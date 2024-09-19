Polkadot Upgrades With Agile Coretime For Resource Allocation, Unlocking Efficiency And Scalability

ZUG, Switzerland, September 19th, 2024/Chainwire/--Agile Coretime Paves the Way for Polkadot 2.0 Improving the Network’s Scalability, Cost, Speed, and Flexibility. The Polkadot community celebrates the release of its latest major product, “Agile Coretime”, as part of the ongoing Polkadot 2.0 upgrade. This new feature represents a significant advancement in how computational resources are allocated and managed within the Polkadot ecosystem, delivering unprecedented efficiency, scalability, and accessibility for projects of all sizes. Agile Coretime is not just a technical upgrade; it is the most important product launch this year for Polkadot as it evolves, through seamless on-chain governance, into a network ready to onboard the Web3 masses. It also serves as a primary catalyst for the rebirth of the entire ecosystem. By making it easier for projects to build and scale on Polkadot, this feature is designed to attract a new wave of innovative applications and use cases. As the second crucial component on the path to Polkadot 2.0, which previously saw Asynchronous Backing go live and will later allow for Elastic Scaling, Agile Coretime redefines how blockchain resources are allocated by offering a dynamic, on-demand blockspace model. This new approach replaces the previous auction system, in which single cores were leased for two years at a time. The new approach makes it easier and more cost-effective for projects to access the resources they need, when they need them. Eskimor, lead developer at Parity Technologies, Polkadot’s leading technical contributor, said: “Agile Coretime is a huge milestone in making the high quality blockspace Polkadot offers more accessible. With this and other features we have in the pipeline, I expect more experimentation and awesome projects to be launched on Polkadot, showcasing its amazing capabilities. Let's wake our sleeping giant!” One of the key advantages of Agile Coretime is its ability to align resource availability with actual network demand. By dynamically allocating computational resources, Polkadot ensures that no resources are wasted during low activity periods, while also preventing congestion during peak times. This adaptability is crucial for projects with varying needs, enabling them to scale and operate more efficiently without the burden of high upfront costs. "Devs have historically faced a binary choice: deploy a smart contract and compete with other protocols for limited blockspace, or deploy a blockchain and pay for a large amount of dedicated blockspace," says Derek Yoo, CEO of Moonsong Labs. "Agile Coretime addresses this challenge by offering a flexible approach. For projects starting out, you can harness the power and customizability of a blockchain while paying only for the blockspace you need. For mature projects with product-market fit, Agile Coretime allows scaling to meet high levels of demand without the need for sharding." For new developers and smaller projects, Agile Coretime lowers the barrier of entry by providing access to Polkadot’s robust infrastructure without the need for significant DOT collateral. This democratizes access, fostering greater innovation and participation within the ecosystem. Projects can purchase coretime either on-demand or in bulk, providing flexibility or predictability depending on their specific needs. On-demand purchases are ideal for projects with fluctuating demands, while bulk purchases offer stable and reliable resource allocation for teams requiring a steady flow of blockspace. For media inquiries, please contact Jonathan Duran at Jonathan(at)Distractive(dot)xyz About Polkadot Polkadot is the powerful, secure core of Web3, providing a shared foundation that unites some of the world’s most transformative apps and blockchains. Polkadot offers advanced modular architecture that allows devs to easily design and build their own specialized blockchain projects, pooled security that ensures the same high standard for secure block production across all connected chains and apps connected to it, and robust governance that ensures a transparent system where everyone has say in shaping the blockchain ecosystem for growth and sustainability. With Polkadot, you're not just a participant, you're a co-creator with the power to shape its future. Contact Marketing Communications Director Jen Wheatley Distractive jen@distractive.xyz This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here ZUG, Switzerland, September 19th, 2024/Chainwire/--Agile Coretime Paves the Way for Polkadot 2.0 Improving the Network’s Scalability, Cost, Speed, and Flexibility. The Polkadot community celebrates the release of its latest major product, “Agile Coretime”, as part of the ongoing Polkadot 2.0 upgrade. This new feature represents a significant advancement in how computational resources are allocated and managed within the Polkadot ecosystem, delivering unprecedented efficiency, scalability, and