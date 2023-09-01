60 Stories To Learn About Tech News

Let's learn about via these 60 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Tech News /Learn Repo The who, what, why, when, where and how of the technology industry publish on HackerNoon. 1. OpenBB Terminal 2.0 is More Than an Alternative for Bloomberg Terminal OpenBB Terminal 2.0 is more than an application, it’s a platform. 2. Israel is Swiftly Becoming the World’s Leading AI Hub as Investments Continue to Surge in 2022 Israeli startups embrace AI across multiple industries with great success – meanwhile investment in these companies exceeded $25 billion in 2021 alone. 3. Pecan.ai Raises 11 Million to Bring Machine Learning to Business Analysts Pecan.ai has just come out of stealth, raising an $11M Series A, to enable business analysts to build machine learning models automatically. Dell Capital led the round, joined by S capital and bringing the total funding of the company to $15M. 4. Latest in Tech: Instagram Fined Millions Over Children's Data Privacy There's always something new in the world of technology, and it can be hard to keep up. 5. Thomas Biodun, Manager at TDPel Media, advises to "start immediately without delay" TDPel Media offers original news content and covers general news, politics, business, entertainment, environment, technology, lifestyle, culture, comedy, etc. 6. The Noonification: How to Find X When Your Product + X = Success (12/19/2022) 12/19/2022: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage! 7. Twitter Will Share Ad Revenue with Creators Twitter will now be sharing ad revenue with content creators for advertisements that appear in their reply threads. 8. Mastadon: Everything You Need to Know Mastodon is the largest decentralized social network on the internet. 9. Out With Javascript, In With Typescript - The New Favorite Language According to the latest report, Typescript has surpassed Javascript to become world's favourite language for developers. 10. While You Were Weekending 11. Jack Dorsey Formalizes Legal Defense to Protect Bitcoin Developers Ex CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey, Alex Morcos, and Martin White published an email to Bitcoin developers about establishing a Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund. 12. The Future of Battery Technology: What’s Next? Lithium-ion batteries are the standard for electronics, electric vehicles and are also growing in popularity for military and aerospace applications. A prototype Li-ion battery was developed by Akira Yoshino in 1985, then a commercial Li-ion battery was developed by a Sony and Asahi Kasei team in 1991. Since then, there haven't really been any breakthroughs in rechargeable batteries, however, because Lithium is finite and not renewable, we will need to find different methods of making these batteries that almost all our electronic devices rely on. 13. Houston, We Have a Pizza Robot And other very important tech news from today. 14. Uncover the Dark Side of of Metaverse The Metaverse is now the talk of the town. It is a place where people can be who they want to be and do what they want to do. 15. How Netflix Transitioned From DVDs to Video Streaming The story of Netflix as a company is the story of a business that knows how to innovate, takes chances, and takes risks that even compromise its business model 16. Explore Web3 News Coverage From the Web, Part 1: Tether, Yearn.Finance, C.R.E.A.M. The stable coin Tether swears up and down that it's fully backed by actual currency, but the New York Attorney General doesn't agree. 17. Tech News Playlist: Nigerian Founder is Back, Retail Startup Wins Ignite 2022 Today’s news includes the foundation of Venture Studio, the 2022 Startup World Cup, as well as the latest on aerospace, cybersecurity, and crypto. 18. Trust Machine Raises $150 Million in Funding from Breyer Capital, DCG and Hivemind to Expand Web 3 Trust Machines raised $150 million to bring Web 3 to Bitcoin with funding from VCs. 19. [Roundup] Twitter's Ban, Hybrid Software Engineers, and the Historical Context of Decision Making 11/03/2019 20. She Loves Tech Startup Winner, Jawnt Launch, and Medikabazaar’s New CHRO and COO A recap of the latest news, trends, products, and solutions from the most sought-after tech startups in the industry. 21. The News According to Hacker Noon - Monday 29 June, 2020 Kemal Karataş asks Android with Huawei Mobile Services: Will it Work Out?; author Dave Balter explores the various personal crises involved in post-publication self-criticism—familiar to most writers—in Why My New Book is a Failed Attempt at Something I Can’t Put My Finger On; Marian Pekár shares some hardwon wisdom in What I've Learned By Making And Promoting A Game To Help Stray Cats; and more! 22. Google Will Slow Hiring For The Rest of 2020 Google parent Alphabet Inc is easing back recruiting for the rest of the year, the most exceptional activity by the web search mammoth since the Covid-19 pandemic started battering its promoting business half a month prior. 