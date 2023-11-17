Are Crypto Markets Positioned for the Next Uptick?
Too Long; Didn't ReadOctober 2023 witnesses a crypto boom as Bitcoin spikes to $37K, fueled by optimism around potential ETF approvals. Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust Discount hits a low, while BlackRock's ETH ETF application contributes to ETH surpassing $2,000. Misinformation briefly boosts XRP. JPMorgan remains cautious about ETF-driven momentum. As the market anticipates positive ETF news, insights from Binance Blockchain Week in Istanbul and JPMorgan's programmable payments rollout add depth to the crypto landscape.