    The Noonification: Small Puddle of Freedom (11/25/2022)

    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

    Small Puddle of Freedom
    By @samwilliams [ 24 Min read ] Free software is a moral issue for Richard Stallman believes in freedom and free software. Read More.

    6 Best JavaScript Programming Books Ranked by Reviews
    By @hackernoonbooks [ 5 Min read ] When it comes to programming on the web, very few languages can measure up to the immense popularity of JavaScript. Countless websites make use of JavaScript for the user experience, making its appearance on the Internet almost universal. Even if programmers never learn another language in their life, they can still make incredible use out of this one. Both newcomers and experienced programmers will want to check out these 6 best JavaScript programming books ranked by Amazon reviews. Read More.

    The Growth Marketing Writing Contest: Round 2 Results Announced!
    By @hackernooncontests [ 2 Min read ] Growth Marketers, Assemble! The second round results of the  Growth Marketing Writing Contest are here! Read More.

    How Decentralized Science (DeSci) lowers the Cost of Innovation and Implementation
    By @dimitrymihaylov [ 4 Min read ] Despite the recent market shocks, blockchain is bet upon by many to bring innovation to finance, tech, and science. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The Hacker Noon Team ✌️

