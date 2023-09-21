What Is a Bonding Curve and How Does It Affect Token Price?

Too Long; Didn't Read

Bonding curves are mathematical functions increasingly used in Decentralized Finance (DeFi) to link the supply of a digital asset with its value. They enable automated, fair valuation of assets, allowing tokens to be issued without reliance on traditional exchanges, order books, or centralized control. This promotes liquidity and project financing, reducing token manipulation risks. In Obyte, an Autonomous Agent (AA) operates as an Automated Market Maker (AMM), handling issuance, redemption, and reserve storage, ensuring decentralized operation. There are two models of bonded stablecoins, v1 and v2, each addressing price stability differently. Bonding curves are also employed in prediction markets like Prophet and governance tokens such as OSWAP for liquidity provision and governance participation. Overall, bonding curves enhance DeFi's automation, effectiveness, and decentralization.