54 Stories To Learn About Tech Newsletters

1. Email Marketing and How to Curate an Effective Business Newsletter Email marketing is the most effective channel available to marketers today. It can help you keep your business the center of attention. 2. Database Security: Lessons to Ward off Cats The notorious 'meow' attacks wiped almost 4,000 unsecured databases, including those of Elasticsearch and MongoDB. 3. The Noonification: Read Your Favorite Tech Newsletter on HackerNoon Noonification are now HackerNoon articles! This means it will live forever while giving more distribution and value to your stories and ads. 4. 5 Reasons Why Newsletters Should Be Part Of Your Business Strategy 'Newsletters? Let's flock to social media instead.' 5. Homeland Insecurity Innovation can solve a country’s problems, but it can also simultaneously put your private information into a hacker’s playbook. 6. Feature Flag Fails can Cost Millions Most people keep their flagging disasters under wraps. In this story, we’re going to break down some scenarios of feature flag accidents. 7. 🟧 un.Block #39: Design of Cross-chain Bridges; Let's Go Snail Trail! In the last year, cross-chain bridges have been one of the hottest theses. 8. The Occam’s Razor of Newsletter Subscriptions Subscribe to the HackerNoon newsletter with ease. 9. All The Best API Related Blogs and Newsletters APIs have fascinating implications for how companies are built. We compiled a list of the best places to get the most impactful information on APIs. 10. How Do You Deal With Outdated Code? Sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do to survive in this competitive industry. 11. 3 Daily Newsletters Worth Subscribing 📰 On any given day, you'll find tons of stories that are seemingly important, some moving, others hilarious/weird. [12. Top DevOps Myths Debunked [DevOops - Part 2]](https://hackernoon.com/top-devops-myths-debunked-devoops-part-2) This is the second part of our series related to popular DevOps misconceptions and falsehoods. 13. A Ring of Failure A wise person learns from the mistakes of others. So let’s accumulate some wisdom and go over the biggest failures in the history of software. 14. Noonification: Your Daily Dose of Electrifying Tech Content at Noon, by Hacker Noon Your Daily Dose of Electrifying Tech Content at Noon, by HackerNoon, IS BACK. That's right, folks, the noonification is here to stay. 15. [Roundup] $100k in Gitcoin Quadratic Funding, Uighur Muslims, and The Ethereum Facebook Group 09/29/2019 16. How I Built a Demo App to Listen to 5000+ Hours of Joe Rogan With the Help of AI I’m consuming 5500+ hours of Joe Rogan with the help of AI 17. It is not YOU, it is Your Code The root of all your problems lies in only a few bad coding practices. 18. VPNs Do Not Slow You Down, They Make You Better VPNs started trending in this new wave of security breaches and fear for privacy. 19. Lights, Camera, Blockbuster Find out what it takes to create a hit film or series. 20. How to Build SpaceX’s Starship The Starship is a reusable heavy-lift launch vehicle (rocket) designed to travel to space with cargo and humans on board. 21. Explore 5 Feature Flag Best Practices As dev teams continue to improve agility, the tools, and approaches for building and delivering software continue to improve as well. 22. Writing Tips: How I Got My First 100 Email Subscriptions on Substack Lessons from growing first 100 email subscribers on Substack. 23. Public WiFi is the Devil [Part 2] As the security of public WiFi is lax or non-existent, you should always double-check whether your information is safe. 24. Using Efficient Knowledge Transfer to Increase Information's Half-Life: Remote Weekly #26 📝 Today, I want to talk to you about the life of information and how that fundamentally impacts remote working. 25. Why You Should Start a Newsletter Today Looking to start an email newsletter but don't know where to start? Here's your guide on why and how you should do it. 26. Ghost: One Of The Best WordPress Alternatives If you know me, you might’ve noticed I created a new blog with Ghost. My old WordPress blog is just 2 months old, it’s still up, but I’m thinking to redirect the traffic from that blog to my new Ghost blog. 27. Roundup #11: "How I Evaded Sanctions and How You Can To" 12/01/2019 28. It's a Match: Your Company & 130,000 Technologists Worldwide 💞 HackerNoon offers an exclusive 25% discount on our most-loved inventory of 2022 - The Noonification Newsletter. 