Weekly Web3 Brand Tracker: Nike Web3 Platform, Manchester United NFTs, and More 🔭

🦧 Yuga Labs acquires WENEW

👟 Nike launches new web3 platform .Swoosh

Swoosh is the home of Nike’s web3 efforts. In collaboration with Polygon, the platform allows Nike’s community to ‘co-create the future of Nike’, access virtual events, purchase Nike’s digital wearables, and unlock real-world benefits such as physical apparel and access to pro athletes.





🧢 Adidas’s World Cup teaser features a Bored Ape

💆‍♀️ Dove Pakistan launches NFTs in the campaign to help damaged hair

🍏 Job posting suggests Apple plans to build its own metaverse

🚘 Skoda enters the metaverse

👑 Harry and Megan Markle to launch metaverse experience

⚽️ Manchester United to gift first ever official NFTs to fans

🏈 Rarity league has released a set of officially licensed NFL helmet NFTs

💄L’Oreal & Maybelline partners with Ready Player Me

🟡 Cristiano Ronaldo launches NFT collection in collaboration with Binance

👚Adidas Originals reveals new 16-piece NFT collection of interoperable virtual wearables

🥤PepsiCo India to launch NFTs for Indian customers celebrating Pepsi Black

🪞Charlotte Tilbury unveils 3D virtual store

💇🏾‍♀️ TRESemme enters the metaverse

🎾 ATP Tour announces upcoming data-driven NFT collection

👗 Givenchy and Bstroy launch NFTs alongside a new physical collection

🥣 Kelloggs’ Poptarts creates in-game NFT characters for Blankos Block Party

🏎️ Azuki featured on Red Bull F1 cars for the last race of the 2022 season

🥃 Johnnie Walker lets NFT holders vote on the design of a new bottle

💔 A number of NFT collections are stuck on the currently disabled FTX NFT marketplace

Brands including Tomorrowland, Coachella, Steph Curry, Mercedes & the Golden State Warriors all have their NFTs stuck on insolvent FTX, leaving fans unable to interact with their collectibles. The brands are actively looking for solutions. More.