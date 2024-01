Too Long; Didn't Read

People Mentioned Company Mentioned

Inflation, supply chain issues and delayed launches have hit the gaming industry hard. In 2023, some key releases helped buoy up hardware and game sales in the U.S., which were up 10% year-on-year. The 2024 rebound is also predicted to be echoed across consumer spending in mobile gaming, which is estimated to rebound 4% to $111.4 billion.