72 Stories To Learn About Tech Trends

1. Benefits and Risks of AI: All You Need to Know Artificial intelligence is not an imaginary future. It is here and now. AI is more than just auto-complete in our search engines, more than self-driving cars. From machine learning to robots, artificial intelligence offers us a rich array of technologies that enable machines to sense, comprehend, learn, and act. 2. 3 Reasons Why Wordle is So Addicting Let's discuss three reasons behind the immense popularity of the Wordle game. 3. 11 Information Technology Industry Trends for 2023 Organizations that can effectively adapt to and leverage these trends will be best positioned for success in the coming year. 4. 7 Steps to a Winning Cloud Migration Strategy Cloud computing has revolutionized IT since the 2000's, and this revolution is far from over. Formerly, organizations would host their data on-premise as that was the only option available, but with the advancement in technology, and fast-changing business demands, cloud-based solutions started turning out to be a more flexible and powerful option for organizations. There is a mass migration underway to adopt cloud infrastructure and avoid the hassles and operational costs of managing infrastructure in-house. 5. What will be the next big thing in the USB Industry? Read this article to inform yourself of its diverse classification and to get a glimpse of what is happening in this industry now. 6. What are the Biggest AI Trends in 2022? Knowing the trends in AI will help any business take more advantage of technology in 2022. 7. How Machine Learning Can Help With Fraud Prevention Technology, without a doubt, has eased up a lot of issues for us, including the likes of fraud prevention. But before we start talking about the technological inputs pertaining to the same, it is necessary to understand why fraud prevention is actually required by businesses and why this genre of functionality is wide-spread and extremely popular. Firstly, financial firms are probably the most affected ones as fraudsters are actually interested in siphoning off money more than anything else. Secondly, fraudulent activities aren’t restricted to one vertical and it is a challenge for the firms to develop newer strategies for combating evolving threats. 8. How AI is Transforming Various Industries Artificial intelligence was long associated with robots taking over and the end of human existence. Nowadays even those who once believed that the AI would be the beginning of the end for humankind are now using it every day and are benefitting immensely from the innovative services. While some of the concerns are still valid and remain active within the less tech-savvy, AI has elevated and completely transformed entire industries. It has become less of a separate technology used exclusively for high-authority purposes or secret-government projects and is now a necessity for most companies who mostly provide services online. 9. How the Conversational AI Analytics will transform the business? 10. 10 Trendy Web Design Options to Make a Website That Converts What are the leading web design trends of 2021 are they worth investing in? From retro fonts to Augmented Reality to 3D modeling — there’s a lot to enjoy. 11. Growing Trend: Anti-Procrastination Device Market Each of us happened to postpone important things for later, dragging out their implementation as much as possible, doing anything instead of them. Unable to explain to ourselves why we are doing this, we are tormented by guilty feelings because of the deadlines and the fact that again we let someone down. 12. Top 5 Technology Innovations in 2020 You Have to Be Ready For The current year is replete with technological innovations that are capable of plotting a vector for the development of the entire industry for 2020 and subsequent years. The AI-operated robotic hand Dactyl that solves Rubik’s cube with one hand, the BERT, an advanced voice assistant, that launched a rocket into natural language understanding, smart watches with electrocardiogram sensors embedded – all these 2019 innovations allow us to suggest that the era of digital dystopia is just around the corner. With the tech industry becoming more advanced, cyber threats are expected to be complex and far-reaching. Fortunately, the cyber defence industry is not rest on its laurels, even now there are lots of methods to protect yourself from threats (you can read about it on Cooltechzone). 13. How No-Code Can Save Your Startup The trick of being an entrepreneur is to extend your runway long enough to become profitable. If you haven’t nailed product-market fit by the time you run out of cash, the jig is up. 14. The Latest Tech Trends for Boosting Your Business In order for your business to succeed in a market driven by digital devices, you absolutely need to take advantage of the latest developments being made. By staying on top of current trends, you can gain remarkable insight on what consumers want, how to focus your brand identity, and the best methods for increasing sales throughout the fiscal year. Take a look at these ideas that are being utilized by businesses of all sizes and learn how you can prepare your own company for the future. 