29. She Loves Tech Startup Winner, Jawnt Launch, and Medikabazaar’s New CHRO and COO A recap of the latest news, trends, products, and solutions from the most sought-after tech startups in the industry. 30. Who Let the Birds Out? Modern day ‘Canary release’ or ‘canary deployment’ is a widely-used deployment pattern for the software development cycle. 31. Console #17: Japanese Pizza Toast and Turtles 01/12/2019 32. 6 Code Optimization Tips For Building Email Templates The LLazyEmail project is working on a third email template right now. The main goal is to spend less time converting the next template into pieces. 33. Nice Tech Newsletters Subscribe to something today you'll thank yourself for tomorrow. 34. How Banks Can Strategically Counter the FinTech Disruption in 2023 and Beyond Let's explore how banks and credit unions can strategically counter the FinTech disruption in 2023 and beyond. Read on. 35. What do Spielberg and Zuckerberg Have in Common? Recently on the Success Story podcast, I had the pleasure of meeting one of America’s greatest business authors – and not just the greatest, but the youngest in U.S. history. 36. When (and why) to go 'Serverless' Serverless doesn’t mean operating an application without a server, it means that you can operate the app without having to manage a server. 37. A Literal Shitcoin, Block One Votes, and Gitpod 11/17/2019 38. Top Rated Korean Publisher Netmarble is Bringing NFT Collection to Binance NFT Binance NFT has announced an NFT collection drop in collaboration with Netmarble Corporation, a top developer and publisher in the mobile gaming industry. 39. Console #16: Fake Like Factories and Surviving the Surveillance Apocalypse 01/05/2020 40. 'Serverless Smackdown': Who Leads the Squid Game? To ensure your project’s success, you need to make the right call and choose a serverless provider that fits your product’s size, complexity etc. 41. [Roundup] Twitter's Ban, Hybrid Software Engineers, and the Historical Context of Decision Making 11/03/2019 42. Console #13: The Next Phase of the Internet The 2019 Web3 Stack 43. Today's Noon Notification: The Only Tech Newsletter You Need Today 44. The "Only" AI Newsletter You Need Only one paper explained weekly with video, article, code, demo and more! 45. Top 5 Tech Resources To Read Quality Technical Content This article shows the top 5 resources you can use to stay up-to-date by reading quality technical content. 46. Why Knights of Degen Belongs on Your 2023 NFT Watchlist Don't have time to read the full Knights of Degen whitepaper and uncover the crypto-infused sports gambling platform they're creating? I've got you covered. 47. Businesses Have Messy Emails Email sucks. What we can do about it? 48. Exploring Substack for Building Your Newsletter This Slogging thread by and Arthur Tkachenko occurred in slogging's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability. 49. The Best Free Email Template Builders and Editors In 2020 when the Covid pandemic has taken over the World, necessitating people to stay at home, email marketing has become one of the most viable tools for drawing attention to the brand, promoting products, and driving traffic. That why email builders are an important part of our list of tools to build emails. 50. I Built and Sold a Newsletter for 5 Figures - Here's How! My Journey Growing a Business in the Midst of A Pandemic 51. Why Entrepreneurs Need To Set Boundaries To Avoid Burnout Setting Boundaries To Avoid Burnout is hugely important for everyone, including entrepreneurs that spend every waking moment thinking about their business. 52. Cool resources for sending emails Today, I found out that I have a lot of open tabs related to emails. Let's close them and collect some important notes 53. Cool Newsletters for developers [Part 1] Here we'll explore cool newsletters for developers for developers 54.