23. Australia's Ransomware Action Plan The new laws introduced by the government are meant to help businesses improve their cybersecurity and avoid any losses that would be incurred from cybercrime. 24. Move Over Apple, There's a New Robber Baron in Town and it's Meta Meta (formerly Facebook) plans to take a whopping 47.5% of sales made in their upcoming metaverse called Horizon Worlds. 25. Will Digital News be the Death of the Printed Newspaper? Printed newspapers have been around for a long time, some newspapers appearing as early as the 16th century namely in Germany. However, they quickly gained in popularity outside of Germany in countries like the United Kingdom, Italy, Sweden and France. 26. A Literal Shitcoin, Block One Votes, and Gitpod 11/17/2019 27. [Roundup] $100k in Gitcoin Quadratic Funding, Uighur Muslims, and The Ethereum Facebook Group 09/29/2019 28. Cyber Conflict between Russia and Ukraine Escalates As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalates, it is important to take steps to protect the country's critical infrastructure from these cybercrimes 29. How NFTs Turned a Little-Known Mobile Game Developer into a Multibillion-Dollar Corporation Yat Siu is a wonderful person that faced a lot of failures but created a multibillion-dollar corporation. And largely due to faith in the NFT industry. 30. Roundup #11: "How I Evaded Sanctions and How You Can To" 12/01/2019 31. US vs Huawei Battle At Boiling Point: We Must Ask, Is It Worth It? The war between the U.S. government and the tech giant, Huawei, has been raging since 2012, when the company was first accused of having links to the Chinese government. But the year 2020 seems to bring the battle to somewhat of a boiling point: 32. 30th Anniversary of the Web: My Experience From 1991 to Now On the 30th anniversary of the web, Daniel Kehoe tells how the web emerged from the Matrix and how we may be losing sight of its original purpose. 33. Facebook Just Put the Metaverse on the Map Read this post for insight into how the metaverse can improve how we work, potentially through developments from companies such as Facebook and Microsoft 34. Fintech in Japan: How App Payments Are Changing Cash Culture Many visitors to Japan are always surprised by one thing. Despite its East Asian neighbours moving rapidly towards a cashless future, Japan is a cash society. Tokyo’s neon lights and sleek and high-tech public transport system often give the impression that Japan is a place where the future happens. Hop off the train at the newly opened Takanawa Gateway Station and you’ll find a station that has its cleaning and security handled by robots. 35. Nice Tech Newsletters Subscribe to something today you'll thank yourself for tomorrow. 36. What Will the World Look Like in 100 Years? In this opinion, we will look at some possible changes that could occur in the next 100 years and discuss what they could mean for humanity. 37. The Story of Microsoft Buyouts: Why the FTC Won’t Let Them Acquire Activision The FTC aims to prevent Microsoft's acquisition of Activision, according to the agency, by giving the tech behemoth ownership over Activision's most popular vid 38. A Real Social Dilemma: Meta Threatens to Shut Down Facebook and Instagram in Europe In this slogging thread, our community took the chance to discuss this issue after reading the news that Meta may be shutting down Facebook and Instagram. 39. Restaurant Table Side Tech: How OneDine Solving Chargeback Issue for Restaurants In the good old days, when you wanted to grab a bite to eat, you walked into a restaurant, swiped your credit card and bon apetite. Or you made your order by phone, then paid when you pick it up. Smooth process from start to finish. 40. Searching for Tech News One way, is to Google Tech News: 41. How Coronavirus Will Affect Tech Industry We are all aware of the situation that’s currently happening with the Coronavirus. Some people think that it’s not a big deal, it’ll go away in the next month or so, but these people don’t understand how deadly it can be for the tech industry and the global economy as well. Since the global economy is not my field, I’ll focus on the tech industry. 42. CloudEye Turns Out To Be A Front For Hackers spreading GuLoader Conservative estimates put company’s monthly income at a minimum $500,000. 