15. 6 Cool Ways in Which AR/VR Can Change Chemistry Lessons When Watson and Crick were figuring out the double helix shape of our DNA, they actually used a set of molecular models, similar to toys used in preschool. Being able to feel and see them in 3D definitely has its advantages. And, when it comes to how microscopic entities interact, why leave it all to the imagination? We’ve seen generations of students struggling to understand and remember concepts in chemistry through the written word, most of which is literally Greek. The use of Augmented and Virtual Reality can actually turn chemistry from a dreaded subject to a really cool one. 16. Technology Trends of 2021: Our Top Five Picks 2021 is just around the corner, which means it is high time to forecast what the IT industry is holding for us. 17. 3 Futuristic AI Trends in Finance Sector: 2020 Edition From the fraud prevention to driverless cars that navigate busy streets with ease, 2019 brought a dazzling array of artificial intelligence (AI) innovations. In 2020, AI is set to move towards collaboration in different sectors. 18. The Top 5 Technologies to Watch out For in 2022 The future lies in its convergence, as Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) will impact every industry vertical in 2022 and in the approaching years. 19. Interesting Innovations Presented at CES 2020 It seems that in the past years, the СES exhibition has surprised us already with everything we can be surprised about. But no! 20. The Future of Email Working in Sales for the past 5 years means the browser tab I most consistently have open is my email. It's also one of the very few active app notifications I have on my phone. 21. Cars With Smartphone Integration Soon Will Be Mainstream In today’s fast-paced world we’re constantly online, whether we’re at home, in the office, or behind the wheel. Connectivity and mobility rule our lives, and smartphones have become an integral part of our daily routine. But while connectivity and mobility bring tons of possibilities, they also bring new problems. One of them is safely managing our communication. 22. From Trending to Falling Apart: A Reminder of the Importance of Blockchain Regulation The crypto collapse of 2022 is a wake-up call for an urgent need for harmonised crypto regulations on a global level. We can't pretend otherwise. 23. Here's Why Java Is Still Alive And Kicking Let’s see what awaits our favorite Java language directly, and then — what awaits the IT-sphere. 24. Kids and Tech: What We Know, What We Don't, And What Parents Can Do Today, you'd struggle to find a home that doesn't have multiple smart devices. One side effect is that children are being exposed to technology earlier. 25. A World without Digital Technologies But what if digital technologies never existed? What would the world be like? 26. Major Image Recognition And Annotation Trends Image recognition and annotation technologies are evolving. New techniques that allow you to solve a wide variety of tasks quickly appear. We are happy to present five major trends in image recognition and annotation. 27. 5 Most In-Demand Tech Skills to Learn and Empower Your Tech Career If you want to empower your tech career or if you want to switch into a tech career, here are the most in-demand tech skills you can learn. 28. 5 Benefits Of DaaS & VDI Technology Solutions Know top five benefits of Desktop as a Service (DaaS) & Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) technology. 29. Blockchain Facts: What Is It, How It Works, and How It Can Be Used A blockchain is a decentralized, distributed digital ledger that records transactions across multiple computers. 30. 'RecycleSmart is Uber for Waste Management,' says Marco, CTO and Founder Our Startup is called RecycleSmart and we are ‘Uber for Waste.‘ You book a pickup, prepare your (hard to recycle) waste, and we collect it and recycle. 31. How to Deal with Tech Trust Deficit We’re more dependent on tech and e-commerce than ever before, and customers want to know that brands are protecting their data and privacy. 32. Industry 5.0 and the Future of Manufacturing Industry 5.0 will center around a tailored and customized approach for the consumer while pushing more towards sustainability. 33. Legal Tech Solutions: Market Size, Impact, and Trends This article provides readers with a definite legal tech overview. Here we analyzed legaltech market size, trends, and the state of technology in legal industry 34. Cloud Manufacturing Paradigm: The Capabilities are Now Becoming Clear The UK’s Best New Tech company, according to the British Chamber of Commerce, is Fractory, a cloud-based sheet metal fabrication platform based in Manchester, UK. 35. Tech's Influence: How Work, Communication, and Life Have Been Transformed Technology is having a profound impact on the way we work and communicate. It enables remote work and helps with communication. However it can be isolating. 