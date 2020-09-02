"We Only Have One Planet" - Samuel Gregory, 2020 Noonie for User Experience

@ noonies Noonies The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.

At Hacker Noon, we try to recognize our best and brightest contributors through our annual Noonie awards. One such impressive writer is Samuel Gregory from the United Kingdom. Samuel is a 2020 Noonie nominee in the Back to the Internet category.

Let's learn more about Samuel below!

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - User Experience

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

As a Web Consultant and Senior Front-End Developer, I run my own web design and development agency Jupiter and the Giraffe where we help build websites for emerging technologies. I love the crossover of code and user experience and love to share my knowledge of both.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage build.

Anything technology related. I've experienced building websites and products in the tech industry and beyond. Anything that helps or enables the future of humanity gets my juices flowing!

4. What are you most excited about right now?

Space and the future of technology

5. What are you worried about right now?

Global warming and climate. We only have one planet and we should be looking after it.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

You can literally do anything.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

Enabled great freedom and flexibility of work

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Technologies to help Climate Change

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

Probably most things I say. I like to push buttons to make people feel they can share their honest thoughts with me.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

1Password and I'm pretty big on the big 5 socials (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, LinkedIn).

11. What are you currently learning?

I'm constantly learning how to better my business.

Make somebody’s day and nominate them to be recognized in the Internet’s most independent and community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH.

Don't forget to vote for Samuel at: Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - User Experience

Tags