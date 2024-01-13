The Noonification: Satoshi Might Be a Bitcoin ETF Skeptic (1/13/2024)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference . What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon here Add Time Intervals in JavaScript the Easy Way By [ 4 Min read ]\nLearn to parse a basic workplace timesheet in a few lines of JavaScript. @anwarhjg Read More. How I Made $480,000 Through Web Development and Returned to SEO By [@Oleg Malkov](https://hackernoon.com/u/Oleg Malkov) [ 14 Min read ]\nI’ve been in the SEO game since 2006, creating websites and earning from affiliate programs. Read More. Satoshi Might Be a Bitcoin ETF Skeptic By [ 4 Min read ]\nWe’re inviting the big banks to the table. Isn’t that the opposite of what Bitcoin was born to do? @drewchapin Read More. Newbie Guide: Top 3 Things Youre Doing Wrong as a Beginner in Mobile Development By [ 6 Min read ]\nNewcomers in mobile development often make the same mistakes: rush into complex solutions and forget about fundamental stuff. Lets discuss it! @marcushaldd Read More. Resolutions for Open Source in 2024 - What Has to Change? By [ 5 Min read ]\nOver the past few years, open source has become increasingly polarised. What does that mean for open source in 2024? 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that , , . Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love,\nThe HackerNoon Team ✌️ @peterzaitsev Read More. writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME