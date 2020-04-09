Using Core Node JS Modules in React Native Apps

Discover, triage, and prioritize JS errors in real-time
Visit Sentry https://sentry.io/promoted
module to create some hashes. It might seem natural to do something like this:
crypto
// Other imports..
const crypto = require('crypto');
const secret = 'open-sesame';
const hash = crypto.createHmac('sha256', secret)
.update('abcdefg')
.digest('hex');
console.log(hash);
// Other UI code (components, rendering etc..)
is a core Node JS module, which means it’s probably C++ code bundled with the Node JS binary, not Javascript. The React Native packager can’t package it[1] along with your app’s Javascript bundle, so you get a runtime error:
crypto
.
Unable to resolve module 'crypto'
,
crypto
etc. and the thousands of npm modules that depend on them unusable from React Native. Fortunately, there’s a solution to this problem, but it takes some work.
stream
in the browser using polyfills[2]. So let’s try to create a standalone Javascript file that contains a polyfill for the
crypto
module, and use it within our app:
crypto
:
browserify
npm install -g browserify
that imports the
crypto-in.js
module and simply exports it:
crypto
var crypto = require("crypto");
module.exports = crypto;
using
crypto.js
:
browserify
browserify crypto-in.js -o crypto.js
, which contains some 21,500 lines of code (containing the polyfills). The last few lines contain our code from
crypto.js
:
crypto-in.js
// Some 21,500 lines of polyfills..
},{"indexof":100}],153:[function(require,module,exports){
// Our code from crypto-in.js
var crypto = require("crypto");
module.exports = crypto;
},{"crypto":56}]},{},[153]);
in the app code with
const crypto = require('crypto');
and try to run the app, you get the following error:
const crypto = require('./crypto');
is given special treatment by the React Native packager, and you can’t redefine it to mean something else, which is what Browserify tries to do within the bundle. If you look carefully inside
require
, you will notice that it always passes in a custom
crypto.js
function as a parameter and never actually uses the global
require
. There is a hacky but simple way to fix this problem, explained below.
require
in a text editor, and replace all instances of the word
crypto.js
with something else e.g.
require
. Make sure it’s unique, so it doesn’t conflict with any existing code and mess things up.
reqqq
and reload the app now, the previous error will go away, but a new error will appear:
crypto.js
, because
createHmac
isn’t exported properly from
crypto
. If you look at the last few lines of the bundle, you’ll find that this is because we’re setting
crypto.js
not on the global
module.exports
object, but on something else that’s passed in as a function argument:
modules
// Some 21,500 lines of polyfills..
},{"indexof":100}],153:[function(require,module,exports){
// Our code from crypto-in.js
var crypto = require("crypto");
module.exports = crypto;
},{"crypto":56}]},{},[153]);
properly from
crypto
, we need to make a few more changes to the file:
crypto.js
with
var crypto = require('crypto');
to set the outer variable, instead of creating a local variable inside the function body.
crypto = require('crypto');
outside the function body to the bottom of the file, so that it references the global
module.exports = crypto;
object.
module
should look something like this:
crypto.js
var crypto;
// Some 21,500 lines of polyfills..
},{"indexof":100}],153:[function(reqq,module,exports){
crypto = reqq("crypto");
},{"crypto":56}]},{},[153]);
module.exports = crypto;
(or something that depends on it) in a React Native app:
crypto
keyword inside the bundle with something unique e.g.
require
, so that the React Native package manager leaves it alone.
reqqq
module correctly from the bundle, by importing it into a global variable, and setting the global
crypto
to that variable (see the modified crypto.js).
module.exports
can be rather large in size. For instance, the file
browserify
generated above is over 500kb in size. So keep an eye out for large bundles. Consider using a tool like Uglify to minify the bundle and reduce its size.
crypto.js