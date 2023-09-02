29 Stories To Learn About Technology News

Let's learn about via these 29 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Technology News /Learn Repo 1. Best Drag and Drop Mobile App Builders for Android & iPhone A drag and drop app builder is a tool that lets you create a mobile app without writing a single line of code. 2. Angular 14: New Features and Updates Angular 14's new features include standalone components, strictly typed forms, CLI Auto-Completion, accessibility to streamlined titles and the angular CDK. 3. How Geothermal Technology Is Redefining the Energy Sector The energy sector often takes on the responsibility of transforming others, such as by providing solar and wind as renewable options. Geothermal energy is now making a name for itself as well, thanks to new technology. 4. Out With Javascript, In With Typescript - The New Favorite Language According to the latest report, Typescript has surpassed Javascript to become world's favourite language for developers. 5. What Netflix Should Consider Before Diving into Gaming Netflix adding some sort of gaming module to their current service brings to mind that in-flight entertainment option you get on long-haul flights. 6. Deconstructing Arm Server CPU Architecture Here is what to know about Arm server's recent CPU architecture updates and why they're important for 5G, AI and security. 7. A Brief Into to NLP in the Media & Communication Industry In this write-up, we will understand the role of NLP in the media industry, its impact, and how it will help to clear out the issues hampering growth. 8. EU Drafts Data Regulations for Voice Assistant Developers On March 2, 2021, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) released Guidelines on Virtual Voice Assistants (VVAs) to protect users’ privacy. 9. Understanding The Facebook Data Leak: 533,000,000 Facebook Records Were Leaked

A user of a low-level hacking forum posted the records of hundreds of millions of Facebook users for free online on 3rd April.

10. Mastadon: Everything You Need to Know

Mastodon is the largest decentralized social network on the internet.

11. Jack Dorsey Formalizes Legal Defense to Protect Bitcoin Developers

Ex CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey, Alex Morcos, and Martin White published an email to Bitcoin developers about establishing a Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund.

12. Searching for Tech News

13. Slack's Connect DM Feature Has A Security Flaw

Slack recently rolled out its "Connect DM" feature that turned out to be a blunder. Know more about it here.

14. We Hosted a Web Summit in 2021: Our Experience with Post-COVID Conferencing

Is Web Summit a profitable opportunity to generate leads or just a way to build awareness of your company? Decide on whether to go next year with this article! 15. A Letter from TheMarkup.org Editor Julia Angwin Dear Readers, 16. Google Helpful Content Update Rolled Out – All You Need to Know After the recent Google’s broad core update May 2022 announced by Google Search’s Public Liaison Danny Sullivan, Google has unveiled a new significant update to its search ranking algorithm, which it has termed the helpful content update. The content that is not useful to users will be the focus of this update, which will begin to rollout this week. 17. When Will Self-Driving Cars Become Safe Enough? UK's government is still preparing for the widespread arrival of self-driving cars, but how safe are self-driving vehicles right now? 18. Decentralized Web vs DFINITY: Comparing 2 Decentralization Flavors Decentralized web project vs. DFINITY project - 2 decentralization implementations; a 'little' secret discovered; comparing - identity, network, communication. 19. Online Advertising in The Time of The Consumer Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Syndrome (ADHD) Wikipedia characterizes ADHD symptoms as "difficulty paying attention, excessive activity, and acting without regards to consequences." [1] As we all live in times when not only new generations, but older ones are prone to the syndrome, how to promote and make money on online advertising? 20. Tekpon solves a $30 billion problem: Unused Software U.S companies waste almost $30 billion on unused software over a year. Curios on how Tekpon, a software marketplace, can solve this problem? Read more! 21. Do Some Tech Companies Have Too Much Influence? - Lessons From the Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia is increasingly isolated politically and economically, and countries are not the only parties choosing to flex their economic might. 22. Driving Circuit and Short Circuit Protection of IGBT The insulated gate bipolar transistor (hereinafter referred to as IGBT) is a composite device of MOSFET and GTR. Thus it has the advantages of MOSFET and GTR, it is an ideal switch device to replace GTR, which is widely used at present with its ability to turn off, and it’s also widely used in all kinds of solid-state power supply. 23. The Rise of Sustainable Cities in Africa Over 55 percent of the world’s population lives in cities and, by 2050, that number is projected to rise to an astounding 68 percent. As people across the globe are increasingly moving to urban areas, there has been a corresponding rise in the awareness of the environmental impact of billions of people living on the planet. As people relocate, they are also examining the individual implications of their daily lives. 24. People and Technology Can Restore the Planet It's hard to be optimistic when we are inundated by news of our rapidly deteriorating planet every single day. Sometimes it's hard to shake the feeling that everything is on fire, because some days it literally is. 25. Top 5 Age Verification Trends to Keep an Eye on in 2021 It’s high time for enterprises of all sizes to incorporate robust identity verification solutions, especially age verification solutions. 26. 7 Ways to Become a Better Trader Getting into the trading world has always been a challenging adventure 27. Let's Watch Dogs Sniff Out COVID in Finland and Imagine Our Future Researchers are trying to test whether dogs can detect saliva samples from COVID-19-infected patients in a recent study. The results are positive. 28. Unveiling Crowdin Enterprise. New Technology to Build Multilingual Software It’s pretty amazing how many tech products expand globally. Reaching new markets and looking for new business opportunities. Even despite today’s economic challenges. What’s much less pleasurable to observe is the amount of effort localization can take if done without proper technology. 29. Machine learning systems as tools of oppression

An introduction to the harm that ML systems cause and to the power imbalance that exists between ML system developers and ML system participants …and 10 concrete ways for machine learning practitioners to help build fairer ML systems.