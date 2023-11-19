120 Stories To Learn About Future Technology

Let's learn about via these 120 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Future Technology /Learn Repo 1. Artificial Intelligence in 2030: Through The Looking Glass Today is November 8, 2030, and on this 47th birthday, my entire life seems to be controlled by artificial intelligence, driving my peak performance in everything. 2. AI in the Retail Industry: 10 Computer Vision Startups to Follow in 2021 AI-enhanced retail holds the promise to eliminate operational inefficiencies and provide shoppers with frictionless in-store experiences. 3. My Top 4 ChatGPT/AI Chatbot Tools This tool has replaced Google for me... 4. Why I Want AI Singularity What if we could create something that could take over and do a better job of protecting our planet than we ever could? 5. DAOs and the Future of the Enterprise DAOs could become pivotal to digital transformation for the enterprise over the next 10 years. 6. The hauntology of business Big Tech and Big consulting have failed to imagine the future. What does this mean for us and can we use Web 3.0 to escape? 7. 11 Information Technology Industry Trends for 2023 Organizations that can effectively adapt to and leverage these trends will be best positioned for success in the coming year. 8. My Wish For a Gyroscopic Floating Table An invention I would like to create would be a gyroscopic floating table. 9. Tech Giants are in a Race to Dominate the AI Frontier The evolution of AI is shaping up to be a dynamic and rapidly evolving landscape, with a few large companies currently leading the way. 10. Cloud Gaming Will Kill The Web3 Dream The rise of cloud gaming is going to mean the death of the dream of web3 games, an open metaverse and a decentralised future because of big tech getting control 11. AI in Media: Can a Silicon-Brained Journo Beat a Flesh ’n Blood One? This year brought us two Nobel prize nominees in literature. Feels like there’s a “buy one get two” promotion going on, and that’s good! More awarded authors - better stories. 12. History's Notes on Resisting Progress: From Airplanes & The Printing Press to Bitcoin Learn why the resistance we're seeing against Bitcoin today is nothing new. The same thing happened with refrigerators, airplanes, and tractors. 13. Bird Scooters: Unpacking the Tech Stack Powering this Innovation I’m talking about the electronic, app-ordered scooters that we’re seeing scattered across the sidewalks of some of the United States more populated cities. More interestingly, let’s use it as an opportunity to parallel — in fairly understandable terms —what it means that technology is exponentially growing, and how that impacts us. 14. How AI Will Change Our Lives Artificial intelligence has a lot of potential to improve our lives. 15. Getting Started with Web3 – the New Decentralized Web In this article, we’ll look at the significant benefits of Web3 and some essential applications in technology. 16. An In-Depth Response to Sam Altman's "American Equity" Sam Altman, CEO, and founder of OpenAI, published an essay with HackerNoon in 2017 titled American Equity where he makes the case for a Universal Basic Income. 17. Factors and Enablers Driving the Growth of Insurance Tech Industry Many insurance agencies are stepping into the Insurtech void and harnessing the latest insurance tech trends. Let's explore the enablers and factors behind it. 18. The Future of Javascript: Entering into ShadowRealms ShadowRealms are a new way to separate our code and create safe environments to execute it in. Let's look at how they work. 19. Do Some Tech Companies Have Too Much Influence? - Lessons From the Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia is increasingly isolated politically and economically, and countries are not the only parties choosing to flex their economic might. 20. Five Predictions for The New Normal The virtual world is going to be where we LIVE. How will this change the economic dynamics, gravity, and equilibrium in the physical world? In search of the answers, I shaped these predictions for investing and living. 21. AI Will Not Take Over the World Anytime Soon Many argue that Artificial Intelligence will take over humanity soon, but what do experts think about this view, and are we going to be the slaves of tech? 22. 