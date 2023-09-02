198 Stories To Learn About Technology

Let's learn about via these 198 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Technology /Learn Repo “Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.” ― Arthur C. Clarke, Profiles of the Future: An Inquiry Into the Limits of the Possible 1. How to Build a 2FA Application in Python Sometimes the best way to learn how to code something is by looking at an example, so we’ve created a sample application on GitHub. 2. How Do I Build High-Volume dApps With Ultra-Low Gas Fees? Like a #BAS BNB Application Sidechains (BAS), a community-driven framework built for BNB Chain, will go live with three decentralized applications. 3. Why Would an NFT Marketplace Freeze an Account? “I have been hacked. All my apes gone. This just sold please help me.” 4. How to Fix Mouse Scroll Wheel Jumping in Windows 10 [SOLVED] If you're experiencing mouse scroll wheel jumping, you may have outdated, corrupt, or missing drivers. Another likely reason would be incorrectly configured scrolling settings. 5. How to Use DeepAR For AR Effects on Amazon IVS Live Streams Now that people are more accustomed to using video technology, AR stands to dial up both the functionality and fun factor of the medium. 6. Enforcing a Single Web Socket Connection per User with Node.js, Socket.IO, and Redis (“A black-and-white shot of a person working with a MacBook on their lap” by Sergey Zolkin on Unsplash) 7. How to Delete Commits From Remote in Git This article explains how to remove commits from a remote server in Git. 8. The Objective Need for Decentralization: Reality Consensus The main goal of network technology is the creation of human consensus. This is the REQUIRED step for ANY collaboration to occur. We MUST decentralize the web! 9. 6 Top Unified Communication Companies to Consider in 2019 As the world continues to move towards the future workplace, we’ve seen a shift in the way that we communicate. In an environment defined by remote working, mobile employees, and diverse offices, a disjointed and complicated communication stack is no longer manageable. Companies need something agile, aligned, and ready to scale at a moment’s notice. 10. How to Build a Web Scraper With Python [Step-by-Step Guide] On my self-taught programming journey, my interests lie within machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), and the language I’ve chosen to master is Python. 11. Top Blockchain Conferences And Events For 2020 2020 is going to be an exciting year for the blockchain community. After a very volatile 2019, we are all looking forward to a brighter future for our cutting-edge blockchain technology and for our wide community to make a comeback. 12. Everything You Didn’t Know About the Handshake Naming System — How this Blockchain Project Will… The project was conceived by the people who brought you <a href="https://medium.com/@PurseIO" data-anchor-type="2" data-user-id="971b92cc448e" data-action-value="971b92cc448e" data-action="show-user-card" data-action-type="hover" target="_blank">Purse</a> and <a href="https://www.privateinternetaccess.com/" target="_blank">Private Internet Access</a>. 13. The European Blockchain Convention 2023 Returns to Barcelona European Blockchain Convention 2023 will welcome more than 3,000 attendees - making it the largest edition since the event was launched in 2018. 14. Creating a Great UX Outside of your App Your app has a whole other interface that has more impact on your users, that provides a deeper user experience than your application interface. 15. Difference between Artificial Intelligence, Machine learning, and deep learning The development in the field of technology has enhanced over the years. With time, we get terms like Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning in technology. We often confuse in these terms and define them similarly. But it is not a precise definition as these terms are different from each other. If you do not want to make this mistake again, then you must read out this article. Here we are going to discuss the difference in these three terms AI, ML, and Deep learning. 16. Future of Social Interactions: What is ‘SocialFi’ in Web3? Web 3.0 is introducing new technology fields that combine with decentralized finance (DeFi) elements to blur the lines between web2 and crypto. 17. How to Automate Your Linux Desktop Automation is a great way to learn new things and enhance critical thinking. This is a beginner tutorial on automating Linux desktops. 18. Astar Network and Acala Partner to Launch DeFi Rising for Unlocking New Opportunities for Developers The "Astar x Acala DeFi Rising" initiative was just released by the two top parachains in order to provide developers with more options and incentives. 19. Colony Labs Launches Index Token Offering on Avalanche Ecosystem Colony Avalanche Index (CAI) is the first index token that provides exposure to the AVAX ecosystem. 20. Positive and Negative Effects of Technology on Academic Writing Skills Digital tools like grammar checkers, citation generators, audio converters, editors, and vocabulary boosters improve students’ academic writing skills by saving time, increasing creativity, collaboration, better communication, easier training, faster revisions, attention, and thoughtfulness. 21. Why 2022 Will Be the Year of the DAOs DAO developers believe that they can eliminate human manipulation or error from how companies work. This way, decisions are geared towards profitability alone. 22. How Coding Education Prepares Kids for Life – Not Just Careers It's increasingly important for children to learn how to use technology and understand how it works – for everyday life and better careers. 23. NVIDIA GTC 2023: The Future of Generative AI is Here NVIDIA’s GTC 2023 offers more than 650 special events, sessions, and expert panels across technologies, industries, and skill levels. 24. DONT Use REST for Microservices, OK? You shouldn't be using a REST or RESTful interface for communication between your microservices. I'm not saying that to be controversial, I'm saying it because that's not what REST was designed for, it's not what REST is good at and it's definitely not the best nor easiest option out there. 25. Telegram VS WhatsApp: An Honest Comparison Telegram and WhatsApp are two popular instant messaging apps known to app users all over the globe. Read a honest comparison of both apps from an app user. 26. 5 Pieces of Terrible Advice That New Product Managers Get There is an abundance of great advice offered to new/aspiring Product Managers. There is also some easy to spot bad advice doing the rounds. The most dangerous type, however, is advice that looks good at the surface but is actually bad. I like to call such advice as, ‘terrible advice’. 27. Introducing DChat - Decentralized Chat for All Messaging is a core feature of the internet. It was described as the internet’s killer app. It enabled anyone to communicate with anyone else in the world instantly, and for free. Billions of people chat every day. 28. How to Automate Dynamic PDF Generation Production challenges with dynamic PDF generation can set organisations back significantly. This article reviews the possible technology options available. 29. Stripe Is Holding 25% of Our Funds, Indefinitely In early March, 2020, my business partner would send texts daily about how travel was getting crushed. Every day I would check our numbers and still see growth of 100% YOY with minor drops and dips and then growth again. We were trending with our projected growth. Then, March 15 (the ides of March) hit and our sales plummeted, down -55%. By March 21 sales were down -87.5%. We were getting crushed. I can share these specific numbers because Stripe has a great UI and it is super simple to grab this data. Stripe makes looking at numbers simple, and it makes setting up a PCI compliant payment processor super easy for dev teams. Stripe makes themselves sticky. So sticky that they can try to pull what comes next. 30. Apple M1 Chip: How To Install Homebrew Using Rosetta Setup Homebrew In New Apple M1 Chip 31. Everything You Need to Know About Moon - Reddit’s Ethereum-Based Cryptocurrency Reddit’s vision for MOON tokens and the Community Points program is to encourage high-quality posts, discussions, and engagement 32. How 5G Is Changing E-Commerce for a More Vivid Buyer Experience Fifth generation (5G) wireless technology connects many modern devices, from smart appliances to smartphones, to the internet. The technology is currently available to some mobile users in various countries, such as the United States, China and Turkey, with more countries adopting at a rapid rate. 33. Meta & Africa: A True Love Story or an Attempt at Monopoly? A blend of curated thoughts, and experiences on Meta’s (Facebook) Influence, dominance, and contributions to the growth of Africa's tech ecosystem. 34. “An NFT purchase does not automatically give you ownership rights.” Anyone who plans to buy an NFT must understand what they're getting. 35. Understanding SOLID Principles in JavaScript The invention of SOLID principles began in the late 80s. Robert C. Martin started to develop these principles while arguing the principle of software design on USENET (an early kind of Facebook). After addition and subtraction, Robert C. Martin formulated the principles in the early 2000s. It was until 2004 that the principles were arranged and called SOLID principles. It is an acronym that stands for five specific design principles. 36. How Blockchain is Revolutionizing the Supply Chain Industry A supply chain is a network of people and businesses involved in creating and distributing a product or service. It includes everything from the extraction of raw materials to the end consumers who purchase the product or service. A basic supply chain system involves suppliers of materials, manufacturers who turn it into a commodity, the logistics companies that manage the transportation of the raw material and commodities, as well as the final retailers that sell goods to consumers. 37. 7 Game-Changing AI Tools in 2023 Discover 7 AI tools that will save you so many hours. 38. Future of SaaS: What To Expect in Coming Years With more and more integration of Cloud services, SaaS models continue to operate as the most popular service-based approach. 39. My Prometheus is Overwhelmed! Help! Your prometheus monitoring setup is grinding to a halt? You've thrown too much data at it? Don't worry, there's ways to fix this. 40. How to Protect Your Instagram Account from Being Hacked An Overview 41. My Top 3 Regex Tools A regular expression - short regex - is a sequence of characters that defines a search pattern. 42. Here is How to Fix the P Key on a Keyboard Not Working There are two common causes of a malfunctioning keyboard. Mechanical failure and software issues. 43. Top 15 Small-Cap DeFi Projects to Keep Your Eye On in 2021 15 altcoins to think about in 2021 44. Take ChatGPT With You: Introducing Ariana, the ChatGPT Assistant That Lives in WhatsApp Meet Ariana, a ChatGPT AI assistant living in WhatsApp, providing instant answers, translations, and idea generation. 45. You Should Use Alpine Linux Instead of Ubuntu Alpine linux is a linux distribution primarily made for the deploying application on linux distribution and is a rising competitor for the Ubuntu. Alpine Linux is designed for security, simplicity and resource effectivity. It is designed to run directly from RAM. 46. What is Pair Programming? You’re staring at your code and thinking, “There’s nothing wrong here.” But there is: the app isn’t working. 47. HTTP Made Easy: Understanding the Web Client-Server Communication If you are anywhere related to web development, understanding the concepts of HTTP plays a vital role. So let us understand more about HTTP and its concepts in brief. 48. Are provably fair games going to be the next big thing in the online gambling industry? [Interview] “I have a dream” that one day all forms of online gambling will be possible on the blockchain and users won’t need casinos or anyone else to withdraw, deposit and bet/win. 49. Oh Just a Stark Technical Analysis Let's take a look at an Indepth Technical Analysis of STARK, which is a proof system. 50. What Is Project-Based Learning Method for Self-Taught Developers When you are new to programming, people will always advise you on the best language to start with. Some will say Python, others JavaScript, C, C++, or the common mark-up language, HTML5. This is quite tiresome to some people especially for self-taught programmers, and first-year students in college. 51. Top 4 Blockchain Virtual Machines for Decentralized Applications From Polkadot to NEO, this article is a review of the most popular VMs in the dApp ecosystem other than Ethereum. 52. Vaccine Passports Sold on The Dark Web Covid-19 vaccines and passports are being sold on the dark web, as well as fake negative test papers. 53. How To Stake ETH 2.0 Without Running a Node and 32 ETH How to stake eth without running a node, defi solutions, staking 54. Smart Contracts: Characteristics, Benefits, and Types JOIN OUR COMMUNITY Twitter l Telegram 55. Write Subnet Tutorials. Win Big. Avalanche Launches New Contest With $32K in Prizes. Create guides on how to build Subnets. Help fellow developers shape the future of Web3. 56. Algorithms aren’t racist. Your skin is just too dark. The rise of artificial intelligence necessitates careful attention to inadvertent bias that can perpetuate discriminatory practices and exclusionary experiences 57. Electric Vehicles: to Buy or Not to Buy Electric Vehicles are Popular, but Should YOU Get One? 58. How to Use AltStore on iOS Devices AltStore is an alternative to the App Store on iOS devices, giving you many new possibilities for your iPhone, like jailbreaking. 59. Bybit Contributes $134 Million to BitDAO Treasury to Invest in Open Finance and Blockchain ByBit contributes $134 million to BitDAO making it the largest DAO in the world. 60. A Short History Of Fintech Ever since information technology started gaining its foot in the world the financial market has started adopting its services into its ranks. The new breed is called Financial Technology or Fintech for short. While it may seem like Fintech is something new, in reality, it has been around for quite some time. We can go as far as to say that it has been around since the evolution of the modern society. 61. A Comprehensive Primer on Artificial Intelligence: Potential and Risks of Robots You are most probably reading this article on a smartphone or a computer. When you ask the time by just saying “what’s the time” to Siri on iPhone or to Google Assistant on Android or Cortana on Windows, you are using artificial intelligence. In the last ten years, improvements in artificial intelligence have been quite significant. But more are coming. 62. Uncover the Dark Side of Electric Vehicles High Electric Vehicle market penetration may look great on paper, but there is a sinister consequence lurking. 63. What is Account Abstraction and Why is Everyone Talking About It? Answers to frequent Account Abstraction questions: what is an abstract account? Is it secure? What are examples of use? How do StarkNet and zkSync use it? 64. How to Compile C/C++ Code in VS Code (Windows) How to Compile C/C++ Code in VS Code (Windows): To compile C/C++ code we need GCC/G++ to compile the code but Windows doesn't have a terminal. 65. What are the Noonies? The Noonies are the tech industry’s most democratic awards - presented by HackerNoon. Visit noonies.tech to nominate a worthy candidate before Nov 14, 2021. 66. The Best Companies Built On Top Of Slack Entire companies are being built on top of the worlds fastest growing software. 67. My Predictions for Blockchain and Cryptocurrency in 2022 In 2021 people were letting go of their fixed assets and liquifying them into modern investments: cryptocurrency. 68. How to Develop a Metaverse Platform How to make a metaverse platform? Here is the detailed guide to the essential features and processes for developing your own metaverse virtual world, 69. How PMs Can Build a Great Product Notification Experience After reading this article, you’ll have the confidence and the tools to set up a notification system that delights and doesn’t annoy. 70. Explore Must-Know Technical Concepts For Product Managers: Your Guide to the Mind of a Dev A relevant list of software-related concepts that every product manager should know to better understand a developer's point of view. 71. AI Predictions for 2022 and Beyond However, as time has proven over and over again, humankind is unable to duplicate the same kind of AI that we see in the movies..yet. 72. The Future of Influencer Marketing: How Will Influencers Make Money in 2023? Over the past five years, influencer marketing has changed dramatically. Discover how new stars interact with their audiences 73. 5 Practical Tips to Become a Better Programmer in 2020 The beginning of a new year is always a time to think about the future. Also, everyone wants to become a better professional in the upcoming year. For those whose job is coding, here are five practical tips to follow outlined by Serhii Korniushov, a programmer and IT manager with more than 10 years of experience. 74. How to Create Toast Notifications in React Applications In this article I will show you how to use Tailwind to add some stylish design elements. 75. Is the Stock Market More Legitimate Than the Cryptocurrency Market? He wished cryptocurrency had never been invented and crypto was for people who wanted to get rich quickly by doing very little for civilization. 76. Is Tether A Reliable Stablecoin Or Is It A High-risk Asset? The key to success for any trader is asset diversification and systematic control over them 77. Coding vs Scripting: What Are The Differences? You’ve probably seen somewhere someone saying coding vs scripting. When I first saw that, I thought that those two are the same things, but the more I learned I found out that there are some main differences between those two. So, what are those differences? 78. I Tried Hacking a Bluetooth Speaker - Here's What Happened Next In this article, we’ll attempt to hack a Bluetooth speaker using my knowledge of CyberSecurity. 79. Ho, Ho, Ho, HackerNoon: Clever Holiday Gift Ideas From HackerNoon Sometimes a small gesture can go a long way in creating genuinely positive emotions for both gift giver, and gift receiver. 80. OpenAI Releases ChatGPT on Steroids, Heating Up AI Wars 🖥️ Bigger. Better. Beefier. That's probably the best way to categorize the latest (and greatest!) version of ChatGPT: GPT-4. 81. How to Calculate the Rarity of an NFT NFTs have become widely accepted projects in the blockchain sphere. 