accessibility for projects of all sizes. Polkadot Polkadot Agile Coretime is not just a technical upgrade; it is the most important product launch this year for Polkadot as it evolves, through seamless on-chain governance, into a network ready to onboard the Web3 masses. It also serves as a primary catalyst for the rebirth of the entire ecosystem . the rebirth of the entire ecosystem the rebirth of the entire ecosystem By making it easier for projects to build and scale on Polkadot, this feature is designed to attract a new wave of innovative applications and use cases. As the second crucial component on the path to Polkadot 2.0, which previously saw Asynchronous Backing go live and will later allow for Elastic Scaling , Agile Coretime redefines how blockchain resources are allocated by offering a dynamic, on-demand blockspace model. Asynchronous Backing Asynchronous Backing Elastic Scaling Elastic Scaling This new approach replaces the previous auction system, in which single cores were leased for two years at a time. The new approach makes it easier and more cost-effective for projects to access the resources they need, when they need them. Eskimor, lead developer at Parity Technologies, Polkadot’s leading technical contributor, said: “Agile Coretime is a huge milestone in making the high quality blockspace Polkadot offers more accessible. With this and other features we have in the pipeline, I expect more experimentation and awesome projects to be launched on Polkadot, showcasing its amazing capabilities. Let's wake our sleeping giant!” Eskimor, lead developer at Parity Technologies, Polkadot’s leading technical contributor, said: “Agile Coretime is a huge milestone in making the high quality blockspace Polkadot offers more accessible. With this and other features we have in the pipeline, I expect more experimentation and awesome projects to be launched on Polkadot, showcasing its amazing capabilities. Let's wake our sleeping giant!” One of the key advantages of Agile Coretime is its ability to align resource availability with actual network demand. By dynamically allocating computational resources, Polkadot ensures that no resources are wasted during low activity periods, while also preventing congestion during peak times. This adaptability is crucial for projects with varying needs, enabling them to scale and operate more efficiently without the burden of high upfront costs. "Devs have historically faced a binary choice: deploy a smart contract and compete with other protocols for limited blockspace, or deploy a blockchain and pay for a large amount of dedicated blockspace," says Derek Yoo, CEO of Moonsong Labs. "Devs have historically faced a binary choice: deploy a smart contract and compete with other protocols for limited blockspace, or deploy a blockchain and pay for a large amount of dedicated blockspace," says Derek Yoo, CEO of Moonsong Labs . Moonsong Labs Moonsong Labs "Agile Coretime addresses this challenge by offering a flexible approach. For projects starting out, you can harness the power and customizability of a blockchain while paying only for the blockspace you need. For mature projects with product-market fit, Agile Coretime allows scaling to meet high levels of demand without the need for sharding." "Agile Coretime addresses this challenge by offering a flexible approach. For projects starting out, you can harness the power and customizability of a blockchain while paying only for the blockspace you need. For mature projects with product-market fit, Agile Coretime allows scaling to meet high levels of demand without the need for sharding." For new developers and smaller projects, Agile Coretime lowers the barrier of entry by providing access to Polkadot’s robust infrastructure without the need for significant DOT collateral. This democratizes access, fostering greater innovation and participation within the ecosystem. Projects can purchase coretime either on-demand or in bulk, providing flexibility or predictability depending on their specific needs. On-demand purchases are ideal for projects with fluctuating demands, while bulk purchases offer stable and reliable resource allocation for teams requiring a steady flow of blockspace. For media inquiries, please contact Jonathan Duran at Jonathan(at)Distractive(dot)xyz About Polkadot Polkadot is the powerful, secure core of Web3, providing a shared foundation that unites some of the world’s most transformative apps and blockchains. Polkadot Polkadot Polkadot offers advanced modular architecture that allows devs to easily design and build their own specialized blockchain projects, pooled security that ensures the same high standard for secure block production across all connected chains and apps connected to it, and robust governance that ensures a transparent system where everyone has say in shaping the blockchain ecosystem for growth and sustainability. With Polkadot, you're not just a participant, you're a co-creator with the power to shape its future. Contact Marketing Communications Director Jen Wheatley Distractive jen@distractive.xyz This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here here