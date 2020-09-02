"We Only Have One Planet" - Samuel Gregory, 2020 Noonie for User Experience

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
At Hacker Noon, we try to recognize our best and brightest contributors through our annual Noonie awards. One such impressive writer is Samuel Gregory from the United Kingdom. Samuel is a 2020 Noonie nominee in the Back to the Internet category.
Let's learn more about Samuel below!
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - User Experience
As a Web Consultant and Senior Front-End Developer, I run my own web design and development agency Jupiter and the Giraffe where we help build websites for emerging technologies. I love the crossover of code and user experience and love to share my knowledge of both.
Anything technology related. I've experienced building websites and products in the tech industry and beyond. Anything that helps or enables the future of humanity gets my juices flowing!
Space and the future of technology
Global warming and climate. We only have one planet and we should be looking after it.
You can literally do anything.
Enabled great freedom and flexibility of work
Technologies to help Climate Change
Probably most things I say. I like to push buttons to make people feel they can share their honest thoughts with me.
1Password and I'm pretty big on the big 5 socials (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, LinkedIn).
I'm constantly learning how to better my business.
Make somebody’s day and nominate them to be recognized in the Internet’s most independent and community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH.
Don't forget to vote for Samuel at: Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - User Experience
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.