” via their scalable storage layer, the missing piece to a full-fledged world computer. This innovation enables a Cambrian Explosion of storage-enabled dapps. The smart contract native storage layer introduces “Xandeum buckets,” an exabytes+ scalable file system integrated directly into Solana RPC nodes. Storage will be offloaded to a decentralized network of hundreds of thousands of storage provider nodes (pNodes), supervised by Xandeum-enabled Solana validators. pNodes, validators, and liquid stakers will earn additional rewards in SOL, thanks to highly dynamic fee markets designed to optimize storage efficiency and profitability. “A low-cost, decentralized storage solution will drastically expand the application landscape.” says Tommy Johnson, early Solana builder, co-founder, and lead engineer at Armada. “A low-cost, decentralized storage solution will drastically expand the application landscape.” says Tommy Johnson, early Solana builder, co-founder, and lead engineer at Armada. “It can unlock a new revenue stream for SOL validators and stakers. The Xandeum solution will have an enormous impact on the growth of the Solana ecosystem.” “It can unlock a new revenue stream for SOL validators and stakers. The Xandeum solution will have an enormous impact on the growth of the Solana ecosystem.” More details of Xandeum’s Solana scaling solution will be shared at Breakpoint 2024. In addition, Xandeum will use the event to announce its storage-enabled liquid staking platform. Scheduled to go live on October 29, the platform will capture future Xandeum storage fees for xandSOL stakers. Early adopters who stake with Xandeum will be eligible for boosted rewards of up to 10x with more details at https://xandeum.network As an event sponsor, the Xandeum team will have its own booth at Solana Breakpoint 2024 in Singapore, with community members able to learn more about key initiatives including the liquid staking pool, XAND token, and forthcoming airdrops. The first airdrop snapshot will take place on October 8, with the XAND token launch scheduled for October 29. Xandeum’s development of new storage primitives to enhance Solana’s programming model will solve the issues with the current storage system, known as “accounts,” which has proven insufficient to hold even a few gigabytes per dapp. These limitations threaten to stifle the growth of web3 applications on Solana. Xandeum lead developer Xandeum Labs has raised $2.8M to build out its scaling solution and has seen significant interest from Solana’s builder community, with over 4B transactions completed on its community-run devnet. Xandeum will support a new wave of scalable web3 dapps while maintaining Solana’s security and decentralization. About Xandeum Labs Xandeum Labs is a web3 startup dedicated to building the scalable storage layer for Solana. As a major contributor to the world’s first storage-enabled liquid staking platform, operated by the XAND DAO, Xandeum has already raised $2.8 million from its community and is on track to launch its pNode network in early 2025. Users can learn more: https://xandeum.com Contact Bernie Blume Xandeum Labs hello@xandeum.com This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here here