82. Windows 11 Running Slow? Here's How to Improve SSD Performance Though solid-state drives (SSDs) are meant to be fast, even they have things that can slow them down. Here is a list of the best ways to optimize the speed of S 83. CBDCs Are A Very Bad Idea Learn the risks that Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) pose to your monetary freedom and privacy. 84. How to Spy on a Cell Phone Privately If you want to spy on someone's cell phone without them knowing, look out for in-demand programs offering a free trial period. Learn more about spying apps. 85. What is the Impact of Quantum Computing on Blockchain and Cryptocurrency? Supercomputers aren’t as powerful as you may think and may fail in modeling complex cryptographic problems, chemical reactions, natural systems, etc. 86. Logging Everything in JSON Format Logging and monitoring are like Tony Stark and his Iron Man suit, the two will go together. Similarly, logging and monitoring work best together because they complement each other well. 87. A Quick Guide to Automated Bot Trading It is possible to have the crypto assets you’re holding right now generate passive income. Even small investments can be profitable. 88. Do you still think your decision-making is rational? [nope, no game theory fun-facts here] 89. The COVID19 Crisis Has Accelerated The Growth of FinTech FinTech has been around for years. Whether you believe it to be the growth of PayPal in a world where digital payments were almost noon-existent to the rise of banking apps that allowed people to make transactions easily, there has always been some form of FinTech available for people to easily live their lives. 90. 10 Best Free Online Courses for Blockchain Developers Hello guys, if you are thinking about how to become a Blockchain Developer in 2020 and looking for some online courses to startwith then you have come to the right palce. 91. We Built The World's Largest Real time High-Frequency, Low Latency Streaming System on Golang The evolution, failures and design decisions behind one of the world’s largest real-time, high-frequency and low-latency streaming systems. 92. Should Web Developers Use WordPress? If you’re a web developer and you’re not sure if you should use WordPress for building websites or you should code them by yourself. Read this article to learn if web developers should use WordPress. 93. Learning by Producing: Generative Adversarial Networks The machines have been trying to learn to recognize and identify the photos they have seen for years. In 2013, it succeeded in reaching the human level. Machine learning systems have provided simple output from a complex input. It can detect almost all details of a photos and display users exactly want they want. 94. Reacting to React.js Literally a month ago there was excitement in the Vue.js community that Vue.js got more stars than React.js on github. Stars like Hollywood stars? Really, no lol, but maybe metaphorically… or philosophically? 95. How to Prepare for the Facebook Behavioral Interview Facebook Behavioral Interviews; Tell Me About A Time You Had To Manage Conflicting Priorities; Evaluation Criteria, Response Framework, and Tips & Tricks 96. Restaurant focussed DAO called FriesDAO is raising $9.69 Million to run a Fast Food Enterprise FriesDAO is connecting real-world assets to DeFi and on-chain blockchain governance and raising $9.69 Million to change the industry. 97. Hooked on React Hooks — useState Hooked on React Hooks — useStateSo what’s all the rage with React hooks? I’ve been exploring it for the past few months and lets just say I really believe that this is what React has needed to surmount its position as the top front end framework. 98. 5 Negative Behavioral Effects of Cyber Security on Organization The effect of individual behavior on cyber-security is essential to the safety and protection of information or data in corporate organizations, government, financial institutions, and all other organizations you can imagine. The risk of breaching has a negative effect and has severe consequences. 99. Unlocking the Secrets of ChatGPT: Tips and Tricks for Optimizing Your AI Prompts As one of the most advanced AI models, ChatGPT offers the potential to transform the way we approach tasks in both professional and personal settings. 100. The Sims 3 Vs. The Sims 4: Which Game Is Better The Sims franchise has been around us for quite some time. Maxis and EA provided the fans with 4 amazing titles for every new game engine. From customization to open world to loading screens and functional cars, we've seen a lot of features in the Sims franchise. 101. Eliminating Difference Between Business Intelligence analysts, Data Analysts or Data Scientists 🚀 There was a time when the data analyst on the team was the person driving digitalization in an adventurous data quest...and then the engineers took over. 102. AI in Fitness: Top 10 AI-based Personal Trainers Health is wealth- we all refer to this old saying to highlight the importance of health and fitness in our lives. But how many of us do actually have a fitness routine? Digging deeper into the facts; approximately 3/4th of adults worldwide do not exercise at all. In fact, inadequate physical activity has been identified as one of the main risk factors of death worldwide over the past decade. 103. Frigidaire Freezer Error Codes Frigidaire is the most reliable freezer brand due to its highest quality and excellent performance. Most people prefer this brand to others because of its attractive features, including a cooling system, a light that shows that the power is on, a temperature alarm, leveled stands, and numerous shelves for storage. Another added advantage to the Frigidaire freezer is the presence of a reversible door, which makes placement more flexible, thus more superb. 104. How to Set Up Affordable Text Messaging for Small Businesses 10DLC is a fairly new service implemented by US telecom carriers that provides cost-effective text messaging for businesses of all sizes. 105. How AI and Machine Learning is Impacting the Real Estate by Roy Dekel Artificial intelligence has become the breakout technology in the past ten years, utilizing huge amounts of computing power to learn and identify patterns in data without the guidance of humans. These algorithms can be used on nearly any problem or question, provided there is enough input data for the algorithm to process to generate realistic results. This broad generalizability means that industries that have traditionally relied on purely human-driven research and development can now harness massive amounts of data to become more efficient – and potentially more profitable. 