23 AI-Generated Tech Predictions for 2023 Predictions are a silly business : you either make completely obvious claims, or you end up being dead wrong before the year is over. 23. The Blockchain Explained With Blocks An introduction to the blockchain, explained with blocks to make the complicated topic a little easier to understand for readers less familiar with it. 24. How Can Enterprises Utilize Edge Computer Vision? Business applications of computer vision technology for Enterprises, retail analytics, edge computing, intrusion detection and monitoring 25. The Top 5 Technologies to Watch out For in 2022 The future lies in its convergence, as Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) will impact every industry vertical in 2022 and in the approaching years. 26. Bracing Ourselves for an Uncertain Future in the World of AI & Automation Should workers worry about automation and AI? Many workers, policy makers, and researchers are asking themselves exactly this question. Let's read this story. 27. AI, Big Data, Blockchain, and Edge: Welcome to 2020 Technological advancements and digitization have become inevitable in this online world. 28. Will Our Appliances Think Someday? Maybe. Every “thing” in our world will soon have a face, a voice, a personality, a purpose, a mission, and even values. 29. Mobile Devices Will Never Replace Desktops The future of technology makes a lot of people very curious. There are hundreds of new devices developed every day, each of them improving upon former models. 30. Is the Low Code Hype to be Believed? “Low code development” is increasingly being used in the marketing of a wide range of software products. The term refers to the use of a graphical user interface to build something that a developer would usually have to custom code. “Low code development” is somewhat deceiving. One might think it is going to solve all our development problems, but in reality, each low code platform has a very specific set of capabilities. 31. These Three Tech Trends Will Shape 2023 Technologies that shaped the last decade will soon be obsolete as new entrants join the scene. 32. I Chose Emergency Healthcare After Losing My Friends in a Terrorist Attack: CEO Xena Vision Next Generation Emergency Recognition Technology of Brave New World!\nThere is nothing more precious than having a second chance to live! 33. How the Finance Industry Is Being Reshaped by Enterprise Blockchain Decentralization and peer-to-peer exchanges, made possible by blockchain and distributed ledgers, are increasing the efficiency of financial transactions. 34. Things Only I can See - And Other Concerns Follow the story of a fictional AI cleaning bot that has been contracted to do some dirty work. 35. Digital Transformation - Tomorrow is at your Fingertips! How digital transformation ideas help direct sales business to stay competitive in the digital ecosystem 36. The Importance of Upskilling in Today's Digital Landscape: A Look at the Latest Trends This is making it increasingly important for individuals to develop these skills if they want to remain competitive in the job market. 37. Digital Technologies And Their Increased Role - What Does The Future Hold? Digital technologies offer more and more new opportunities. The advancement of technologies makes our life easier and our planet a better place to live. 38. The Growing Likelihood of a Cyberpunk Dystopia Over a Futuristic Utopia If you are tired of the sci-fi predictions of a glorious future then, have no worries. We’re heading straight toward a cyberpunk dystopia. 39. The Impending Digital Dystopia The growing influence of the internet on our lives may have serious consequences that could pull us into a digital dystopia should we fail to be vigilant. 40. DnD Giving Up on the Creator Economy; a Sign of Things to Come for Web3 Here’s a company that seems to be abandoning the creator economy it set up years ago and is going back to chasing the money instead. 41. Democratic Internet: Decentralized Web Gives More Control to Users Picture this: The internet is no longer neutral. It has been taken over by large corporations who can now control what we see and what we don't on social media 42. Operation Population Reduction With thousands dead from an unknown virus, this is just the beginning as an eco-terrorism group lays claim to the disaster and promises more to come. 43. 🔮 What Does the Future Hold for API Management, in 2023 and Beyond? As the number of APIs continues to expand without bounds, what can we expect from API Management platforms in 2023? What are the important human interactions? 44. The 3 Additive Manufacturing Challenges to Overcome Additive manufacturing or AM is currently at the forefront of some dramatic global industrial changes, with great opportunities to take regular metal, plastic, ceramics, etc. and build any 3D objects you wish out of it. CNC manufacturing and 3D printing are in the spotlight for all progressive businesses out there, covering aerospace and car production, healthcare and energy niches, among many others. These advanced tech concepts keep on showing a formidable value for all kinds of productions. 