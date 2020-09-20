"We will mostly live in virtual worlds in the future." - Timmu Tõke, 2020 Noonie Nominee

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
Timmu Tõke from the United States has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories. The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us.
Without further ado, we present to you, our big techy world, from the perspective of Timmu.
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - Social Media
I am the Founder and CEO of Wolf3D, creating personal 3D avatars of people for games and virtual worlds. We've raised $3M from top VC's and are working with some of the biggest gaming companies on the planet. I'm a big believer in the future of games as social platforms and that's the topic I sometimes like to write about as well.
Token Engineering community, FRED economic statistics, Decentralized networking products (dVPNs, etc).
Gaming and social media merging, 3D worlds becoming the primary way for people to socialize and create relationships around. The metaverse!!
About the downsides of the above happening and about the crazy state of the world we are in at the moment.
Focus
It accelerated our business and completely changed my mind about remote work. I've relocated more than 20 people so far so we could work in one big office and make magic happen. I realized I was wrong and we shifted to a fully remote setup from when the pandemic started. We've already hired 5 people fully remote and are giving away our office soon.
TSLA - this thing is detached from reality. I would have 50 or 100 million soon enough.
It's inevitable (and creepy) that we will mostly live in virtual worlds in the future. We'll only communicate with a small circle of close friends and family in reality and the rest will be virtual.
Spotify
Philosophy
