2 Truly Unique Use Cases of the Metaverse

In October 2021, Facebook rebranded its parent company (also named Facebook) to Meta, showing the company's focus on a future where users will interact with each other via virtual and augmented reality. The move was part of a plan to create a more immersive user experience. The announcement led to a major wave of interest in the metaverse, with some unique use cases for this. This article will look at some unique use cases for the metaverse.

Fashion

Fashion is a unique metaverse use case, where people can use virtual worlds and games to showcase real-life fashion brands. Let's take gaming, for example; it's one of the world's biggest industries, larger than the movie and music industries combined. Fashion brands can use this to their advantage by displaying their products in-game and making outfits that can be used by player characters with the option to purchase a real-life counterpart.

For example, the metaverse game Fashion League lets players open a shop, unlock clothing blueprints, create clothing, sell that clothing to customers, grow their shop, and more. In addition, brands can showcase their products within the game, which can help increase brand awareness.

The shops within the game come in two styles, a regular store, and an NFT store. Players start with a regular store, and NFT store owners can choose the stores they want to display. The game is female-focused, and since women are bigger spenders in online shopping, this could be a good opportunity for fashion brands to showcase their products. Fashion is one aspect that can benefit from metaverse adoption.

Remote working

Remote work is an interesting use case for the metaverse that would see employees completing their work and interacting with their colleagues in a virtual environment. Organizations can create virtual offices that allow employees from around the world to be in the same space.

Although this is already possible via Zoom calls and Google Meetings, the metaverse will add an interactive layer to the experience. For example, workers can create 3D presentations that better represent a project or proposal they are working on. Virtual spaces can also make it easier for users to articulate ideas or present certain objectives to their colleagues. For example, a worker can be walked through a virtual version of a physical pop-up store planned to open soon or interact with virtual versions of future products.

Remote work has grown increasingly popular since the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, forcing many people to work from home. An additional factor contributing to this increased popularity is a better work-life balance since workers can be more flexible with their jobs. The metaverse can capitalize on this trend and make remote work a more interactive experience for users.

Bonus Mention: Real estate

One of the essential characteristics of the metaverse is its ability to give its consumers the most cutting-edge virtual reality experiences presently available on the market. Virtual representations of physical buildings can be showcased to users around the world.

Real estate salespeople and prospective purchasers benefit from significant time savings from not having to physically enter the building. This also opens up the customer pool, allowing anyone to view a property inside and out without traveling to the location. For example, a potential customer in France can take a virtual tour of a property in the USA.

A virtual reality tour of the property will feel like being there in person. Potential customers can then follow up with an in-person viewing or purchase within the metaverse via a payment pop-up, for example.

It is feasible to consider an individual's preferences while creating a tailored virtual tour for them. Appropriate adjustments may be made to meet each person's tastes in design and other factors.

Conclusion

In the near future, most people's lives will undoubtedly include parts of augmented reality and virtual reality. The concept of metaverse virtual worlds has already extended well beyond video games and is already being employed in diverse fields.