36. Career Ladder for Women in Tech: Latest Trends and Research Have your efforts as a woman in tech garnered heightened respect in a male-dominated field? Get to know more about the 2023 career ladder for women in tech here 37. Tech Trends 2020: Poised to Transform the Future of Enterprises Do you know that nearly 6,140 mobile apps are pushed out every day through the Google Play Store? Sounds astonishing right? But it is a fact and that’s why it is important that every entrepreneur know about the Tech Trends 2020. 38. Top 10 Software Development Trends for 2021 You Need to Know Today we are seeing the fast digital transformation that affects all life spheres including business, healthcare, manufacturing, and entertainment. Every day people use Artificial Intelligence-enabled programs like Gmail, Google predictive searches, personalized product recommendations even without noticing this. 39. The Emerging Tech Trends You Should Check Out 40. How Biomimicry Is Expanding the Sensitivity of Sound In mimicking how the human ear works, scientists have extended the limits of hearing, not only for human hearing but also what machines are capable of. 41. 3 Game-Changing VR Features: 2020 Edition Yes, there is more to Virtual Reality than gaming 42. 5 Top Payment Trends for 2021, According To McKinsey Surviving the Pandemic: the Top 5 Fintech Payment Trends of 2021 43. How Q-Reel Want to Revolutionize Electric Vehicle Charging Game-changing technology offers EV consumers safe, effortless and hassle-free at-home electric vehicle charging via first-of-its-kind automation that’s paired with integrated app-based monitoring and control; Tesla, BMW, Nissan, Chevrolet, Ford, Volkswagen, Kia and other EV drivers to benefit from leading-edge solution making home charging safer, easier and more controllable than ever before 44. Is There Actually a Problem with Hiring Fintech IT Talents? It’s not news that Fintech is booming. On the one hand, millions of Fintech start-ups appear every year to offer innovative services, channels, and approaches. On the other hand, existing financial institutions and companies are improving the technology side of their business and expanding market reach. 45. Amazing Breakthrough Technologies That Can Potentially Change the World A breakthrough is not actually breaking through something and coming out with something never seen or imagined. A breakthrough is the byproduct of multiple innovations combined into one big evolution. Evolution in any medium of our lives takes place when multiple small innovations, experiments, and discoveries combined together to create a new, never before seen feature or a product that leverages our existing lives. 46. Smart Manufacturing: Why Lamborghini, Adidas & Amazon are Adopting It The manufacturing industry enjoys a rich history of technological evolution. It is also one of the top industries with the highest investment in technology and specifically IoT. As per a Marketsandmarkets report, the global IoT in manufacturing market size is expected to grow from USD 33.2 billion in 2020 to USD 53.8 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 10.1% in the given period. Technological innovations have transformed various industries, sectors, and companies right from accelerating production, product development, software integrations, improving CX, and more. 47. Artificial Intelligence & Deep Learning for Medical Diagnosis On the road to better healthcare 48. Is Artificial General Intelligence Really Achievable or Not? With a new year starting, you would have already seen a lot of industry experts sharing their insights on the future of AI and considering 2020 to be the year when artificial intelligence will become a reality. However, the reality is quite the opposite of what non-tech people imagine. 49. 10 Best Tech Stocks: Which are the Most Traded in 2021? In this article, we will discuss the most popular and most traded tech stocks of 2021 so far. 50. We Need to Talk About the Unionization of Tech Workers Few times in the history of workers’ movements has one workforce had so much sway over their conditions. 51. For CTOs, Staying on Top of the Latest Trends is a Must As a Chief Technology Officer (CTO), you can’t sit back and wait for trends to become fully established before diving in and learning about them. 52. What Makes a Cloud Enterprise Technology Stand Out This article covers the top eight factors you should consider when choosing a cloud enterprise technology. 53. AI Resolutions for the New Year Artificial intelligence has become a serious buzzword, and for great reason. AI can mean a lot of different things, from algorithms that analyze vast amounts of data to machine learning that learns and adapts. There are a multitude of applications for this technology in business, and over 60% of business leaders today recognize they have an urgent need for a strategy to deploy AI in their business. One in three business leaders believe that AI will have the greatest impact of all the new technologies they deploy over the coming year, so why isn’t your business on board yet? 54. The Future of E-Commerce in Southeast Asia The e-commerce sector in the SEA region is growing rapidly. Some changes expected in the next 5 years have already occurred in 2021. According to the report by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company, there were expected to be 440 million internet users in Southeast Asia in 2021. How can online retailers participate in this digital revolution and best meet the needs of today's consumers? 