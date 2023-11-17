Search icon
    Are Crypto Markets Positioned for the Next Uptick? by@ulriklykke
    Are Crypto Markets Positioned for the Next Uptick?

    October 2023 witnesses a crypto boom as Bitcoin spikes to $37K, fueled by optimism around potential ETF approvals. Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust Discount hits a low, while BlackRock's ETH ETF application contributes to ETH surpassing $2,000. Misinformation briefly boosts XRP. JPMorgan remains cautious about ETF-driven momentum. As the market anticipates positive ETF news, insights from Binance Blockchain Week in Istanbul and JPMorgan's programmable payments rollout add depth to the crypto landscape.
    Ulrik Lykke HackerNoon profile picture

    @ulriklykke

    Ulrik Lykke

    Author of the Bitcoin Global Macro, a newsletter focusing on digital assets, macro insights & investment ideas.

