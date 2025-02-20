Why Crypto’s Future Depends on Fair and Transparent Token Distribution

It stands to reason that the manner in which tokens are distributed can significantly impact a crypto project’s success, in both the short term and long term. With a fair distribution model, community trust is accrued, the risk of market manipulation lessened, and credibility established. On the flipside, though, an unfair distribution model that enriches a select few will inevitably raise concerns and spark controversy.





Recent events have brought this issue to the fore once again, highlighting the growing tension between venture capital-backed launches and community-oriented models. It is not an exaggeration to say that this tension must be resolved if the industry is to continue its impressive momentum.

Critics Line Up to Slam Berachain’s Token Model

The recent launch of Berachain’s native token BERA serves as a cautionary tale about the risks of concentrated token ownership.





With over 35% of the total supply controlled by private investors, the Layer-1 project saw its token price plummet 63% from its launch high as insiders liquidated their positions. Even more concerning, a core developer’s decision to sell part of his 200,000 airdrop allocation shortly after the February 6 launch raised questions about team commitment and long-term alignment.





While the Berachain brain trust would have been counting on community members leaping to its defence, the opposite happened – with many users who had participated in its testnet claiming to have received fewer tokens than expected. Ouch.





This pattern isn’t unique to Berachain, of course. Projects like EigenLayer , Aptos, Hamster Kombat, and Sei Network have faced similar scrutiny over their token distributions, with critics queuing up to slam disproportionate allocations to VCs and derisory airdrops for early adopters.

The Case for Fair Launches

Fair token launches, modeled after Bitcoin’s original distribution mechanism, offer an easy-to-appreciate alternative to the VC-dominated model that is now so prevalent in Web3. By eliminating pre-mining and pre-allocations, these launches create a level playing field wherein all participants have equal footing to acquire tokens through active network participation.





It is not an approach that has completely died out – even if it seems like a lifetime ago that Bitcoin was created. exSat Network , conceived as a Docking Layer for Bitcoin, has adopted distribution principles that mirror its inspiration’s proven model – including a 21 million token cap and regular halving periods. Refreshingly, exSat bucked the trend by dispensing with pre-mining and pre-allocations to ensure transparency and value for all participants.





So, who gets to claim the spoils if not VCs? Taking its inspiration from Satoshi’s Proof-of-Work (PoW) chain, exSat relies on carefully-designed incentive structures that reward valuable contributions, distributing XSAT tokens through Block Data Submission and Discovery Rewards, Verification Rewards, and BTC Staking rewards.





Ultimately, the entire distribution of XSAT tokens is synchronized with the mining of fresh BTC blocks, meaning anyone with sufficient computational capacity can help strengthen the network and generate proportional revenue in the process. With this decentralized form of token distribution, the community – rather than VCs – get in on the ground floor.

Converting the Critics

It seems obvious to say so, but projects that prioritize equitable distribution and community alignment are better positioned to achieve sustainable growth. Not least because crypto’s biggest critics aren’t about to stop carping from the sidelines anytime soon.





Indeed, a common claim levelled at the industry is that ‘cryptobros’ are running a sophisticated scam to fleece unsuspecting retail investors. This argument falls apart if tokens are distributed fairly instead of flowing into the coffers of VCs and insiders.





While venture capital involvement can and often does provide valuable resources and connections, projects must weigh these benefits with the risks of concentrated token ownership, misaligned incentives, and accusations of illegitimacy.





Fair launches represent a proven path to building sustainable crypto ecosystems that serve their communities rather than enrich the elite. The lesson, then, is simple: Do as Satoshi would do.



Don’t forget to like and share the story!

Vested Interest Disclosure: This author is an independent contributor publishing via our business blogging program . HackerNoon has reviewed the report for quality, but the claims herein belong to the author. #DYOR



