The JavaScript Logical OR Operator: How Does it Work?

The logical OR (or
||) operator in JavaScript is an operator which returns the left-hand side if the left-hand side is truthy, but otherwise defaults and returns the right-hand side.
This means it can be used to test both logical statements, and also to return the right-hand side operand should the left one be
falsy.
Let's take a look at how it works.
Before we continue, let’s first understand what
falsy means. It may seem like a vague statement, but it actually has a very specific definition. The following values are
falsy in JavaScript:
false
0 or
-0 or
0n
any empty string, i.e.
""
null
undefined
NaN
Similarly,
truthy simply means anything that is not
falsy.
Since
falsy can mean
0 and
"", it can sometimes be a bad choice for setting default values.
For example, in some scenarios, if your value really is
0 and you want to show it, you won't be able to with the
|| operator. For these cases, it's better to consider the nullish coalescing operator.
As mentioned, the
|| operator has two main functions in JavaScript. Most commonly, it is found in logical
if..else statements, where it returns true if one or more of its operands is
truthy, but it is also used to return the first value if it's
truthy, or default to the right-hand side operand if not.
The
|| works in both of these ways because it actually returns a value.
You probably will have seen
|| most commonly used in logical statements like
if and
else. In these cases, we are typically testing a logical statement, so
|| will return
true if one or more of its operands is
truthy.
What is happening below is the
|| operator returns a value, which the
if statement then converts to
true or
false
let x = 100;
// This returns true, since both of these statements are correct.
if(x > 5 || x > 10) {
// ...
}
// Since both "1" and "2" can be converted to true, this also returns true in this context.
if("1" || "2") {
// ...
}
// Since both "" and null are falsy, they are converted to false, and as such this returns false.
if("" || null) {
// ...
}
This is one of the main ways you will use
|| in your code, but it is also frequently used to return values based on how
truthy or
falsy they are.
Let's look at another example now, outside of logical statements. As mentioned,
|| returns its left-hand side if it's
truthy, but otherwise returns its right-hand side.
That sounds a little confusing, so let's look at a few examples.
// Is set to 1, since the first operand is falsy
let x = false || 1;
// Is set to hello, since "hello" is truthy
let y = "hello" || true;
In the above example, since
x has its left-hand side set to
false,
x becomes 1. Similarly, in
y since
"hello" is not
falsy, the value of
y is
"hello". This functionality is different from its application in logical statements and
if..else statements, but can be useful in many situations.
Interestingly, even if the last item given is
falsy, JavaScript will still return it.
For example:
// Is set to null since false is falsy
let x = false || null;
// Is set to false since 0 is falsy
let y = 0 || false;
It is possible to chain the
|| operator in JavaScript. When chaining logical statements (in
if..else clauses), the statement will return true if any chained item is
truthy:
// This works since both "1" and true are truthy
if("1" || true || false) {
// ...
console.log('this works')
}
// This doesn't work since all values are falsy
if(false || null || undefined) {
console.log('this does not work');
}
When we use
|| chained outside of logical statements, it will use the first
truthy value found, or default to the final value. For example, below,
x is equal to
3,
y is
true, and
z is
{}. If you're wondering why
z is
{}, it's because anything that is not
falsy, is
truthy, which means an object is
truthy!
// x is set to 3
let x = false || 0 || 3;
// y is set to true
let y = false || true || 3;
// z is set to {}
let z = {} || [] || x;
The
|| operator is frequently used in logical statements, as well as defaulting to non
falsy values if one is found. It's a flexible operator which is core to understanding JavaScript. If you're interested in another, similar operator, you may also want to read about the nullish coalescing operator.