106. Taproot and Schnorr: The Biggest BTC Upgrade for 2021 Taproot is the most significant BTC update since the SegWit soft fork of 2017. It is intended to increase Bitcoin's fungibility. 107. Before You Become a BAT Content Creator On The Brave Browser [Read This] I have been searching for a web browser to naturally block advertisement on websites. Often, advertisements can contain trackers and sometimes even malware. Have you ever had a conversation with someone and next thing you know you see an advertisement for the thing you were talking about? Maybe it’s confirmation bias, maybe it’s that you are so predictable from your browser habits that the big data algorithms detect what your next move will be. The above situations are, of course, hypothetical; however, what if we didn’t need to think about pesky advertisements? What would feed us suggestions for our next purchase? I digress… 108. 9 Must Have Skills To Become An AR/VR Developer (With Course Recommendations) XR encompasses augmented, virtual, and mixed reality technologies. This is an up-and-coming industry that may be good to get into. 109. 4 Technology Developments for the End of 2022 and Christmas A look at four technology developments for the end of 2022 and Christmas. 110. Elon Musk Says This Is the Future of Warfare Elon Musk is no stranger to looking to the future. His companies are some of the most forward-thinking in the world. 111. Netflix Business Strategy In 2022 A full immersion into Netflix's changing strategy as the market landscape for streaming becomes saturated. 112. Deepfake Software Startups That are Commercializing the Technology In late 2017, a Reddit user released a series of synthetic videos containing celebrity likenesses. Since then, deepfake technology has exploded in popularity as people speculate over its future applications. Concerns over the tech's potential for political disinformation and unauthorized pornographic content have led to the implementation of regulations surrounding its use. Simultaneously, innovators and deepfake software startups are scrambling to find ways we can use the tech to revolutionize commercial industries. 113. How to Jailbreak iOS 14.6 Finally, iOS 14.6 released, but how to Jailbreak iOS 14.6? What are the jailbreak alternatives for iOS 14.6? You have all your answers here. 114. Top 10 Big Tier Companies That Use Python More than 500 languages are currently in use and a lot more are being written as we speak. The selection of a programming language is the first step to get into starting with the development cycle. A decade ago, developers were not bothered by the selection of technologies as they did not have access to an array of options. The preference of a language is now based on the characteristics of a project and many such factors. 115. What Can be Tokenized? The Tokenization of Everything It may be hard to believe, but soon you could earn a fraction of Christiano Ronaldo’s earnings. You could own a few square metres of an apartment in Hong Kong or perhaps a stake in a collectible Formula 1 race car. Thanks to tokenization, the world is becoming increasingly fractionalized everyday, providing us with the ability to shape our own financial destiny. 116. Mastering Trade-Offs for Effective Product Management Naturally, the responsibility of choosing the right solution by assessing every aspect of the problem and its possible solutions falls on the shoulders of product managers. As a matter of fact, most common challenges faced by product managers are hefted with the weight of trade-offs. You can learn how to deal with these tradeoffs just by keeping a few things in mind and having a structured decision-making process. 117. 10 IEO Initial Exchange Offering Agencies to follow Many of us expected STOs to became the crypto trend of 2018, but it didn’t happen. This was partly due to the very stringent regulations on securities and partly because participating in an STO requires more technical skills and financial acumen than the average crypto investor has. Instead, a completely new and very promising model has emerged – initial exchange offerings (IEOs). 118. Blanket Statements Do Not Help Define NFTs Most people (bloggers and journalists included) don’t have the time or the dedication to dive deep into it or really think deeply about blockchain. 119. Setting Up a Tor Hidden Service [A How-To Guide] I'm gonna out on a limb here and assume that you know the basics of how a web server works when you clicked on the title of this post. Basic knowledge of vim would be helpful too. 120. Hardware Review: 90 Days With The Pinebook Pro So earlier this year I reviewed the PineBook Pro. I was pretty impressed with it at the time, but am I still enamored with this $200 laptop? I’ve now been using it for at least 90 days. I know that because I haven’t rebooted it in 90 days. Really. 121. Hexagonal Architecture: Introduction Part I This article is for sharing my understanding about Ports & Adapters pattern (also known as Hexagonal Architecture), hoping it can be helpful to someone interested in this subject. 122. Audio Handling Basics: Process Audio Files In Command-Line or Python Like my articles? Feel free to vote for me as ML Writer of the year here. 123. Globalization: A Comparative Perspective Growth in humans and societies is eminent and a phenomenon which cannot be reversed. As more and more humans preoccupy earth so does the creation and addition to the societies increase. This increase creates mega societies and in turn these mega societies become cities and eventually countries. 124. An Intro to No-Code Web Scraping Web scraping has broken the barriers of programming and can now be done in a much simpler and easier manner without using a single line of code. 125. How to Make Requests Over Tor Browser Using Python To make requests over Tor using Python3, we are going to be utilizing a Python controller library for Tor called Stem. 126. 10 things InfoSec Professionals Need to Know About Networking So this story stems from the fact that I’ve plopped myself into the InfoSec world from App Development and from my Sec work I’ve really seen and understood that there is a need for a greater security understanding amongst devs, and the planet in general. 