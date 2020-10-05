Using Stories to Defeat Human Indifference with Yonatan Kagansky

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
Yonatan Kagansky from Israel is a 2020 Noonie Nominee who understands the power of storytelling, and wants you to stop consuming the news.
So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Yonatan had to share.
I help tech companies and startups break through the biggest obstacle on the path of growth: human indifference. I do this by utilizing the power of stories. No, not “once upon a time” stories or personal stories, but Strategic Business Stories and Brand Narratives that create engagement and push people to act, to get excited, to sign up, to buy, to invest…
I do it, one way or another for over 13 years now, and have validated my methodologies with hundreds(!) of startups, corporations, and organizations.
My toolkit includes expertise in:
My services include:
I also:
My strategic-stories workshops.
The Second COVID19 lockdown in Israel.
Stop listening to the news, they mostly cover scenarios for the future that never come to life.
Taught me not to take anything for granted
E-learning venture (yes, there are still many opportunities there)
That ALL ideologies are wrong by default
WhatsApp, Spotify and Keep
The subliminal power of sound and frequency
