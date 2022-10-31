Search icon
    Weekly Web3 Tracker: Twitter Crypto Wallet, DC Comics Announces NFTs, and More
    Weekly Web3 Tracker: Twitter Crypto Wallet, DC Comics Announces NFTs, and More

    Reddit NFT's total sales volume has more than doubled over the past week. Twitter is rumored to be working on a crypto wallet prototype. Apple’s new App Store rules impose restrictions on NFTs & crypto exchanges. Western Union files crypto-related trademark applications relating to virtual currency exchange and transfer, commodity & crypto trading & brokerage, issuing tokens, and more. Nissan to release Nfts alongside a new game, Torque Drift 2, alongside a partnership with Animoca Brands.