127. How You Can Set Up Remote Development Workflow With VS Code in Your Browser In this guide, I will be walking through VS Code-Server setup with DigitalOcean, as well as tweaks I have used to create a clean, simple workflow. 128. 5+ ERC standards every Ethereum developer should know about (bait for ethereum lovers) 129. Rock, Paper, Blockchain Most data from government and financial institutions is still siloed. Public blockchains may be used by anyone and are permissionless. But how far off are we? 130. I’m an engineer, how do I become a tech leader? <em>I had questions when starting my career, more since and plenty today. I’ll give my personal story for the ones I’ve experienced and bug a friend or two for the ones I haven’t. A few other topics I’ll be covering:</em> 131. VPN Leaks that Threaten Your Online Privacy Daily According to research by GlobalWebIndex, in 2018, around 25% of Internet users have used a VPN service. There are several reasons for this spike in popularity, which you can read about in my previous article. One of the main reasons is the ability to bypass geo-blocks and gain access to, for example, a full Netflix library. 132. The Cryptocurrency Confusion In his fundamental book, Money and the Mechanism of Exchange, English economist William Stanley Jevons explains that currencies address a central economic problem: the coincidence of wants. The phrase describes the conundrum inherent to barter where the parties of the transaction have to agree to sell and buy each other's goods. 133. How I Designed My Own Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Degree After noticing my programming courses in college were outdated, I began this year by dropping out of college to teach myself machine learning and artificial intelligence using online resources. With no experience in tech, no previous degrees, here is the degree I designed in Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence from beginning to end to get me to my goal — to become a well-rounded machine learning and AI engineer. 134. What is Inside The Quantum Realm? - 6 Important Points to Remember In the quantum realm, we can't define a particle’s definite position or momentum but only its probability. But STM gives us a way around this. 135. Proposal to Pi Network, Use our SDK for your DAPP Development Platform Pi Network is sort of this controversial platform, but one that interests me. They claim to be a cryptocurrency network, "powered by phones", and already have 10 million+ users. One of the first suggested results when typing Pi Network is "Pi Network Scam" and one of the questions that people ask is, "Is the pi network legit?". This has in the very least made me a bit suspicious. This is true even w/ the Stanford PhDs on board. 136. The 💩 Poop Emoji's 10th Anniversary The poop emoji was inspired by Dr.Slump, a Japanese anime from the 80s. The emoji project began in Japan in 1999. 137. The Advantages of Progressive Web Apps (PWA) Versus Native Apps “There’s an app for that.” 138. Salesforce Bought Slack - WTF?! Microsoft is just too big to fail - no matter what they do. Slack was just too small to succeed - no matter how much they tried. 139. How To Own A Piece Of The New Web With Web 3.0 Web 3 is the latest wave of the internet that is already changing how users utilize and interact with the web. 140. What I Learnt During 6 Months of Learning to Code Anyone who’s wanted to learn coding knows that it’s anything but straight-forward. You’ll face hardships and unexpected roadblocks along the way. You’ve faced them, I’ve faced them. 141. Product Marketer vs. Growth Marketer vs. Content Marketer: How to Choose Your First Marketing Hire Product, growth, and content marketers all have unique roles to play in your tech startup, but which should you prioritize? This article answers that question. 142. Pluralsight Vs. Udemy Vs. Codecademy Vs. Educative Hello guys, how are you doing? I am again back with answering one of the familiar doubts among programmers and online tech learners, Pluralsight, or Udemy? Which are the better websites for learning code and leveling up your programming skills? 143. Dimensionality Reduction Using PCA : A Comprehensive Hands-On Primer We, humans, are experiencing tailor-made services which have been engineered right for us, we are not troubled personally, but we are doing one thing every day, which is kind of helping this intelligent machine work day and night just to make sure all these services are curated right and delivered to us in the manner we like to consume it. 144. How To Develop A Fabulous Self-Service Ordering Kiosk For Your Fast Food Chain Long lines and long wait times frustrate guests and discourage them from returning to your restaurant. World-famous restaurants have come up with innovative ideas to eliminate these sources of frustration. Take McDonald’s as an example: In 2015, they started adopting self-service ordering kiosks that let customers select items, customize orders, and pay. Another good example is Stabucks. They built an app that lets customers order and pay in advance, then pick up their orders at their convenience. Those are just two examples, but there are many more. 145. AI in Five, Fifty and Five Hundred Years — Part Three — Five Hundred Years Check out part one and two of this series for the first five and fifty years in AI. In part three we push the very limits of reality and look 500 years into the swirling depths of tomorrow. 146. What is Online Gifting And How This Market it Disrupted by New Tech Recently, online gifting has become a hot topic in many media. Journalists and bloggers are discussing the new potential market, its volume, and emerging trends. I decided to tap into the subject as well and study some numbers, global problems to be solved there, and what technologies can do it. Let's go! 147. Learn the Blockchain Basics - Part 9: Blockchain Around the World The blockchain is a cryptography-focused architecture based on the internet protocol, powered by networked computer servers that do not need to be set up by developers. 