43. Facebook's Libra — small soundbites from Big Media 44. How to Support Women as Essential Stakeholders in Emerging Technology According to an ad I found in my LinkedIn inbox five minutes ago— "Women in AI do-tank is proud to support this initiative as we are committed to supporting women as essential stakeholders in the development of emerging technologies, from data scientists to business leaders. 45. US Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, Urban Affairs Discusses the Digital Dollar The US Senate Committee on banking, housing, and urban affairs conducted a virtual hearing tagged Digitization of Money and Payments. The hearing took place on Tuesday, 30 June, 2020. In attendance were the ranking Senators of the committee and several experts from the cryptospace. 46. Natasha Reads The News So You Don't Have To In today's most talked about and not-talked about global news: Minneapolis; Brazil; Trump vs. Twitter; Xpeng vs. China; and two well-intentioned men with machetes and a broom end up in the wrong home Down Under. 47. Why do I feel sorry for that robot? And other feels from tech reads around the web last week. 48. Understanding The Facebook Data Leak: 533,000,000 Facebook Records Were Leaked A user of a low-level hacking forum posted the records of hundreds of millions of Facebook users for free online on 3rd April. 49. Robots Performing Surgeries On Pigs? The Impact Of Robotics In Medicine For the first time in medical history, it was recorded that some robots successfully carried out a laparoscopic surgery unaided by humans. 50. Let's Watch Dogs Sniff Out COVID in Finland and Imagine Our Future Researchers are trying to test whether dogs can detect saliva samples from COVID-19-infected patients in a recent study. The results are positive. 51. TODAY: Spotify 💚 Social · Y FB 💸 $400M on Giphy · Uber & Ryanair Cut Jobs I read the news so you don't have to: Spotify has launched a co-listening product stream so that you can listen to the same song with anyone, anywhere, in-sync; big surprise: Facebook bought Giphy for the data; both Europe's budget airline Ryanair and Uber are laying off a bunch of people; and France and Germany are pushing for a $545bn coronavirus relief fund. 52. Building Dev Tools and Designing C#: An interview with Facebook's Eric Lippert About: Eric Lippert 53. Stay Up-to-Date With Tech News : DevBytes Being a busy coder over the years of software development, sometimes I feel difficult in staying up to date with the latest tech news which inturn would help me in the growth of my software development career. In today's fast-paced world, technology is constantly evolving, and it can be challenging to keep up with the latest trends and advancements. Fortunately, there are many resources available that can help you stay up-to-date on the latest tech news and information. One of the best resources available is an app called DevBytes. 54. Japan's Biggest Airline Announces Plans to Build Flying Taxis In this slogging thread, the random channel discussed a piece of news where the main topic is flying taxis and how this could be managed. 55. 11 Best Website Builders for Small Business in 2022 Modern website builders can help you create fluid websites that can take your business online while looking crisp and beautiful. 56. The News According to Hacker Noon — Tuesday, 30 June 2020 Today on Hacker Noon—We Have Questions: Will this pandemic finally usher in the era of post-humanism that techno-utopians have been predicting for decades? What do we need to know about this recession? WTF Is A Transaction Relayer And How Does It Work? 57. 5 Most Profitable Industries in Tech in 2022 (Slogging Insights) In this slogging thread, our community shared their guesses on the most profitable industries at the moment. 58. Top 5 Tech Resources To Read Quality Technical Content This article shows the top 5 resources you can use to stay up-to-date by reading quality technical content. 59. The First Half of 2020 — According to 35 Featured Hacker Noon Stories Hey there, Hackers. I'm writing to you from Amsterdam, the Netherlands, where—as of today—we've had 50,273 confirmed cases of Covid-19, and 6,113 deaths. The curve here appears to have been successfully flattened: 60. 2nd Annual Hacker Noon Awards Launch Today: Public Call for Nominations On this hallowed day, one year ago, Hacker Noon 2.0 became a thing on the interwebs. Around the same time, we launched Hacker Noon's annual tech awards, The Noonies—the industry's greenest awards. ¯_(ツ)_/¯ This year, the #Noonies promises to be bigger, better, more diverse, and looooonger than last year. The best part? Anybody can nominate ANYBODY right now for a 2020 #Noonie at noonies.tech! Thank you for checking out the 60 most read stories about Tech News on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo