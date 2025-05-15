6,912 reads
Why I’m Jealous of Today’s Builders

by Drew ChapinMay 15th, 2025
It’s still early, but as a starting point, these new AI Agents for development represent one of those paradigm-shifts that offers a new gear for solo founders, indie hackers, and early-stage teams.

When I was in the trenches building my first startup, building a product while duct-taping a company together, we didn’t have the luxury of a full-stack product team - we were scrappy, which is really a nice way of saying “underwater and behind schedule.”


So when I looked into what multi-agent native language programming companies are doing, I had one immediate reaction: serious jealousy.


These companies aren’t just offering another chatbot-style AI-coding tool.


We know about those are up to. I have 3 or 4 half-baked Chrome extensions to show for it.


Instead, multi-agent native language programming tools simulate a full team.

Not Just a Smarter Assistant, A Smarter Team

A product manager agent gathers requirements. An architect agent lays out a system design. An engineer agent writes the code. A data analyst answers questions in Python. They talk to each other, pass work along, and build stuff. From a single natural language prompt.


It’s still wicked early but as a starting point, this is one of those paradigm-shifts that offers a new gear for solo founders, indie hackers, and early-stage teams.


What used to be nights arguing with co-workers over API structures are now much simpler messages to a group of agents.


A multi-agent framework assigns distinct roles - product manager, engineer, architect, data analyst - and defines how they collaborate using standard operating procedures. When you’re using a natural language programming tool, you’re not just prompting a bot. You’re orchestrating a team.


This workflow mimics what you’d get from a full team: Slack threads, standups, back-and-forths are now compressed into a single, coherent interaction. If you’re building solo, that’s a game-changer. Because your biggest bottleneck isn’t just time. It’s cognitive overload. You become used to doing everything - designing features, fixing bugs, talking to users, trying to remember if you deployed that webhook.


Constant context-switching wears you down.


Suddenly, armed with multi-agent natural programming language tools, you’re not simply a one-person army. You’ve got a PM surfacing requirements, an engineer pushing code, a data analyst pulling insights—all in sync, and all driven by your prompt.


This is a massive unlock for solopreneurs - people who’ve chosen to build alone, not because they lack ambition, but because they value speed, autonomy, and focus. With tools like this, the solo path suddenly looks a lot more scalable.


Don’t be surprised if incubators and accelerators start rethinking how they support solo founders - because now, one person really can move like a team.

It’s Not Perfect, But It’s a Signal

Are the outputs perfect? No, nor should they be.


You’ll still need to review the code, fine-tune the UX, and double-check that the data visualizations tell the truth.


But that’s exactly the point: it gets you to the real work faster.


Clearing the blank page, generating a first draft, wiring up a working prototype—these are the time sinks that stall momentum. Having an AI team handle that foundational layer is a gift for anyone who’s ever worn too many hats.


I’ve worked with startups where the whole founding team was the product team. Every decision, every delay, every pivot cost us time we didn’t have. This could’ve accelerated months of work into days.


So yes - I’m jealous. And also excited. Because the future of AI isn’t about replacing humans, it’s about building with leverage.


MetaGPT X (MGX) is a real usable glimpse of what I’m describing and based on their use-cases page, I’m not the only quasi-technical person who is paying attention to them. Git-engineer appears ready to serve, and even Microsoft is in the game with AutoGen.


It’s worth paying attention to because if you’re building something, this might just become your most valuable teammate.

No standups required.

About Author

Drew Chapin HackerNoon profile picture
Drew Chapin@drewchapin
Experienced early-stage digital discovery specialist.
Read my storiesAbout @drewchapin