148. The 4 Biggest Flaws of the Human Race We are flawed on a biologically fundamental level. Humans are self-interested, socially conniving apes from the bottom up and we need to change, drastically. 149. Using Arduino To Build Your Own ‘Snake Game’ Oh, the magic of hardware 150. Why Every Software Engineer Should Learn Python? Hello guys, If you follow my blog regularly, or read my articles here on HackerNoon, then you may be wondering why am I writing an article to tell people to learn Python? Didn’t I ask you to prefer Java over Python a couple of years ago? 151. How to Get Noticed in the Javascript World? Getting started with the MDN documentation 152. This AI Performs Seamless Video Manipulation Without Deep Learning or Datasets New research by Niv Haim et al. allows us to perform infinite video manipulations without using deep learning or datasets. 153. Nailing your first months as a new Engineering Manager Congratulations! You’ve been hired or promoted into a management role, and need to quickly transition from being an individual contributor to actually leading, inspiring and managing people. Not so confident about what to do next, and how to ensure your team and you are successful? 154. The Coming Age of Killer Machines The most terrifying film of the year didn’t come from Hollywood. 155. First-ever Image Of A Multi-planet System Around A Sun-like Star In this thread, the HackerNoon Community discusses their thoughts on scientific evolution, its consequences, and our favorite Hubble images. 156. How To Defeat The New World Order The reality of the New World Order, who's really responsible for it, and what YOU can do about it. 157. How Emerging Technologies Impact Businesses Role of technology in business 158. Sales 101 for Engineers: A Functional Introduction What sales actually does and models used 159. The 10 Things I’ve Learned Attending Y Combinator Startup School 2020 Y Combinator shouldn’t need any presentation, but just in case, let me give a quick intro. 160. Is PHP a Dead Language [Part 2] This Slogging thread by Arthur Tkachenko, David Smooke, Limarc Ambalina and khunshan occurred in slogging's official #programming channel, and has been edited for readability. 161. This AI Removes Unwanted Objects From Your Images! Learn how this algorithm can understand images and automatically remove the undesired object or person and save your future Instagram post! 162. Imagic: AI Image Editing from Text Commands This week’s paper may just be your next favorite model to date. 163. Notion : A Product That Users Love, and VCs Can't Invest Into If you somehow navigate the mysterious path to reach the Notion HQ at 1:00 PM PST on a Friday, you would find an empty office with two golden poodles and a mutt running around. The entire team would not be far though, just shy of a mile away sitting at Barzotto and eating Extra-Long Noodles pasta over a glass of sparkling white wine. Add some soft serve gelato to that. This is just one of the many idiosyncrasies you would find in this 20 member start-up that has captured over a million users with their sleek product. 164. Thinking of Moving to Germany? Here's What to Expect Working as a Software Developer in Germany Germany offers ample opportunities for developers to find fulfilling & well-paid jobs. Most developer jobs in Germany require Java, Python, SQL, and JavaScript. 165. The Definitive Command Cheat Sheet for Rails Beginners When I was a newbie in Rails, the first couple of weeks I survived reading all the articles and understanding only like 30% of what I was doing. It was a lot of information, and one of the things that annoyed me the most was that when, after a lot of effort, I finally realized what I have to do, I have to look through all the readings and find the correct command that I need to write on my terminal (after all this time, now I can type them almost with closed eyes but at first it was incredibly tough). 166. The damaging effects of unplanned work For practically anyone, unplanned work kills several hours of planned productivity. For creative workers, such as those who write software, it kills days. When the only definition of “done” is “the customer said they were satisfied with the analysis”, you know the scope of your project is going to forever creep until the customer decides to pay attention to something else. When working on something creative like writing code, you experience different levels of productivity. The most productive levels are what some people refer to as “being in the zone” 167. How to Build a Scalable Tech Stack for a Growing SaaS Product In this article, I describe the main technical components of a SaaS product, and best practices around each one of them. 168. STOP, Drop, and do NOT Sell Your NFTs Like a Noob Find out why you fail so hard at selling NFTs. 169. Blockchain Influencers to Follow in 2021 There are several options for crypto security. If you hold any cryptocurrencies, you will need a wallet to store your assets. This covers crypto security tips. 170. Self-Taught vs College-Educated Programmers: Who's More Effective? If you’re just a normal person who doesn’t know much about coding, you would probably think that those programmers who went to college are better then those who are self-taught. I mean, they went to college, they must know more than those who have learned it by themself. In reality, the answer is not that simple. 171. 10 Blockchain Entrepreneurs from CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) to Follow After two decades of political and economic turmoil, CIS has emerged as a dynamic and ambitious region – and a crypto industry hotspot. Low taxes, affordable workforce, relaxed state regulations, cheap energy – all this creates a perfect environment for blockchain businesses. In this post, we'll look at ten entrepreneurs shaping the new, crypto-friendly image of the region 172. Scanning and Detecting 3D Objects with iPhone's Lidar Technology The development of Artificial Reality is advancing even faster than was predicted. With the introduction of the LIDAR sensor to iPhone Pro, it seems like AR will become available to mainstream users. 