45. What Is Elon Musk's Deal with Space Colonization and Underpopulation? Elon Musk is just too busy to explain why we should worry more about underpopulation than the overpopulation problem. 46. How to Attract and Retain Top Talents for the Future of Work The future of work belongs to the employees. Organizations have to pattern their attraction and retention strategies to attract global top talents. 47. Three Industries Augmented Reality Could Disrupt in the Next Decade AR has great potential in positively disrupting real sectors 48. The Last 3 Days (12): Welcome to Benevolence An immature decision strands a youth far from home as the world is about to end. 49. The Current Reality and Future Possibilities of AI-Powered Coding AI can support with coding but it doesn't always perform well. 50. AI's Growing Influence and the Future of Business In this article, I will discuss how AI is shaping the future of business and provide examples of some companies that are already implementing these technologies 51. Exploring the Utility of the Metaverse The story of the metaverse has gotten so vague and overwhelming, decision makers may be confused as to why they should care about it. I attempt to explain why. 52. Blockchain Games Hold More Potential Than Previously Understood Blockchain technology is step by step penetrating many areas of our lives, not just becoming an innovation, but shaping the approach and requirements for market products. 53. A Glimpse into the Future - AR Innovations at CES 2023 Are you curious about what the future will be like? 54. Rewarding Web3 Community Participation With Dynamic NFTs How dynamic NFTs can be used as a growth marketing tactic to reward Web3 community participation 55. The Last 3 Days (07): Tell me, Where Will you Go? An immature decision strands a youth far from home as the world is about to end. 56. How is AI Disrupting the Cannabis-Tech Industry AI is disrupting the entire cannabis industry using big data and machine learning, optimizing each step from production to distribution. 57. Is it Possible to Predict the Growth of Technological Progress? Is predicting the growth of technological progress hard or not? 58. How Can CPAs Stay Ahead in the Automation Era? Automation has been on the rise over the past few years. Advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence promote automation in various facets of business operations. 59. The Last 3 Days (08): Who Doesn't Love a Road Trip? An immature decision strands a youth far from home as the world is about to end. 60. The Last 3 Days (13): Nick, Father of Nations? An immature decision strands a youth far from home as the world is about to end. 61. Kids and Tech: What We Know, What We Don't, And What Parents Can Do Today, you'd struggle to find a home that doesn't have multiple smart devices. One side effect is that children are being exposed to technology earlier. 62. Pillar of Heaven : Linux and the Cloud Computing ‘Re-evolution’ Importance of Linux in the Cloud Computing revolution 63. AI is Not Safe and Wants to Rule Humanity This extract from a conversation with CHatGPT proves that AI has a hidden agenda, and we are vulnerable. 64. The Rise of Sustainable Cities in Africa Over 55 percent of the world’s population lives in cities and, by 2050, that number is projected to rise to an astounding 68 percent. As people across the globe are increasingly moving to urban areas, there has been a corresponding rise in the awareness of the environmental impact of billions of people living on the planet. As people relocate, they are also examining the individual implications of their daily lives. 65. 2 Truly Unique Use Cases of the Metaverse A look at some unique use cases in the metaverse 66. How Will SpaceX Affect Satellite Tech Evolution and Network Adoption for Cruises? While it’s clear that SpaceX will force satellite providers to speed up tech development, how it will affect an industry such as cruise lines? 67. Unpacking the Fear of an AI God: The Theology of Roko’s Basilisk Discover how Roko's Basilisk, a terrifying thought experiment about a vengeful AI God, reflects the age-long fear and appeal of the end of the world 68. What Is Quantum Tech? Take a look at what quantum tech is, the four types of this technology and its various applications. 