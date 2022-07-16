How Records Can Help You Implement Complex Data in Typescript

A Record is a utility type especially defined by TypeScript to help with a certain problem. Record types enforce key values, and allow you to create custom interfaces for the values. They are a great way to ensure consistency when trying to implement more complex types of data. A Record takes the form `Record<K, T` where`K` is the type of the key, and `T` is the type the values the key is allowed to be. In this case, we can define a type for User and a union type for our key.





That sounds confusing, but let's see how it works in practice.





Utility Types

A Record is a utility type - that means it is a type especially defined by TypeScript to help with a certain problem.





How Typescript Record Types Work

Suppose you have a data set like this:



const myData = { "123-123-123" : { firstName: "John", lastName: "Doe" }, "124-124-124" : { firstName: "Sarah", lastName: "Doe" }, "125-125-125" : { firstName: "Jane", lastName: "Smith" } }





Our data set has an ID for its key, which is of type string. All of the values have the same format - that is, they have a firstName and lastName .





For this data structure, a Record is the best utility type to use. We can define our data structure type as follows:



type User = { firstName: string, lastName: string } const myData:Record<string, User> = { "123-123-123" : { firstName: "John", lastName: "Doe" }, "124-124-124" : { firstName: "Sarah", lastName: "Doe" }, "125-125-125" : { firstName: "Jane", lastName: "Smith" } }





A Record takes the form Record<K, T> , where K is the type of the key, and T is the type of the values.





Above, we defined a new type User for our values and set our keys to type string.





Record Types and Union Types

Sometimes, we can have an object with a predefined set of possible keys. This is particularly true when calling from an API. For example:



const myData = { "uk" : { firstName: "John", lastName: "Doe" }, "france" : { firstName: "Sarah", lastName: "Doe" }, "india" : { firstName: "Jane", lastName: "Smith" } }





Let's presume that for our data set above, the key can only be three values: uk, france or india. In this case, we can define a type for User and a union type for our key:



type User = { firstName: string, lastName: string } type Country = "uk" | "france" | "india"; const myData:Record<Country, User> = { "uk" : { firstName: "John", lastName: "Doe" }, "france" : { firstName: "Sarah", lastName: "Doe" }, "india" : { firstName: "Jane", lastName: "Smith" } }





Using this method, we can enforce strict rules about the values the key is allowed to be, along with the type our values should conform to.