55. Russian Cows Receive Virtual Reality Glasses Kit to Face a Bout of Winter Blues Russia is experiencing a bout of winter blues at this time of the year. The winter blues cause emotional strain and illness. It does not only affect humans but also affect animals living in the country. 56. Benefits of Automation Through API Integration This piece is about the benefits of using API system to enhance productivity and ease of work. 57. Here’s What CES 2020 Looked Like to the Experts at Digital Trends Photo by Ameer Basheer on Unsplash If you’ve been to CES, you know it’s like a sprawling, exhausting rumpus room for tech geeks. You probably saw things you didn’t even believe were possible. And you probably went home overstimulated and mind-blown. But how does the technology extravaganza look to someone who knows tech inside and out, someone who keeps up with each new product as they’re released and developed? 58. How The Pandemic Changed The Software Industry A closer look at the effects of COVID-19 on the software industry based on research data. 59. 6 Features to Look For Before Investing in Speech Analytics Technology Investing in speech analytics technology is a big step for your business, especially when you’re just about to start. 60. 5 Technology Trends For Construction In 2020 The construction space has always been behind in adopting technological advancements. Why? I'm not too sure either. These technologies I'm sharing may or may not seem new to you but recently, they are rapidly being adopted in construction. 61. 5 Big Data Trends for the Post-Pandemic Future As the digital landscape continues to expand at a mind-boggling pace, the amount of data stored and used by enterprises also increases. Over the course of recent years, the accumulation of big data within organizations has slowly but surely, established itself as a staple within companies, particularly as far as generating data-driven insights and upholding security. 62. Mobile Application Development Trends In 2020 Technology is changing our way of life. Mobile applications have a particular impact on this. Some facilitate daily activities (reminders, calling an ambulance or simply ordering coffee), while others simply help to kill time (if there is free time at all). But without all of them, it’s hard to imagine today's existence. 63. The Rise Of AI & Cyber Security - 8 Must Try Tools In 2022 Know How AI-based cybersecurity tools can provide up to date knowledge of global and industry specific threats to help make critical prioritization decisions 64. 2020 HR Tech trends [Part 3] Hi there! My name is Vitalii Berdichevskyi, I’m a Product Manager. In this essay of the series I will share with you 2020 HR Tech trends research. Previous parts of the series you can find here: Part 1, Part 2. 65. Check Out the Top Jobs of the Metaverse! What jobs are possible in the future of a metaverse? 66. 5 Web3 Startups That Deserve Your Attention I've worked with Blockchain & Web3 startups consistently since 2017. I've seen teams come and go, businesses flourish only to fail, and bull and bear markets prop up, or kill great ideas respectively. [67. Research and Experimentation of LoRa in Heavy Multipath](https://hackernoon.com/research-and-experimentation-of-lora-in-heavy-multipath-5r8732oy) Recently, we came across this great paper (link, free PDF) about modeling the impact of multipath on Semtech's LoRa modulation. Specifically, it models Rayleigh flat fading, which is observed in urban and indoor use-cases. We had just finished testing LoRaWAN vs. Haystack’s LoRa XR2 in an environment with heavy multipath interference (an airport parking garage). The results were so one-sided that we wanted to find any research that might either validate our results or, potentially, shed light on something we were doing wrong in the experiment. Fortunately, we found just the paper, and it corroborates perfectly with the experimental results we achieved. 68. Understanding The Concept of Clustering In Unsupervised Learning What is hierarchical clustering in unsupervised learning? 69. Should You Ride the Hype-Train to Launch your Startup Faster? Do you want to create a startup but are lacking an idea? Have you noticed a trend but don't know how to capitalize on it? Maybe you wonder why are so many new billion-dollar tech companies popping up every year? 70. AI Trends in 2020: The Comprehensive Guide "AI can be our friend." 71. Important Things For Java Developers To Learn In 2021 If you are looking to learn Java, you may be wondering where to start. Which technologies should you focus on? 72. How Emerging Tech Will Revolutionize The Life of Physically Challenged People The Age of Exciting Opportunities