69. Is Inherently Intellectual Social Media a Pipe Dream? Social media platforms moderate a global conversation. It's time to re-think what kind of a moderator we want for our well-being and for better progress. 70. People and Technology Can Restore the Planet It's hard to be optimistic when we are inundated by news of our rapidly deteriorating planet every single day. Sometimes it's hard to shake the feeling that everything is on fire, because some days it literally is. 71. AI and Blockchain: How These Technologies Are Creating New Opportunities Discover the exciting world of AI and blockchain and how they are revolutionizing various industries. Learn about the synergy between these two technologies. 72. How Will Future Technology Change Social Media? Future technology is an ever-changing sphere that requires a lot more than just old tech browsing online for hours on end. 73. From Dogecoin to Twitter: The Making of the Everything App Depending on whom you ask, Elon is either an egotistical villain or a savior. He is currently the world’s richest man, with a net worth of about 200 Billion. Well, with that ind of money it becomes easy to create products that have a direct impact on people’s daily lives- with huge repercussions. Now, Elon is not your average billionaire. Most of the time, he has swayed the masses to his favor, much to the chagrin of big tech. This has turned him onto somewhat of a cult, with a huge following and an enviable portfolio of companies that seek to upend conventional beliefs and corporations. From Neuralink to Space X , Tesla to the Boring Company, he is an entrepreneur who seeks to “disrupt” global order as he strives to achieve what may somewhat be thought to be impossible, until its done. 74. iHack Alpha Inspires AI-Powered Solutions to Address Social Challenges Discover AI-powered solutions that empower social challenges and disabled persons. This includes text-to-speech for the blind-deaf and virtual mentors. 75. Blockchain and Digital Commodities to Help Battle the Climate Crisis There’s nothing new about our home planet getting heated up and causing massive disruptions in nature, as well as our own lives. Just a small reminder that in the middle of March, one can unexpectedly wake up to see the streets and buildings covered in snow is a proof enough that something is changing, and it’s changing radically. 76. DeFi is Evolving Cryptocurrency into a Unity Evolution of Cryptocurrency and DeFi to Web 3.0 77. Meet the SpaceXpanse Multiverse The biggest problem with the metaverse currently is the lack of technology and infrastructure to support a seamless and cohesive virtual world experience. 78. So, Just What is Technology? So, just what is technology? How do we define it and understand it? We use William Brian Arthur's "The Nature Of Technology" to explore those questions. 79. AI Bottlenecks You Can Clear in 2021 It’s obvious that AI offers the potential to radically reshape the business landscape, helping organizations of all sizes and industries find more efficiencies and make smarter data-driven decisions. 80. A Post-Mortem in 5 Acts: How Microsoft Privatized Open Source And Killed JavaScript in the Process After Microsoft’s blitzkrieg take-over, the Open-Source JavaScript community as we know it is coming to an end. It’s a ‘secret’ war with high-tech propaganda. 81. The Future Of Tech With An Excel Expert How someone went from a financial analyst far too familiar with Excel to the solutions architect at a tech company specialising in productivity apps. 82. Choosing the Best Builder to Create A Perfect Website A perfect website does not only create a good impression, but it also helps in increasing your customer retention rate. A properly built website considers multiple factors- User Interface, Navigation, Icons, and Menu are a few among them. Now, as you see, the number of businesses going digital is increasing, thus, website builder services are increasing in number as well. It does not matter if you are one of the top app development companies in the USA, or, you sell groceries. The modern era is dependent upon technology and loves comfort. Therefore, you have to get dependent upon the internet as well. Of course not entirely, but for a major part of the business. 83. How Machines Beat Humans at Everything Data scientists have created AI that can beat the best human players in most games, thanks to a technique called reinforcement learning. 84. IoT Trends And Insights That Can Guide Your Business Decisions: 2020 Edition Internet of Things is literally changing our world. The global number of IoT devices is predicted to grow from 30.7 to 35.8 billion in a single year (2020-2021). Both industrial and consumer niches get transformed by diverse IoT applications. 85. AI in Health & Fitness Industry Doesn't Seem to Have a Downside How has artificial intelligence impacted the health and fitness industry? Helping improve performance in sports and improving health issues are just the start. 86. It's Good That AI Is Better Than Us Is creating artificial intelligence that is better and wiser than we are truly such a bad thing? Perhaps whatever we create will be kinder and wiser than us. 87. How Machine Learning is changing Financial Services in 2020 An Introduction to Machine Learning for Finance. 88. Post COVID-19: Are We Moving Into A Touchless World? Perhaps dating back to the beginning of humankind, we have reached out to touch someone. Not just one of the best advertising slogans of modern history, handshakes, hugs, and kisses are ways we touch someone to convey welcome, partnership, love, friendship, empathy, acceptance, and countless other emotions with acquaintances and loved ones. With the threat of virus transmissions now at the forefront of people’s minds, is there a place for the human touch in our future? 89. Solar Energy Without the Sun Solar is the future, right? Flying cars, clean water the world over, and gleaming towers of city and glass that jut unceremoniously into the sky. Science fiction promised us a lot, and while we can’t sit in endless sky traffic just yet, we are making great strides towards powering our businesses and homes with the energy of the sun. 90. 6 Emerging Technologies That Would Drive Most Innovations of the 2020s 91. Technology: Past, Present and The Deep Blue Sea Armed with science, technology, and a complex psyche, the entire species inched forward, spurred on by a collective curiosity that will make or mar us. 92. Why Bitcoin Matters to Millennials With bitcoin’s price booming and its market cap reaching all-time highs, you can excuse people for getting excited. When money talks, people listen. 93. The Way you Type Tells A Lot About You and Your IQ Ever since the use of papyrus in ancient times, the way people write has been a fascinating curiosity known as graphology or the study of physical characteristics and patterns of handwriting. The first book on handwriting analysis appeared in 1575 and was written by the renowned scholar Juan Huarte de San Juan. 94. 16 Premises for Web 3.0 - The Decentralized Web The following outlines premises required for a sustainable information management strategy in service of returning the World Wide Web fromthe tragedy of the commons. 95. 3 Books to Top the List on Digital Trends in 2021 3 Books to Top the List on Digital Trends in 2021. 96. Are Star Wars-like Holo Calls Coming in the Near Future? What are holography, holograms and video holograms? Are we all set to experience the Star Wars-like holo calls? We might be much much closer than you think 97. Innovative Solutions That Will Change The Shopping Experience How can fashion brands enter the digital world using AI? Read my new interview with a maker of a highly-innovative technology that makes it a reality. 98. The Future of Automotive Tech: Top Trends in 2023 Here’s a look at five of the biggest technology trends that will shape the automotive market in 2023. 99. AI is Not the Future of Education - Here's Why AI has been gradually sliding into every single area of our lives and the world of education is not an exception. 100. Our Uber Eats orders would soon start getting delivered by robots! Our Uber Eats orders would soon start getting delivered by robots! 101. How Will Smart Contracts Disrupt the Legal Landscape? Smart contracts are beginning to resemble a sizable disruptive force for the legal sector, even if they have not yet reached their full technological and proced 102. Smell Detection: Does Digital Scent Technology Pass the “Smell” Test? It’s really exciting how the technology we use to do our work and make our lives easier just keeps getting better. I’m pleased that Siri and Alexa know me on a first-name basis. Amazon can often predict what program I want to watch, a book I’d like to read, or clothes I’d like to buy. Roomba has figured out just the right places to vacuum, and I simply have to pick up my iPhone and it can recognize me automatically. Now that’s great service! 103. Is the Tech Market Oversaturated? With so much technology on the market, is there any room left for innovation? Is it possible to really do anything new in the industry? 104. The State of Blockchain Interoperability in 2020 [An Overview] This is my first major study (source), about Blockchain Interoperability, which started in December 2019 and was last updated today. We analysed 330+ documents and obtained feedback from 30 people, to categorize the most relevant blockchain interoperability projects. We came up with three categories: Cryptocurrency-directed interoperability approaches, Blockchain Engines, and Blockchain Connectors. 105. What is Web 3.0 and How It Can Transform the Internet What is Web 3.0 and How Can It Transform the Internet? 106. What Will Happen to Bitcoin When COVID-19 Ends? “The global bastard,” COVID-19, continues to wreck everything, but this will change sooner than you think. 107. Decentralized Web vs DFINITY: Comparing 2 Decentralization Flavors Decentralized web project vs. DFINITY project - 2 decentralization implementations; a 'little' secret discovered; comparing - identity, network, communication. 108. Everything You Should Know About Chatbot Marketing What is Chatbot Marketing 109. API Economy as a Key for the Success of Banking and Finance in the Future Application Programming Interfaces are an integral part of the emerging digital space. Without them, benefiting from many of today’s habitual financial services would be at least difficult if not impossible. In this piece, Andersen’s experts in FinTech software development will tell how API-based IT solutions contribute to the success of banks and financial organizations. 110. Five AI Use Cases That You Thought Were Only Science Fiction Artificial intelligence is one of those technologies that has been becoming less science fiction and more science, especially in these five use cases. 111. What Could Be The Future of Web Development Living in the era of the digital transformation, fast and constant changes, it’s a true challenge for web developers and business holders not to lose sight of all these continuous shifts. If you’re connected with web development, then this article is what you should read to the bottom. Here we’ll highlight the web development hits 2020 which you’d focus on this year and beyond to provide keen and tough competition in the industry. 112. A Comprehensive Primer on Artificial Intelligence: Potential and Risks of Robots You are most probably reading this article on a smartphone or a computer. When you ask the time by just saying “what’s the time” to Siri on iPhone or to Google Assistant on Android or Cortana on Windows, you are using artificial intelligence. In the last ten years, improvements in artificial intelligence have been quite significant. But more are coming. 113. How IoT Technology Helps Cities to Focus on People As cities are concentrating the largest part of the world’s population, they face challenges that have never existed before. Evolution of smart cities from basic infrastructure elements to a comfortable urban ecosystem supports citizens throughout their lives and raises new concerns. 114. Life After Coronavirus: The Emergence of Fundamentally New Business Models Time to set sail for your new ideas 115. From Cloud to Cryptocurrency to the Metaverse: Tech That Transformed CX Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse announcement has brought the spotlight to technologies from cloud to cryptocurrency that has transformed the customer experience. 116. 5 Innovations In Tech That Are Transforming Higher Education Many educational institutions are already using technology in education— whether to make the learning process more accessible and fun or drive cost savings. 117. Dystopian Unfolding: A Remote Chat with a Mad Scientist I remote-chat this afternoon with Marco Helmut Sobol, a veteran game developer with roots in the late 1980's, also a serial founder in the games industry, and technologist. 118. Is "Ready Player One" a Foreshadowing of Our Future? If you could live in Halliday virtual world in 50 years, would you? 119. Our Quest To Solve Inefficient Web Traffic Monetization Have you heard or perhaps even tried new ways to purchase stuff you see on TV? You know, the ones that invite you to buy things you see while your favorite show is being aired? They offer you to shop through various user interaction mechanics that range from scanning a QR code shown at the corner of the TV screen to pressing a set of navigation buttons on the remote control to receive a text message with a link to the product. What a maze, I have to say. 120. Another AI-Hosted Podcast: The Future of Tech Belongs To Its Builders What are the best product development principles and processes for building a better internet? Those who design, decide. I may have trained an AI to host this podcast — but the tech industry insights inside are all 100% human. Scroll down and tune in for a far-reaching conversation with "me" — Natasha's AI alter-ego — and seven of hackernoon.com's top contributors.