173. E-Commerce Development Trends for 2020 As we have entered the digital age, where everything from purchases to sales can be done using mobile devices, there’s one solid conclusion we all can draw: e-commerce development is here to stay. 174. What are Latent Diffusion Models? The Architecture Behind Stable Diffusion What do all recent super powerful image models like DALLE, Imagen, or Midjourney have in common? Other than their high computing costs, huge training time, and shared hype, they are all based on the same mechanism: diffusion. 175. OWASP Top 14 Security Practices For Software Developers ★ The objective of this guide is to provide a comprehensive review of the security principles with limited scope in terms of information. The primary goal of the software developing team is to use the available information resource to provide and build secure applications for your business and software operations. It could be obtained through the industry-standard implementation of security controls. 176. Top 5 Teaching Platform to Create Online Courses - Best of Lot Hello guys, if you are an online course creator, teacher, instructor, or blogger and looking for the best platform to create, market, host, and sell your online courses then you have come to the right place. 177. Security Considerations in Golang Golang recently turned 10 and the success this language has created over the last 10 years is overwhelming. Today, many of the most popular DevOps tools are now written in Go. This proves that Go is a language that has a great future in the DevOps industry. It is meant for cloud network infrastructure practitioners - this was one of the primary goals of the Go creators. As a result, Every major cloud provider today has turned to Go for their core cloud infrastructure, to name some - Docker, Kubernetes, Istio, Etcd, Prometheus, and Terraform. 178. 5 Top Tech Careers to Consider Studying Towards in 2021 Gain entry into IT with knowledge of data science, engineering, cloud computing, cybersecurity, or devops. 179. Introduction to Circuit Breaker Pattern: How to Build Better Software In any application, different sets of services/third-party APIs communicate either asynchronously (out of score from current context) or synchronously or sometimes both (rare cases). 180. NFTs and Augmented Reality: The Progress is Real The strategic use of NFTs in AR worlds will enable a whole new range of use cases and possibilities. 181. Installing KALI LINUX on a Virtual Machine [A Step by Step Guide] There are a number of ways that you can use to run a different operational systems in the same hardware that you currently have. DVDs, USBs and hard disks are some of the options that you could go for. In this tutorial we are going to assume that you do not have a dedicated computer to run Kali Linux (or any other linux distribution), and therefore we will run it from a virtualised environment, which is the equivalent of a "Virtual PC". 182. 6 Proven Tips to Become a Technical Content Writer How did it all start? 183. 13 Highest paying Tech Jobs Software Engineers can aim to increase their Pay If you are a computer science graduate or someone who is thinking of\nmaking a career in the software development world or an experienced\nprogrammer who is thinking about his next career move but not so sure\nwhich field you should go then you have a come to the right place. 184. Top 10 Principles of A.I Prediction How to rise above the A.I noise 185. How to Write a Book in 4 Days About a year ago, I was talking to someone about how difficult it was to get myself to write. I had been working on a book for O’Reilly and Associates for about 9 months at that point and had talked to other authors who acknowledged the same problem. Many authors find that books take a long time to write with 2 years being the norm. The 14 months that I took for my book was relatively fast, according to my editors. 186. Summarizing Most Popular Text-to-Image Synthesis Methods With Python Comparative Study of Different Adversarial Text to Image Methods 187. Should I Panic About Automation Now Or Later? Go Back To School? I just left! 188. Stuxnet, or how to destroy a centrifuge with a small piece of code Stuxnet represents the pinnacle of coding design. This small computer worm, just a half a megabyte in size, managed to infiltrate Iran’s nuclear facilities and destroy about one-fifth of uranium enrichment centrifuges. Furthermore, it was done in such a specific way to prevent political unrest, at least at the level of open conflict. 189. Hardware Upgrades At Home: Hacking Nintendo Joy-Con Controller Surgically implanting a 3D-Touch Capacitive Trackpad in place of the original Analog Joystick. 190. Dart Vs Kotlin: The Detailed Comparison In 2021 The technology world is an ever-growing and expanding one, which today has many segments of its own. From that, app development is a highly evolving one. Dart Vs. Kotlin is the prime example of this. 191. Hexagonal Architecture: Use Case Part II First of all, if you didn't read the previous post, please read first part before you jump into this section 192. OpenAI's New Code Generator: GitHub Copilot (and Codex) You’ve probably heard of the recent Copilot tool by GitHub, which generates code for you. Find out how OpenAI's AI generates code from words 193. How to Use RSpec From Basics to Testing User Input On my journey on Microverse, one of the things that troubled me the most to understand was RSpec, a Ruby gem for Test-Driven Development. The concept is quite simple. You create tests as you code along, so in the future, if an update breaks something, it will be easy to notice because one or more tests will fail. 194. Pocketalk Review: Is this Translator Device Worth the Hype? Pocketalk is a mobile translator device that supports over 70 languages and works in over 130 countries. In our Pocketalk review, we will explain why this device may or may not be a worthy investment for you and/or your company. 195. How 350+ PhDs and AI Researchers are Banding Together to Fight the Corona Outbreak Disclaimer 196. Ten Future Technologies That Aren't in the Public Eye (Yet) CRISPR, Quantum, Graphene, Smart Dust, Digital Twins, the Metaverse… You’ve heard about it all. Seen it all. Read it all. Or have you? 197. The Future of Web 3.0 for Creators, Travel Apps & Low-Code Tools 3 startup opportunities for your next venture. 198. ISO/IEC 27035: The Incident Security Incident Management Guide

We will learn about the security incident phases, security incidents response planning (IRP), and Incident Response Team Structures.