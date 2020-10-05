Using Stories to Defeat Human Indifference with Yonatan Kagansky

Yonatan Kagansky from Israel is a 2020 Noonie Nominee who understands the power of storytelling, and wants you to stop consuming the news.

So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Yonatan had to share.

1. Which 2020 Noonie/s have you been nominated for?

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I help tech companies and startups break through the biggest obstacle on the path of growth: human indifference. I do this by utilizing the power of stories. No, not “once upon a time” stories or personal stories, but Strategic Business Stories and Brand Narratives that create engagement and push people to act, to get excited, to sign up, to buy, to invest…



I do it, one way or another for over 13 years now, and have validated my methodologies with hundreds(!) of startups, corporations, and organizations.

My toolkit includes expertise in:

Business and marketing strategy

Consumer psychology

Persuasive communication (including advertising)

Branding and brand development

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

My services include:

Leading branding and rebranding processes

Providing tailored 10-hour strategic-story-development workshops

Crafting marketing, communication, and advertising strategies

Building investor decks and high-stake pitches

I also:

Lead a product and marketing agency made of top freelancers from the Israeli tech scene: NewSpark.pro (anything from product ideation and design to funnel building and the actual lead conversion.)

Mentor startup all over the world in Google for Startups program

Give talks, webinars, and workshops

Blog

4. What are you most excited about right now?

My strategic-stories workshops.

5. What are you worried about right now?

The Second COVID19 lockdown in Israel.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Stop listening to the news, they mostly cover scenarios for the future that never come to life.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

Taught me not to take anything for granted

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

E-learning venture (yes, there are still many opportunities there)

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

That ALL ideologies are wrong by default

10. Which apps can't you live without?

WhatsApp, Spotify and Keep

11. What are you currently learning?

The subliminal power of sound and frequency

