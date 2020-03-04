What Could Be The Future of Web Development

1,493 reads

@ Maya.Kirianova DDI development Web and mobile development services

Living in the era of the digital transformation, fast and constant changes, it’s a true challenge for web developers and business holders not to lose sight of all these continuous shifts. If you’re connected with web development, then this article is what you should read to the bottom. Here we’ll highlight the web development hits 2020 which you’d focus on this year and beyond to provide keen and tough competition in the industry.

Web Development: What’s The Future?

Due to the high technologies evolve rapidly, the requirements to the developers change as well. New trends require new solutions along with approaches. If you crave to get insights into what changes in the industry are yet to come in the near future, then observe what the programmers should know and consider in 2020 to remain competitive and be the pros in the field.

The need to know more languages and technologies

There was a time not so long ago when it was enough to learn a single programming language like C++, JavaScript, PHP, or Python for a good salary . However, web development is a quite shifting industry and programmers need to have a broad scope of knowledge today to do the work in the best possible manner. Thus, it’s strongly recommended to learn more languages and techniques for the fast and easy switch in case it’s needed. Keep in mind that Python, JavaScript along with WebAssembly will be on the top in 2020.

Less demand for PSD to XHTML/CSS conversion services

If you specialize in PSD to CSS/XHTML conversions, then you’d get ready that the job is going to become less of an issue in 2020. Today WordPress development, and open source software customization are more popular now. Of course, there will always be a certain inquiring for the PSD to CSS/XHTML conversion services, but not as huge as before plus it won't be as well-paid work as you’re used to.

Adaptability

According to the statistics, 51.98% of web page views worldwide are mobile internet traffic in February 2020. It makes the experts believe that mobile-friendly sites are a must-have for the year and beyond. Of course, in case you’re going to create a trendy website. Today, people don’t want to use the site that is limited in functionality, hard-to-navigate, and is just unappealing to the mobile audience. That’s why web development in the direction will be on-demand. So, pay attention to the adaptability of the site to enhance the customer experience and stay competitive.

Single-page web applications

Why are SPAs going to be a hit of 2020 in the web development industry? Improved performance and capability to use it for hybrid apps are the main reasons. It’s reached by means of page reloading that causes fewer interruptions. Business holders always think about cost reduction and increasing the quality, but also they want to follow the trends.

SPAs are the way out because they allow you to create one high-quality application adaptive to all the devices at the same time. Mind that SPA is a Java-based web application. That's why the developers should know JavaScript and/or TypeScript, or at least be familiar with any of these languages. SPAs utilize web APIs for executing the user interface. That makes the API-first approach a trend of 2020 as well though.

Progressive Web Apps (PWA) for enhancing user engagement

The next web development trend to take a closer look at is PWAs. They are considered to be the future of the field for a score of reasons. First and foremost, such progressive web applications offer much more functionality compared with the usual web pages.

They've enough power to transform the web business and revolutionize the user experience. Besides the faster loading and higher ranking in the search results, PWAs also have the following benefits:

Re-engageable to enhance user engagement

to enhance user engagement Shareable because of the specific URL linked to each PWA

because of the specific URL linked to each PWA Discoverable to be easy-to-find in the search engines

to be easy-to-find in the search engines Installable and lightweight

and Network independent because of sophisticated APIs used and also can be reached offline plus can work across various OSs

because of sophisticated APIs used and also can be reached offline plus can work across various OSs Responsive thanks to media queries, viewport, and other solutions utilized, PWAs can fit all screen sizes from desktop to mobile phone

thanks to media queries, viewport, and other solutions utilized, PWAs can fit all screen sizes from desktop to mobile phone Safe thanks to HTTPS

thanks to HTTPS Cost-effective because of projects with PWA used need less time to be implemented than developing a native app for Android and iOS

Modular design

There are several reasons for modularity to be a trend in the industry in 2020. Let's quickly look through some of them:

more efficient , but along with that simpler web app architecture;

, but along with that simpler web app architecture; less coding and with better app quality maintained;

and with better app quality maintained; improved development time and better project management ;

and ; capability to create a more lightweight and faster code bases.

Thanks to modular web app architecture, there is no need for programmers to sort through all the intricacies of complex and large apps. Therefore, the process is less time-consuming and more flexible. That causes the reduction of development costs.

Less Client Work, More Personal Projects

Today more and more developers start to think over making their own apps and starting their own projects than working for a client. First and foremost, there is a hope to design the next Facebook, Tweeter or something like those services.

Also working on your own project makes you always learn and learn more, discover new ways and approaches. Thus, you’re updated on the latest trends and newest technologies.

Bottom line

The future is here. As you could notice not all the trends 2020 mentioned above are new. Some of them just keep on dominating in the field that requires lots of tech-savvy pros. Certainly, just a few trends of 2020 are described in the article.

The list of hits is much longer and includes Cybersecurity, Motion UI, Frameworks, Hyper-automation, etc. The range can be enhanced depending on the course of the business.

The market is evolving constantly making the web developers be aware of the trends, changes and new solutions appeared. It’s a challenge, but along with that, it’s a driver for progress.

(Disclaimer: The author works at DDI Development)

Tags