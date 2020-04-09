Using Core Node JS Modules in React Native Apps

Search icon
Here’s a problem you might run into while using React Native: Let’s say you want to use the 
crypto
 module to create some hashes. It might seem natural to do something like this:
// Other imports..

const crypto = require('crypto');
const secret = 'open-sesame';
const hash = crypto.createHmac('sha256', secret)
                   .update('abcdefg')
                   .digest('hex');
console.log(hash);

// Other UI code (components, rendering etc..)
Just import a module and create a hash, right? Right? Nope!
But this doesn’t work, because 
crypto
is a core Node JS module, which means it’s probably C++ code bundled with the Node JS binary, not Javascript. The React Native packager can’t package it[1] along with your app’s Javascript bundle, so you get a runtime error: 
Unable to resolve module 'crypto'
.
This makes core modules like 
crypto
, 
stream
 etc. and the thousands of npm modules that depend on them unusable from React Native. Fortunately, there’s a solution to this problem, but it takes some work.

Solution

If you’re familiar the module bundler Browserify, you might know that it allows you to use core Node JS modules like 
crypto
in the browser using polyfills[2]. So let’s try to create a standalone Javascript file that contains a polyfill for the 
crypto
module, and use it within our app:
1. First, install 
browserify
:
npm install -g browserify
2. Create a file 
crypto-in.js
that imports the 
crypto
module and simply exports it:
var crypto = require("crypto");
module.exports = crypto;
3. Create a standalone Javascript bundle 
crypto.js
using 
browserify
:
browserify crypto-in.js -o crypto.js
This creates a file 
crypto.js
 , which contains some 21,500 lines of code (containing the polyfills). The last few lines contain our code from 
crypto-in.js
 :
// Some 21,500 lines of polyfills..
},{"indexof":100}],153:[function(require,module,exports){
  // Our code from crypto-in.js
  var crypto = require("crypto");
  module.exports = crypto;
},{"crypto":56}]},{},[153]);
At this point, it might seem like we’re done, but we’re not! If you replace the line 
const crypto = require('crypto');
in the app code with 
const crypto = require('./crypto');
and try to run the app, you get the following error:
Turns out the word 
require
is given special treatment by the React Native packager, and you can’t redefine it to mean something else, which is what Browserify tries to do within the bundle. If you look carefully inside 
crypto.js
, you will notice that it always passes in a custom 
require
function as a parameter and never actually uses the global 
require
. There is a hacky but simple way to fix this problem, explained below.
4. Open the file 
crypto.js
in a text editor, and replace all instances of the word 
require
with something else e.g. 
reqqq
. Make sure it’s unique, so it doesn’t conflict with any existing code and mess things up.
If you save 
crypto.js
and reload the app now, the previous error will go away, but a new error will appear:
The packager isn’t able to find the method 
createHmac
, because 
crypto
isn’t exported properly from 
crypto.js
. If you look at the last few lines of the bundle, you’ll find that this is because we’re setting 
module.exports
not on the global 
modules
object, but on something else that’s passed in as a function argument:
// Some 21,500 lines of polyfills..
},{"indexof":100}],153:[function(require,module,exports){
  // Our code from crypto-in.js
  var crypto = require("crypto");
  module.exports = crypto;
},{"crypto":56}]},{},[153]);
5. To export 
crypto
properly from 
crypto.js
, we need to make a few more changes to the file:
  • Add the statement var crypto; at the top of the file to declare a new variable.
  • Replace the statement 
    var crypto = require('crypto');
    with 
    crypto = require('crypto');
    to set the outer variable, instead of creating a local variable inside the function body.
  • Move the line 
    module.exports = crypto;
    outside the function body to the bottom of the file, so that it references the global 
    module
    object.
After the changes, 
crypto.js
should look something like this:
var crypto;
// Some 21,500 lines of polyfills..
},{"indexof":100}],153:[function(reqq,module,exports){
  crypto = reqq("crypto");
},{"crypto":56}]},{},[153]);

module.exports = crypto;
And that’s it! If you run the app now, it should all work perfectly:

Summary

Here’s a short summary of the steps it takes to use a core Node JS module like 
crypto
(or something that depends on it) in a React Native app:
  1. Create a standalone Javascript bundle containing polyfills for the core modules using browserify (see crypto-in.js and crypto.js).
  2. Replace all instances of the 
    require
    keyword inside the bundle with something unique e.g. 
    reqqq
    , so that the React Native package manager leaves it alone.
  3. Export the 
    crypto
    module correctly from the bundle, by importing it into a global variable, and setting the global 
    module.exports
    to that variable (see the modified crypto.js).
Warning: The bundle generated by 
browserify
can be rather large in size. For instance, the file 
crypto.js
generated above is over 500kb in size. So keep an eye out for large bundles. Consider using a tool like Uglify to minify the bundle and reduce its size.

References

Thanks for reading! I hope you’ve found this article helpful. Feel free to leave comments or suggestions. I would love to know if there is a better way to do this.

