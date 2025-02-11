What is an Altcoin Season (Altseason), and How Can You Benefit From It?





What is an Altcoin season?

An altcoin season, or altseason, is a period when altcoins surge in value, surpassing Bitcoin in performance. An altcoin, or alternative coin, is a cryptocurrency that is not Bitcoin. Altseasons are usually driven by a shift in the liquidity of the crypto market.





Due to the bullish sentiments of the crypto market during pre-altseasons, investors tend to search for more profitable opportunities in the market, shifting their attention from Bitcoin (BTC) to other promising altcoins.





This shift in investors' attention and interest often results in an increased flow of liquidity or money from Bitcoin to altcoins, causing their prices to rise, and their outperforming Bitcoin.





Conversely, Bitcoin season is a period when Bitcoin outperforms altcoins. Due to Bitcoin’s status as digital gold, investors tend to shift their focus from altcoins to Bitcoin, especially when the market is bearish, resulting in the prices of altcoins falling significantly.

Past Altcoin Seasons

2017 - 2018

The first altseason occurred between 2017 and 2018. Bitcoin’s market dominance dropped significantly during this period, falling from 87% to 32%. Conversely, altcoins rose in value. This surge was a result of the ICO boom.





An ICO, or Initial Coin Offering, is a fundraising method used by blockchain companies to finance their projects. A blockchain company often sells its tokens to investors in exchange for capital. The logic behind this was that these tokens' prices would rise upon the project's launch.





Notable ICOs launched during this period included Ethereum, Tron, and Polkadot. The ICO boom resulted in several altcoins reaching their all-time highs, including Ether (ETH), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC). Conversely, Bitcoin experienced a significant decline, dropping from its peak price of over $20,000 to less than $6,000.

2020 - 2021

The next altseason occurred between 2020 and 2021. The opportunity to explore other aspects of blockchain technology was the main driver of this altseason. It was during this period decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and memecoins became popular.





According to DappRadar , approximately $189 billion was locked in DeFi protocols by the end of 2021, a 767% increase over 2020.





The NFT market also skyrocketed. According to Skyquestt , approximately $2.57 billion worth of NFT art was sold in 2021, up from $20 million in 2020, representing a 12,750% increase.





Memecoins were not left out, as meme tokens like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) gained significant popularity during this period.





All these significantly affected the altcoin market, causing it to rise from 30% to 62%. The crypto market also reached an all-time high of $3 trillion. On the other hand, Bitcoin dominance dropped, falling from 70% to 30%.

Signs That an Altcoin Season Has Started

Increase in Altcoin Dominance

One major sign that an altcoin season has started is the increase in altcoin dominance, which is the percentage of the total crypto market cap made up of altcoins.





It is calculated by subtracting Bitcoin dominance from 100%, that is: Altcoin dominance = 100% – Bitcoin dominance. You can get the Bitcoin dominance value in real-time by checking crypto aggregator sites like Coingecko and Coinmarketcap .

Rising Trading Volume

Trading volume is the total amount of a cryptocurrency that is traded (bought and sold) on a crypto exchange within a given time period. Due to the increase in the flow of liquidity from Bitcoin to altcoins, the trading volume of altcoins tends to increase during altseasons. Thus, an increase in the trading volume of altcoins is a good sign an altseason is about to begin.

Increase in Altcoin Season Index and Ethereum-to-Bitcoin Price Ratio (ETH/BTC)





The altcoin season index is a metric used to determine how well altcoins outperform Bitcoin over a 30-, 60-, or 90-day period. Its value can be reliably used to predict if an altseason has started.





If the altcoin season index is between 0 and 25, it indicates Bitcoin is dominating the crypto market. If it is between 25 and 75, it means the crypto market is experiencing a mixed performance.





If, however, the altcoin season index is between 75 and 100, it means altcoins are outperforming Bitcoins, indicating an altseason.





The ETH/BTC price ratio can also be used to determine an altseason. A rising ETH/BTC ratio means Ether (ETH) outperforms Bitcoin (BTC), a trigger that might lead to an altseason**.**

How to Benefit From an Altcoin Season?

Research and Diversify Your Portfolio

Though altseasons can be profitable, they can also be risky, as a trader or investor might end up purchasing an altcoin that performs poorly. That’s why it’s important you research before investing in any altcoin.





To begin your research, you can use website tools like Coinmarketcap and Coingecko to check the metrics of an altcoin, including its dominance, trading volume, and market cap.





While researching is important, do not forget an important aspect of investing—diversification. Diversifying your crypto portfolio is important as it helps mitigate the risks associated with the volatility of the crypto market.





How to Buy Altcoins on MEXC?

To buy an altcoin from MEXC , follow the steps outlined below:





Create an account : Visit the MEXC website and click the "Sign Up" button. Make sure to enable two-factor authentication to secure your account.

: Visit the MEXC website and click the "Sign Up" button. Make sure to enable two-factor authentication to secure your account. Deposit funds : You need to fund your account to purchase crypto on the MEXC platform. MEXC supports deposits in both cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies.

: You need to fund your account to purchase crypto on the MEXC platform. MEXC supports deposits in both cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. Search for altcoins and place an order: To browse through a list of altcoins, visit the “Markets” section of the MEXC website. After selecting an altcoin, place an order.

Plan Your Entry and Exit

To maximize gains during an altseason, you need to know when to enter and leave the market. Technical analysis instruments like support and resistance levels and the relative strength index, can help determine entry and exit points.





Setting up stop-loss and take-profits levels is also a proactive step to minimizing loss.

Get New Altcoins Early

Nothing beats being early. To refine your investment strategy, consider participating in token presales. Visiting the MEXC website for new listings also allows you to purchase new altcoins before they are listed on other exchanges.