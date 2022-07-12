What are Truthy and Falsy Values in JavaScript?

Product, Engineering, Web
In JavaScript, things can be
true, or
false, but they can also be
truthy or
falsy. The concept of
truthy and
falsy are usually considered only in a boolean context, like in an
if..else statement, but they also affect other parts of JavaScript - for example, what is returned from the logical OR operator.
Something is considered
falsy in JavaScript if it can be converted to
false. In the same way, something is
truthy simply if it is not considered
falsy.
While
falsy may seem like a vague statement, it actually has a specific definition.
The following values are considered
falsy:
false
0 or
-0 or
0n
""
null
undefined
NaN
Similarly, anything that is not equal to these is considered
truthy, for example:
{}, or
[].
null,
undefined, or
NaN value.
truthy and
falsy values have implications in JavaScript logic. For example, anything that can be converted to
truthy in a boolean setting (such as
if..else) is converted to
true, and the same goes for
falsy statements.
For example, the following
if statement is
true, simply because
"1" is a
truthy statement:
if("1") {
console.log('ok');
}
If the statement instead said
if(0), it would return false, since
0 is
falsy. As you get into JavaScript, you'll find references to
truthy and
falsy everywhere, so it's good to familiarise yourself with the concept now.